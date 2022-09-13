ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

All-Pro Seahawks S Jamal Adams carted off field vs. Broncos with knee injury

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZoMc_0hspLuBg00

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams left Monday's game against the Denver Broncos with a left knee injury.

Adams appeared to sustain the injury while attempting to sack Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half. He planted his left foot on the tackle attempt and landed awkwardly to the turf. He was able to limp off the field, but eventually left for the locker room on a cart.

According to an ESPN report, Adams "screamed out in frustration" while receiving treatment on the sideline. The Seahawks initially ruled him as doubtful with a knee injury. There were no further initial details about his status.

Adams, 26, is a three-time All-Pro and the anchor of Seattle's secondary. Following a 2020 trade from the New York Jets, Adams signed a four-year, $70.6 million extension with Seattle in 2021 that at the time made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Any extended injury to Adams is a significant blow to Seattle's defense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Week 2 Busts: Three huge NFL stars set to disappoint

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 2. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 2.
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Chargers-Chiefs Thursday Night Football: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert duel it out for AFC West supremacy

Can the NFL's best game of the year occur in Week 2? The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Los Angeles Chargers as "Thursday Night Football" makes its debut on Amazon. The matchup promises a ton of offensive firepower as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert via for the title of best young quarterback in the league. Both players looked impressive in Week 1. Mahomes threw for five touchdowns in his first game without Tyreek Hill and Herbert tossed three scores despite losing Keenan Allen to an injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Washington Football
Local
Colorado Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Feels That Some NBA Players Dislike Him For Being Himself: “That’s Why I Bust Their Ass”

Ja Morant is just 23 years old, but he has already established himself as one of the premier guards in the NBA. He won Rookie of the Year in 2020 and followed that up with his first All-Star selection this past season. He also won Most Improved Player last season after averaging 27.4 points per game and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league.
NBA
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 2 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 2 lineups!. Chase Edmonds has a tough matchup with tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson both possibly out. Miami was also near the bottom of the league in Pace and ranked first in pass rate over expectation during Mike McDaniel's first game as head coach. Moreover, with the Ravens' secondary banged up already just like last season, Miami's receivers will likely be featured Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
102.5 The Bone

Reports: Texas A&M to start QB Max Johnson instead of Haynes King vs. Miami

Texas A&M is reportedly making a change at quarterback ahead of Miami’s Week 3 visit Saturday night. Haynes King started the first two games of the season for the No. 24 Aggies but will be replaced by LSU transfer Max Johnson against the No. 13 Hurricanes per multiple reports. Johnson, the son of former NFL QB Brad Johnson, transferred to A&M after the 2021 season amid wholesale changes at LSU. He lost out to King in the Aggies' offseason QB competition.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#The New York Jets
102.5 The Bone

Little-known Chiefs rookie makes the biggest play in a huge win over Chargers

Everyone found Amazon Prime Video's stream on Thursday night to watch Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. Instead, Jaylen Watson ended up being the star of the show. Jaylen who? Watson was a seventh-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in this year's draft. He stepped into a big role for Thursday night's game because first-round pick Trent McDuffie was out due to an injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
102.5 The Bone

Stat Nerd Thursday: Sutton vs. Jeudy, Lamb, Swift & Fournette

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don use stats to discuss the difference in fantasy value between Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, the Falcons’ offense with Drake London and Kyle Pitts together, Cordarrelle Patterson’s role in Atlanta, CeeDee Lamb’s value without Dak Prescott and a whole lot more.
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Bold Week 2 fantasy football predictions

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 2. Which will come to pass?. Josh Jacobs set to finish as a top fantasy running back. Andy Behrens: Josh Jacobs operated as the Raiders clear featured runner in opening week, gaining 73 total yards on 11 touches and out-snapping Brandon Bolden by a wide margin. Per his usual, Jacobs forced seven missed tackles and averaged 4.6 yards after contact per attempt. The murky backfield committee you'd been worried about has not yet materialized.
NFL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy