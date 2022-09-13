ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gate City, VA

Johnson City Press

Lady ’Toppers spoil D-B senior night with sweep

KINGSPORT — Senior night at Sevier Middle’s gym for the Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team didn’t matter for longtime Big 5 Conference rival Science Hill on Thursday night. Dominating almost from start to finish, the Lady Hilltoppers kept their unbeaten league record intact and secured the top overall seed in the District 1-AAA tournament with a sweep 25-20, 25-18 and 26-24.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 16

Sept. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported several news items of interest to those in East Tennessee. ”Bristol is to have a public park.”. “Cholera is killing hogs in Unicoi and Monroe counties.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Holmes surpasses milestone in Science Hill's win over Crockett

Autumn Holmes had 23 kills to go over 1,000 for her career in Science Hill’s 3-1 volleyball win over visiting David Crockett on Tuesday night. The Lady Hilltoppers rallied from losing the first set 25-9 to win the next three sets 25-20, 25-21 and 25-20. Holmes led the way, also coming up with 15 digs.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport bidding for former Colonial Heights Middle School

The city of Kingsport will bid to purchase the former Colonial Heights Middle School, but city officials said they are concerned about showing their hand to other bidders. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said the bidding process for the school is not sealed and any other bidders will know what the city bid.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Boone ready for Friday night showdown against West

Back at home for a Friday night, and two football teams both ranked in the state in Class 5A, it should be an entertaining evening at Daniel Boone’s Hale Stadium. The lights will be burning for the first time this season as the Trailblazers host Morristown West in a key Region 1-5A contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Johnson City Press

Majeski holds on to win first Truck Series race at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ty Majeski has won many races across the short tracks of America. No victory has been any bigger for the Wisconsin driver than Thursday’s UNOH 200 NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Majeski, driver of the No. 66 Toyota, grabbed the lead from...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill downs D-B as Burleson sets scoring mark

Science Hill’s girls soccer team has had quite the number of proficient scorers over the years, but on Tuesday night, senior Megan Burleson topped them all. The Lady Hilltoppers forward scored twice on the night in a 4-0 Big 5 Conference victory over Dobyns-Bennett at Kermit Tipton Stadium, but the goal in the 71st minute will be remembered as a special one.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Smith boys looking for wins in Truck Series, ARCA races

BRISTOL — It could be a big night for the Smith boys with two separate 200-lap races Thursday on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. Defending race champion Chandler Smith and regular-season champion Zane Smith are among the favorites for the UNOH 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Sammy Smith comes into the Bush’s Beans 200 looking to win the championship in the ARCA Menards East Series.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Surgoinsville vineyard owner has hopes of becoming winemaker

SURGOINSVILLE — When Detroit native Clayton Pinkos moved to the area to work for a local company, he bought a piece of land with a large south-facing field in front of the house. Pinkos decided it was the perfect time to start a vineyard. Over the next seven years,...
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Hilltoppers travel to Blount for region game

Science Hill steps into a strong favorite role, but it’s a road region game and that leaves no room for overconfidence. The Hilltoppers travel to take on William Blount on Friday in a Region 1-6A high school football contest with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton man slides down steep wall, drowns in Doe River

An Elizabethton man apparently fell down a steep wall on the Doe River overnight Wednesday, slid into the river and drowned. Elizabethton Police responded about 10 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Academy Street, where a body had been discovered in the river. The man was identified as Roger...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
993thex.com

Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI

An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
BRISTOL, VA
Herald and Tribune

Battle in Greene Stadium ends in Boone victory

You might’ve thought the 1985 Chicago Bears were clashing with the 1986 New York Giants when Daniel Boone played Elizabethton on Friday at East Tennessee State University’s William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Offenses sputtered, punters had starring roles and Daniel Boone’s Dalton Cloyd recovered a fumble in the...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

