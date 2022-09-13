ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Tools available for employees to locate medical or dental providers

The State of Idaho Office of Group Insurance and Blue Cross of Idaho have teamed up to help state employees search for medical or dental providers. Members of Blue Cross of Idaho can find a provider by downloading the member app, signing into their member portal account or call Blue...
Idaho sells only 1 of 5 island parcels on Payette Lake

Idaho officials on Wednesday sold only one of five parcels at an auction involving a 14-acre island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho. Posted in:. Places:. 02:02. Board of Ada County Commissioners -- Public Hearing -- September 14, 2022 (Video) 01:38. 01:38.
Is Idaho a good place to work? Report says no

In its 2022 survey of the best places to work, Oxfam America found that the best state for worker rights and protections was Oregon. Next door in Idaho, Oxfam ranked Idaho at 43rd. Oxfam America is the independent U.S. branch of the international anti-poverty Oxfam group of charitable...
Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin

Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance...
Bessire joins Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank has announced the appointment of Gina Bessire as a vice president and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan officer serving Idaho. Based in Boise, Bessire will help expand Columbia Bank's SBA lending platform in the state. Bessire brings to her new role 11 years of lending... Posted in:. Places:
