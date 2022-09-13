ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Brandon Jones to join JR Motorsports in 2023

Brandon Jones will join JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series in 2023, the team announced Wednesday morning. The 25-year-old Jones will drive the No. 9 car at JR Motorsports. He replaces Noah Gragson, who will drive for Petty GMS in the Cup Series in 2023. Jones, who has been at...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Bristol Night Race schedule, how to watch, stream, odds

It’s time for Bristol, baby. The 2022 NASCAR playoffs have started with two shocking results, with non-playoff drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace winning the first two races. Now, it’s time for the first elimination race of the playoffs at the famed Bristol Motor Speedway – with 15 playoff...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Underclassmen Maroon Tiger Players Embrace Challenge and HBCU Culture in Howard U Showdown

Three underclassmen players on the Morehouse College football team are more than ready to compete on Saturday (Sept. 17) against Howard University in a historic matchup at MetLife Stadium. Azola Martin, a sophomore defensive back from Detroit; Bradley Johnson, a sophomore defensive lineman from Las Vegas; and Myles Lee, a freshman running back out of Fresno, California are each prepared to lead the charge against a tough Division I opponent.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
NBC Sports

Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell shows incredible talent at rookie camp

Boston Bruins fans are very excited about what top prospect Fabian Lysell could potentially bring to the NHL club during the 2022-23 season, and they got another look at his exciting talent Wednesday at the team's first rookie camp practice. Lysell's speed and skill were on full display in drills.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy