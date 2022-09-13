ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost

The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Alabama football: ULM coach Terry Bowden opens up about Nick Saban, eyes upset entering Tuscaloosa

Terry Bowden has faced Alabama football a number of times throughout his career, including as Auburn's program leader from 1993-98, but the ULM head coach understands that he is not bringing the same level of athletes as the second-ranked Crimson Tide into Tuscaloosa Saturday. That being said, he reminded his players as a heavy underdog that upsets do happen in college football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Troubling Scott Frost Story Goes Viral: Football World Reacts

The win-loss record was probably enough for any athletic director to fire former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. But some pretty stunning revelations suggest that there were far more problems behind the scenes than anyone realized. In a recent appearance on Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska insider Mike'l Severe pointed out that...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

College football predictions Week 3: Picks for Auburn vs. Penn State, Miami at Texas A&M and other top games

Coming off one of the wildest college football weekends we can remember with a rash of upsets, Week 3 across the top 25 has a chance to offer several more unexpected results as we finish up the first quarter of the season. The Sun Belt's trio of memorable wins significantly altered the national rankings and put the spotlight on major programs needed bounce-back wins in a big way.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
Person
Jim Leonhard
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Mike Riley
Person
Scott Frost
247Sports

WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out

West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018

Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Coaching#American Football#College Football#Huskers#The Huskers Radio Network
247Sports

Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko updates recruitment

Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko has been taking his official visits after cutting down his list to nine. Nwoko is down to NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Miami. “I just recently cut my list down from 30 offers to nine schools,” he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Tennessee football: Bru McCoy triggers media reaction after first two games with Vols

Tennessee football knew it needed additional reliability at the wide receiver spot behind Cedric Tillman this season and USC transfer Bru McCoy has been a pleasant surprise over his first two games. Cleared by the NCAA days before the opener, McCoy has tallied seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, stirring up media reaction across the SEC as one of the league's talented playmakers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Listen: What's the bigger issue for Buckeyes? The play of Burke or the penalties? Can they both be corrected?

What is the bigger issue right now for Ohio State? The play of sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke, or the Buckeyes committing far too many penalties? And can both of those problems be corrected? Dave Biddle joined the Morning Juice show with Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter on Thursday on 97.1 The Fan to discuss that and much more about the 2022 Buckeyes. You can listen to the segment here:
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

PODCAST: Predicting No. 25 Oregon vs No. 12 BYU

What are the major storylines for this weekend's Top 25 matchup between the No. 25 ranked Oregon Ducks and the No. 12 ranked BYU Cougars? How do we see this game playing out on either side of the football? Who could decide this outcome? What are the final picks from our staff?
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"

There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy