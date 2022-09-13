Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Brandon Jones to join JR Motorsports in 2023
Brandon Jones will join JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series in 2023, the team announced Wednesday morning. The 25-year-old Jones will drive the No. 9 car at JR Motorsports. He replaces Noah Gragson, who will drive for Petty GMS in the Cup Series in 2023. Jones, who has been at...
NBC Sports
Foerster's different look, a roster candidate and more from Flyers rookie camp
VOORHEES, N.J. — Ian Laperriere said a player won't win a roster spot in a rookie game. But one can definitely make an impression. The Flyers' 2022 rookie training camp commenced Thursday. Day 1 gives way to a pair of prospect games for the Flyers at PPL Center against the Rangers' rookies.
NBC Sports
Bristol Night Race schedule, how to watch, stream, odds
It’s time for Bristol, baby. The 2022 NASCAR playoffs have started with two shocking results, with non-playoff drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace winning the first two races. Now, it’s time for the first elimination race of the playoffs at the famed Bristol Motor Speedway – with 15 playoff...
NBC Sports
Underclassmen Maroon Tiger Players Embrace Challenge and HBCU Culture in Howard U Showdown
Three underclassmen players on the Morehouse College football team are more than ready to compete on Saturday (Sept. 17) against Howard University in a historic matchup at MetLife Stadium. Azola Martin, a sophomore defensive back from Detroit; Bradley Johnson, a sophomore defensive lineman from Las Vegas; and Myles Lee, a freshman running back out of Fresno, California are each prepared to lead the charge against a tough Division I opponent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Meneses sends signed ball to 10-year-old fan robbed of catch
A Nationals fan went viral for all the wrong reasons Sept. 1 when outfielder Joey Meneses tried to throw a ball to a group of young fans and he stepped in front of them to intercept it. The video was posted by Gina Hilliard who is the mother of 10-year-old...
NBC Sports
New York HBCU Football Classic Brings Excitement for Morehouse Students and Staff
The 2022 HBCU New York Football Classic is set to kick off this weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Morehouse Maroon Tigers (0-2) will face off against the Howard Bison (0-3) as both teams are looking for their first regular season win. This will be the...
NBC Sports
Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell shows incredible talent at rookie camp
Boston Bruins fans are very excited about what top prospect Fabian Lysell could potentially bring to the NHL club during the 2022-23 season, and they got another look at his exciting talent Wednesday at the team's first rookie camp practice. Lysell's speed and skill were on full display in drills.
Comments / 0