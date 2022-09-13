ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho sells only 1 of 5 island parcels on Payette Lake

Idaho officials on Wednesday sold only one of five parcels at an auction involving a 14-acre island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho. Posted in:. Places:. 02:02. Board of Ada County Commissioners -- Public Hearing -- September 14, 2022 (Video) 01:38. 01:38.
Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin

Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance...
