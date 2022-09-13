OMAHA — The first of four public hearings to gather feedback on ways to aid underserved areas of Nebraska will take place Monday. All four hearings will take place in Omaha, with one per day Monday through Thursday starting at either 11 a.m. or 5 p.m., according to a news release. Members of the public will learn how they can formally submit ideas for spending $335 million allotted through legislation signed into law earlier this year.

OMAHA, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO