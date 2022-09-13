Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Laid back and lavish: Gate City salon aims for quality experience
GATE CITY — Paige Seaver always knew she wanted to become a stylist, cutting and coloring hair to offer a customer’s desired look. But little did Seaver know she’d own a salon in her hometown before she was 25. “I knew I wanted to own a salon...
Johnson City Press
Lady ’Toppers spoil D-B senior night with sweep
KINGSPORT — Senior night at Sevier Middle’s gym for the Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team didn’t matter for longtime Big 5 Conference rival Science Hill on Thursday night. Dominating almost from start to finish, the Lady Hilltoppers kept their unbeaten league record intact and secured the top overall seed in the District 1-AAA tournament with a sweep 25-20, 25-18 and 26-24.
Johnson City Press
Allmendinger looks to wrap up Xfinity regular season title at Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Three NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers enter Friday’s Food City 300 with a chance to win the regular- season championship. The race at Bristol Motor Speedway is the final race of the series’ regular season.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 16
Sept. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported several news items of interest to those in East Tennessee. ”Bristol is to have a public park.”. “Cholera is killing hogs in Unicoi and Monroe counties.”
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Holmes surpasses milestone in Science Hill's win over Crockett
Autumn Holmes had 23 kills to go over 1,000 for her career in Science Hill’s 3-1 volleyball win over visiting David Crockett on Tuesday night. The Lady Hilltoppers rallied from losing the first set 25-9 to win the next three sets 25-20, 25-21 and 25-20. Holmes led the way, also coming up with 15 digs.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press
Kingsport bidding for former Colonial Heights Middle School
The city of Kingsport will bid to purchase the former Colonial Heights Middle School, but city officials said they are concerned about showing their hand to other bidders. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said the bidding process for the school is not sealed and any other bidders will know what the city bid.
Johnson City Press
Boone ready for Friday night showdown against West
Back at home for a Friday night, and two football teams both ranked in the state in Class 5A, it should be an entertaining evening at Daniel Boone’s Hale Stadium. The lights will be burning for the first time this season as the Trailblazers host Morristown West in a key Region 1-5A contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Majeski holds on to win first Truck Series race at BMS
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ty Majeski has won many races across the short tracks of America. No victory has been any bigger for the Wisconsin driver than Thursday’s UNOH 200 NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Majeski, driver of the No. 66 Toyota, grabbed the lead from...
Johnson City Press
Science Hill downs D-B as Burleson sets scoring mark
Science Hill’s girls soccer team has had quite the number of proficient scorers over the years, but on Tuesday night, senior Megan Burleson topped them all. The Lady Hilltoppers forward scored twice on the night in a 4-0 Big 5 Conference victory over Dobyns-Bennett at Kermit Tipton Stadium, but the goal in the 71st minute will be remembered as a special one.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City and Washington County schools recognized for achievement and growth
The Tennessee Department of Education has recently released the School Accountability data for the 2021-22 school year, and both Johnson City and Washington County Schools have a great deal to be proud of. Each year, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) assesses the performance and growth of Tennessee school districts...
Johnson City Press
ROUNDUP: Tennessee High clinches tie for Three Rivers volleyball title
CHURCH HILL — The Lady Vikings clinched a tie for the Three Rivers Conference title with the 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 25-21 decision. Tennessee High improved to 8-0 in league play while Volunteer slipped to 8-2.
Johnson City Press
Smith boys looking for wins in Truck Series, ARCA races
BRISTOL — It could be a big night for the Smith boys with two separate 200-lap races Thursday on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. Defending race champion Chandler Smith and regular-season champion Zane Smith are among the favorites for the UNOH 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Sammy Smith comes into the Bush’s Beans 200 looking to win the championship in the ARCA Menards East Series.
Johnson City Press
Surgoinsville vineyard owner has hopes of becoming winemaker
SURGOINSVILLE — When Detroit native Clayton Pinkos moved to the area to work for a local company, he bought a piece of land with a large south-facing field in front of the house. Pinkos decided it was the perfect time to start a vineyard. Over the next seven years,...
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers travel to Blount for region game
Science Hill steps into a strong favorite role, but it’s a road region game and that leaves no room for overconfidence. The Hilltoppers travel to take on William Blount on Friday in a Region 1-6A high school football contest with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton man slides down steep wall, drowns in Doe River
An Elizabethton man apparently fell down a steep wall on the Doe River overnight Wednesday, slid into the river and drowned. Elizabethton Police responded about 10 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Academy Street, where a body had been discovered in the river. The man was identified as Roger...
993thex.com
Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI
An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
Herald and Tribune
Battle in Greene Stadium ends in Boone victory
You might’ve thought the 1985 Chicago Bears were clashing with the 1986 New York Giants when Daniel Boone played Elizabethton on Friday at East Tennessee State University’s William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Offenses sputtered, punters had starring roles and Daniel Boone’s Dalton Cloyd recovered a fumble in the...
