Inside Hearst Castle, The Lavish California Estate Built By The 20th Century’s Biggest Newspaper Tycoon

William Reynolds, an actor best known for appearing on The F.B.I. for six seasons, has passed away at the age of 90. According to Deadline, Reynolds died from non-COVID-19 complicated pneumonia. Though a regularly working actor throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Reynolds would give up the occupation entirely after finishing his work on The F.B.I., which he starred in from 1966 to 1974. He was previously married to actress Molly Sinclair until her death in 1992, the pair had two children, Carrie Reynolds Jones and Eric Reynolds. Our thoughts are with his surviving family during this difficult time.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 DAYS AGO