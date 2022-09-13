Inside Hearst Castle, The Lavish California Estate Built By The 20th Century’s Biggest Newspaper Tycoon

Read full article on original website
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Destruction Of 11 Historic American Landmarks — And The Uninspired Structures That Took Their Place
From the original Penn Station to the Old Cincinnati Library, these majestic landmarks were demolished to make room for parking garages, offices, and more "modernized" buildings. Urban development is a vital part of any society. As populations grow, cities must be able to provide their residents with government services, infrastructure,...
Anderson Cooper Lives in a Rustic New York City Firehouse! Tour His Unique Apartment
News personality Anderson Cooper has built a tremendous career for himself in his native New York City. While he owns other vacation properties all over the world, his abode in the Big Apple is the one he calls home. The 60 Minutes anchor has shown glimpses of the converted firehouse apartment on social media over the years.
Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos
Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million
Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
Bill Murray dined at a local seafood restaurant over the weekend
The "Caddyshack" actor posed for photos with the staff and even signed a golf ball. Actor Bill Murray enjoyed dinner at a Massachusetts seafood restaurant over the weekend, posing for photos with staff and fans. The “Caddyshack” actor was on the South Coast this weekend for the U.S. Senior Amateur...
Matt Damon Is the Latest Celebrity to Buy an Estate in This Secluded Woodland Oasis 50 Minutes From NYC
Matt Damon doesn't live in Los Angeles anymore. The Massachusetts-born actor purchased a home in New York, just outside the city.
Barbara Eden Has Carried On “As Best I Can” Since The Death Of Son Matthew Over 20 Years Ago
Have you ever seen Barbara Eden attend an event without a smile on her face and the joyful willingness of folding her arms to assume the I Dream of Jeannie position? Or not being willing to interact with her fans? There simply aren’t that many stars of Classic TV shows that embrace their legacy as positively as she does — and this despite the fact that she lost her only son, Matthew Michael Ansara, to a drug overdose a little over 20 years ago.
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."
The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
IFLScience
"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California
Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
Jeff Bezos’s Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Donates $55 Million Beverly Hills Estate
It’s official. Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife, philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, has just donated $55 million worth of Beverly Hills property to the California Community Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic organization dedicated to the “systemic solutions addressing the most pressing issues facing Los Angeles County”. Although a formal announcement of the gift was made in August, recent property records have just certified the transaction, reports Dirt.com.
Here's where California's cliffs are collapsing into the sea the fastest
A new study pinpoints erosion hot spots along the entire California coast — and found that cliffs in Northern California are disappearing the fastest.
What Was John Denver’s Real Name?
John Denver had to undergo several changes before succeeding in the music industry, including switching his birth name to something more "stage-worthy."
Rihanna Has Finally Sold Her $6.6 Million Hollywood Hills House at a Loss After a Series of Unfortunate Events
Rihanna has spent years trying to unload her Hollywood Hills mansion, and it finally happened — but probably not for the price she hoped.
ComicBook
William Reynolds, Star of The F.B.I., Dies at 90
William Reynolds, an actor best known for appearing on The F.B.I. for six seasons, has passed away at the age of 90. According to Deadline, Reynolds died from non-COVID-19 complicated pneumonia. Though a regularly working actor throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Reynolds would give up the occupation entirely after finishing his work on The F.B.I., which he starred in from 1966 to 1974. He was previously married to actress Molly Sinclair until her death in 1992, the pair had two children, Carrie Reynolds Jones and Eric Reynolds. Our thoughts are with his surviving family during this difficult time.
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs
Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
EXCLUSIVE: Showdown in Bel Air: Jerry Hall prepares to reunite with ex-husband Rupert Murdoch as she arrives at his $35M vineyard - just weeks after finalizing their multi-million dollar divorce
Jerry Hall was spotted arriving at her ex husband Rupert Murdoch's $35M vineyard in Bel Air on Wednesday after the former married couple finalized their divorce last month. The 66-year-old former supermodel looked glamorous wearing oversized Gucci sunglasses and a red lip as she was driven into the sprawling estate in a Jeep SUV.
TODAY.com
Sacheen Littlefeather says John Wayne ‘had to be restrained’ at her 1973 Oscars protest
Actor John Wayne’s efforts to physically confront Indigenous actor Sacheen Littlefeather during the 1973 Academy Awards are infamous. For years, the incident has been marked as one of the most controversial scenes to unfold at the annual awards ceremony. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently acknowledged...
Take a tour of the Connecticut mansion formerly owned by Donald and Ivana Trump that's been on the market since 2014 and see why it hasn't sold
A Connecticut estate formerly owned by Donald and Ivana Trump was re-listed for $29.9 million. The current owners have been trying to sell the home since 2014 when it was first listed for $54 million. The 11-bed, 18-bath mansion has a movie theater, indoor pool, and tennis court. A Greenwich,...
Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104
She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
