Maine nurses agree to contract with state's largest hospital
(The Center Square) – Nurses at Maine's largest hospital system have agreed to a tentative three-year contract on the heels of a decertification push by non-union workers. The deal, which must still be ratified, covers registered nurses working at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, the flagship hospital for the state's Medicaid program, and other locations. Details of the agreement were not released, but the union leaders said it covers issues such as wages, benefits, patient and workplace safety and labor conditions.
Racist term removed from places on federal lands, including 32 in Michigan
Nearly 650 geographic features on federal land were officially renamed on Sept. 8, 2022, the final step in removing a derogatory and sexist slur from federal lands. | U.S Geological Survey. Thirty-two lakes, streams and other federal geographic areas in Michigan have been formally renamed, after the U.S. Department of...
AG Josh Kaul now suing three district attorneys in case challenging abortion ban
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sued three Wisconsin district attorneys in his effort to have a judge rule that the state law banning almost all abortions is unenforceable. Kaul initially sued three Republican legislative leaders in June. But he changed the defendants to the district attorneys after the...
Massachusetts providing bused migrants with shelter, health care
(The Center Square) – Foreign nationals bused to Cape Cod from Florida will be housed at a Massachusetts military base. New shelter and humanitarian efforts are underway at Joint Base Cape Cod for 50 migrants that were sent from Florida by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this week. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, also a Republican, said he plans to activate 125 members of the National Guard to assist with humanitarian efforts.
Wisconsin’s climate action report highlights three issues
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s new climate action report is a little thin. The state’s Department of Natural Resources released the report on Tuesday. It recaps what Wisconsin has done to accomplish its climate change and environmental equity goals over the past year. “Climate change and environmental...
New interim corrections director, fire marshal named by Ricketts
Two weeks after Nebraska's corrections director and fire marshal announced their imminent resignations, Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed interim replacements to lead both agencies after the current directors depart in October. Diane Sabatka-Rine will replace Scott Frakes atop the state's Department of Correctional Services and Doug Hohbein will become Nebraska's interim...
Washington revenue dept. continues rulemaking on tax ruled unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Revenue is moving full speed ahead with rulemaking for the capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional earlier this year. Last year, the Legislature passed – and Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law – a capital gains tax aimed at the state’s...
Youngkin still wants Commanders in VA, path unclear
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants the Washington Commanders to relocate to Virginia, but after funding plans fell apart during the last legislative session, the path forward is not yet clear. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin recently said...
Gas prices still trending down in Alabama
Average gasoline prices in Alabama have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 28.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 43.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.
Tourism industry drives 3.1% uptick in Alaska jobs
(The Center Square) – An increase of 3,800 jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry spurred a 3.1% increase in job growth for Alaska in August. The state recorded an additional 10,200 jobs when compared to August 2021, but employment figures remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Omaha hearings will seek funding ideas for $335 million recovery funds
OMAHA — The first of four public hearings to gather feedback on ways to aid underserved areas of Nebraska will take place Monday. All four hearings will take place in Omaha, with one per day Monday through Thursday starting at either 11 a.m. or 5 p.m., according to a news release. Members of the public will learn how they can formally submit ideas for spending $335 million allotted through legislation signed into law earlier this year.
Midwest mayors explain the daunting task of replacing lead service lines
(The Center Square) – Illinois has more lead water-service lines than any other state, but a formula used to allocate federal removal money didn’t take that into account. Last year, Illinois received just $106 million of the $15 billion earmarked for lead removal in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.
Illinois lawmakers share opposing views on controversial SAFE T Act
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers offer opposing views on the SAFE T Act, which eliminates cash bail and goes into effect Jan 1. State Representatives LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, and Adam Neimerg, R-Teutopolis, both discussed the SAFE T Act as taxpayers have heavily debated the measure on social media.
Nebraska lawmakers push to make public the names of officers with questionable records
Two state senators are pushing for a law that would require all Nebraska law enforcement agencies to maintain and make public lists of officers who have misconduct or disciplinary histories that could affect their credibility. State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha announced on Wednesday his intention to reintroduce such a...
State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants
(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
Newsom vetoes tax exemption bill for manufacturing equipment
(The Center Square) – A bill that would have offered a full sales and use tax exemption on manufacturing equipment was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday evening. Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 1951 Thursday night, a measure that would have made California’s existing partial sales and use tax exemption for manufacturing and research and development equipment into a full exemption for up to $200 million through 2028. In a veto message, Newsom raised concerns about revenue loss for local governments, which a fiscal analysis estimated could total $533 million in sales and use tax revenue losses annually.
Colorado's unemployment rate ticks up to 3.4%
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s unemployment rate ticked up to 3.4% in August, according to new state data released on Friday. The state’s unemployment rate marks a 0.1% increase from the 3.3% unemployment rate in July, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said. The national unemployment rate went up to 3.7% last month.
Idaho gubernatorial candidate paid $4,000 in campaign funds to criminal defense attorney firm
Originally published Sept. 15 on Idaho Reports.A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise,...
Nebraska continues to have low unemployment rate
Nebraska continued to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country in August. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate was 2.1% last month, which was up from 2% in July but down from 2.5% in August 2022. That ranked third nationally for the...
Georgia taxpayers to help agribusiness technology manufacturer build $35M facility
(The Center Square) — A global agriscience technology manufacturer plans to invest nearly $35 million to launch a campus in Jasper County. Profile Products, based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, plans to produce wood-based erosion control technologies and horticulture substrates at the new plant. The company, which employs more than 500 globally, plans to create 80 new jobs as part of the project.
