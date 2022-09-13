Read full article on original website
Washington judge Sal Mendoza is confirmed to Ninth Circuit
(The Center Square) – A judge from the Tri-Cities is the first Hispanic judge from Washington state to ever serve on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. U.S. District Court Judge Salvador "Sal" Mendoza has been confirmed to the higher court by the Senate in a 46-40 vote. He was nominated for the Ninth Circuit in April by President Joe Biden. He replaces M. Margaret McKeown of San Diego, California, who is retiring from the role she has held since 1998.
$271M failed audit not mentioned at Washington family department oversight meeting
(The Center Square) – Allison Krutsinger provided a high-level overview of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families’ legislative agenda for next year, but skipped any mention of one of the 20 items listed on the agency’s requested legislation and decision packages: CCDF Audit Response.
Washington revenue dept. continues rulemaking on tax ruled unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Revenue is moving full speed ahead with rulemaking for the capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional earlier this year. Last year, the Legislature passed – and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law – a capital gains tax aimed at the state’s...
Federal judge weighs New Hampshire's 'divisive concepts' law
(The Center Square) – A federal judge is considering a lawsuit challenging a New Hampshire law that limits how teachers discuss racism and discrimination in the classroom. The lawsuit, filed by the National Education Association of New Hampshire and American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, seek to overturn the so-called "divisive concepts" law that prohibits teaching about systemic racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination in public schools and state-funded programs.
South Dakota Highway Patrol facing retention, hiring challenges
(The Center Square) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol is losing troopers to other agencies and is facing a hiring challenge, Secretary Craig Price told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Tuesday. The starting pay for a trooper increased by $1.50 in August to $25.11 per hour. That's still lower...
Illinois Republican AG candidate says Illinois' SAFE-T Act can be improved, lawmakers must hurry
(The center Square) – Republican attorney general candidate Thomas Devore is talking about “improving” the SAFE-T Act. While some Republicans want the new law repealed that changes the rules for everything from cash bail to how Illinois prosecutors can deal with suspects in violent crimes, Devore said lawmakers should amend it.
University of North Carolina Health workers urge CEO to leave state hospital association
(The Center Square) — More than 400 health care workers signed a letter urging the leader of the University of North Carolina Health system to leave the state’s hospital association as leverage to gain Medicaid expansion. The letter was sent to Dr. A. Wesley Burks, chief executive officer...
Hutchinson: Proposed Title IX changes violate Arkansas law
(The Center Square) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday a proposed change to the Title IX rule would "undermine" girls sports and "violate the letter of Title IX itself." The rule proposed by the U.S Department of Education in June would require K-12 schools and publicly funded colleges...
Pennsylvania's approach to sealing criminal convictions could go national
(The Center Square) – Criminal justice reform that started in Pennsylvania to clear previous convictions may become the standard in federal law. Two criminal justice reform bills, the Clean Slate Act and the Fresh Start Act, would “enable people with federal arrest and conviction records to petition to clear those records and support increased access to automatic record sealing for eligible offenses at the federal and state levels,” as described in a news release from the Clean Slate Initiative, a pro-reform group.
Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
Washington the 11th most vaccinated state in the country
(The Center Square) – Washington state finished just out of the top 10 most vaccinated states in the country, according to a new WalletHub study. Washington came in at No. 11. The personal finance website examined several key metrics in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, including...
California abortion services website goes live
(The Center Square) – On the day congressional Republicans introduced a nationwide abortion law, California launched a new taxpayer-funded website aimed at helping pregnant residents and out-of-state travelers access abortion services. The website launched Tuesday represents the latest move by Gov. Gavin Newsom to fulfill his promise of making...
Arkansas legislative panel finds state struggles in prioritizing COVID relief aid requests
(The Center Square) – Prioritizing projects to receive COVID-19 relief money in a way that is accountable to taxpayers has proven challenging, a legislative panel has found. Lawmakers on the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review (PEER) Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council reviewed $414.4 million in requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, according to Department of Finance and Administration Chief of Staff Alan McVey. The state currently has $867.4 million remaining to allocate, McVey said Tuesday.
Federal judge temporarily halts Arizona police recording law
(The Center Square) – A U.S. District Court recently put a hurdle up between Arizona and its recently-enacted law about recording on-duty police officers. Judge John Tuchi of the U.S. District Court of Arizona granted an injunction against the state's law banning people from filming police officers within eight feet last week. He set a one-week deadline for those who want to speak out in favor of the law in the case.
WNV-Positive Horse Euthanized in Idaho
On Sept. 14, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 3-year-old Quarter horse in Oneida County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) and was euthanized. The horse had recently returned from a training facility in Utah, so officials don’t know whether he was exposed to disease-carrying mosquitoes in Utah or Idaho.
California first state in the nation to require transparency from social media companies
California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. "California will not stand by as social media is weaponized to spread hate and disinformation that threaten our communities and foundational values as a country," Newsom said in a statement Tuesday announcing the signing. A coalition of the bill's opponents have said companies already have to make their content moderation policies public, and objected to the bill's requirement that...
