ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Broncos LB Jonathon Cooper hit with weak taunting call after stuffing Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rJhLj_0hspMNXG00

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper was hit with a very questionable taunting penalty on Monday night in Seattle.

Cooper, in the second quarter of their matchup with the Seahawks, completely shut down Dee Eskridge at the line of scrimmage after a short pass attempt. Eskridge tried to get through him, but Cooper wasn’t having it.

As the two stood up after the play, though, Cooper hovered over Eskridge briefly while seemingly trying to find his footing — which prompted the official behind him to instantly throw a flag and hit him with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

While that may technically fall under the NFL’s taunting definition, it was very brief, if at all. And, after stuffing Eskridge at the line of scrimmage, it’s easy to see why Cooper would be excited.

Taunting calls have been a point of emphasis in the league in recent seasons. Officials threw 61 flags for taunting in 2021, which is the most seen in at least two decades, according to ESPN. That was something the NFL opted to carry into this season, too.

"We have to stand on sportsmanship," NFL vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said after league meetings in March, . "That was universally in agreement ... But there are areas we need to clean up."

Cooper’s play, it seems, falls into that category.

The Seahawks held a 17-13 lead over the Broncos at halftime.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Pete Carroll gets honest about beating Russell Wilson

Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season featured some great matchups, but the Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos may have been the most intriguing due to the storylines involved in the game. This game marked former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Three huge NFL stars set to disappoint

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 2. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 2.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
102.5 The Bone

Chargers-Chiefs Thursday Night Football: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert duel it out for AFC West supremacy

Can the NFL's best game of the year occur in Week 2? The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers as "Thursday Night Football" makes its debut on Amazon. The matchup promises a ton of offensive firepower as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert via for the title of best young quarterback in the league. Both players looked impressive in Week 1. Mahomes threw for five touchdowns in his first game without Tyreek Hill and Herbert tossed three scores despite losing Keenan Allen to an injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 2 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 2 lineups!. Chase Edmonds has a tough matchup with tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson both possibly out. Miami was also near the bottom of the league in Pace and ranked first in pass rate over expectation during Mike McDaniel's first game as head coach. Moreover, with the Ravens' secondary banged up already just like last season, Miami's receivers will likely be featured Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Cooper
FOX Sports

Broncos' Wilson ready for some love after hostile homecoming

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson relishes the thought of taking the field Sunday for his Denver debut when the Broncos host the Houston Texans at Empower Field. Especially after his harsh homecoming in Seattle that was packed with vitriol and void of any video tributes for the man who led the franchise's only championship parade.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Taunting#American Football#Espn
102.5 The Bone

Little-known Chiefs rookie makes the biggest play in a huge win over Chargers

Everyone found Amazon Prime Video's stream on Thursday night to watch Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. Instead, Jaylen Watson ended up being the star of the show. Jaylen who? Watson was a seventh-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in this year's draft. He stepped into a big role for Thursday night's game because first-round pick Trent McDuffie was out due to an injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
102.5 The Bone

Reports: Texas A&M to start QB Max Johnson instead of Haynes King vs. Miami

Texas A&M is reportedly making a change at quarterback ahead of Miami’s Week 3 visit Saturday night. Haynes King started the first two games of the season for the No. 24 Aggies but will be replaced by LSU transfer Max Johnson against the No. 13 Hurricanes per multiple reports. Johnson, the son of former NFL QB Brad Johnson, transferred to A&M after the 2021 season amid wholesale changes at LSU. He lost out to King in the Aggies' offseason QB competition.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson homecoming in Broncos-Seahawks MNF hits milestone NFL hasn’t seen in over a decade

The much-awaited matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that’s filled to the brim with storylines. There was no bigger narrative, however, than Russell Wilson’s homecoming in Lumen Field. And the payoff for the drama was immense, as Geno Smith, Wilson’s backup in Seattle, led the Seahawks to a gritty 17-16 victory while Wilson was left to watch the baffling final play of the game from the sidelines.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Broncos RB Javonte Williams has special place in Nathaniel Hackett’s game plan that could prove immense vs. Texans

Much has been said about Denver Broncos’ coach Nathaniel Hackett’s baffling late-game decision to settle for a 64-yard field goal in their Week 1 17-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. But there are 17 games in an NFL team’s schedule, and Week 2 is an opportunity for Hackett and the Broncos to bounce back and attempt to cut down on the mistakes they made in the season opener. One bright spot in the Broncos’ upset loss in Lumen Field was running back Javonte Williams, who should have an even greater role in the Broncos offense if Hackett can implement his game plan.
DENVER, CO
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy