Idaho man sentenced to federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm
The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho. POCATELLO - Ryan Arthur Burton, 43, of Rupert was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today. According to court...
Idaho sells only 1 of 5 island parcels on Payette Lake
Idaho officials on Wednesday sold only one of five parcels at an auction involving a 14-acre island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho. Posted in:. Places:. 02:02. Board of Ada County Commissioners -- Public Hearing -- September 14, 2022 (Video) 01:38. 01:38.
Is Idaho a good place to work? Report says no
In its 2022 survey of the best places to work, Oxfam America found that the best state for worker rights and protections was Oregon. Next door in Idaho, Oxfam ranked Idaho at 43rd. Oxfam America is the independent U.S. branch of the international anti-poverty Oxfam group of charitable...
Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin
Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance...
Southern Idaho evening weather: Dry with better air quality, more showers on the way (Video)
In Boise tonight, expect mostly clear skies and a low of 58. Increasing clouds Wednesday night and Thursday with scattered rain showers and afternoon thunderstorms. A few showers will linger into Friday as we cool to the upper 70's. For KTVB's full weather forecast, visit...
Boise Rescue Mission working tirelessly, needs support
The Boise Rescue Mission continues it's tireless efforts to give Idaho's homeless hope for the future.We have programs of recovery for homelessness, including d...
Bessire joins Columbia Bank
Columbia Bank has announced the appointment of Gina Bessire as a vice president and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan officer serving Idaho. Based in Boise, Bessire will help expand Columbia Bank's SBA lending platform in the state. Bessire brings to her new role 11 years of lending... Posted in:. Places:
