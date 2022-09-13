ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Marathon to welcome nonbinary athletes to 2023 race

By CBS Boston
 3 days ago

BOSTON - Nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year's Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men's or women's divisions, race organizers announced Monday.

The Boston Athletic Association, which administers the prestigious marathon, said it's been working to expand opportunities for nonbinary people - not just for the marathon but for the BAA's other races, which include a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon.

Organizers confirmed the change as registration opened Monday for the 127th running of the marathon on April 17, 2023. A field of about 30,000 is expected for next spring's edition of the storied race.

Nonbinary athletes can submit entry applications if they've completed a marathon as a nonbinary participant during the current qualifying window, the BAA said. It said it's still working to establish qualifying standards for nonbinary participants, but that its online applications will include "nonbinary" as a gender option.

"Discussions are ongoing with nonbinary athletes in an effort to further promote inclusion at all BAA events," the organization said, adding, "We view this first year as an opportunity to learn and grow together."

The Boston Marathon is the latest major marathon to begin adding nonbinary divisions.

Last year's Philadelphia Distance Run, a premier event offering a half marathon and a 5K, became the first large race in the U.S. to establish a nonbinary division and offer equal prize money.

The Brooklyn Marathon and Half Marathon followed in April. Eighty-two competitors who had registered as nonbinary participants were among the finishers.

Lexie O'Connor

Lexie O'Connor is a meteorologist with the WBZ-TV NEXT Weather Team. Born and raised in Holden, she is thrilled to be back in her home state.Lexie went to Wachusett High School and then onto Boston University where she majored in Broadcast Journalism. She started her news career as a reporter at WKTV in Utica, NY and then went onto WGME in Portland, ME where she found a new passion for weather.  Lexie became a Meteorologist after completing Mississippi State's Broadcast Meteorology program while reporting and forecasting in Portland.  She has since been nominated for a New England Emmy for her work both in the studio and out in the field as a Meteorologist.Lexie joined the CBS Boston team in 2022 after working as the Morning Meteorologist on Portland's CBS and Fox morning show Good Day Maine, and she is excited to forecast for the communities she grew up in. Outside of work, Lexie loves exploring new places around New England with her husband and young daughter, and enjoying New England's four seasons from skiing in the winter, to the beach in the summer. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Society
Sports
CBS Boston

