Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost
The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
247Sports
Alabama football: ULM coach Terry Bowden opens up about Nick Saban, eyes upset entering Tuscaloosa
Terry Bowden has faced Alabama football a number of times throughout his career, including as Auburn's program leader from 1993-98, but the ULM head coach understands that he is not bringing the same level of athletes as the second-ranked Crimson Tide into Tuscaloosa Saturday. That being said, he reminded his players as a heavy underdog that upsets do happen in college football.
SB Nation
Texas A&M was dissed and ditched by a 5-star RB recruit after Appalachian State loss
Five-star Louisville commit at running back and Texas native Rueben Owens is one of the most sought after recruits in America. The No. 1 ranked running back in the country had a visit to Texas A&M lined up, and then the Aggies got their butts handed to them on a silver platter by Appalachian State.
Paul Finebaum Suggests 1 College Football Coach Needs To Win This Weekend
There is pressure mounting on Texas A&M heading into this Saturday's game against Miami. The Aggies lost to the Mountaineers of Appalachian State last Saturday 17-14 in an upset that not many saw coming. They're now 1-1 heading into that crucial showdown against the Hurricanes. ESPN college football analyst Paul...
Who made the biggest jumps in the Class of 2024?
247Sports' Eric Bossi and Travis Branham give us the prospects who made the biggest leaps in the new Class of 2024 rankings.
Look: Notre Dame Football Team Will Have Special Guest This Weekend
Former Notre Dame superstar Manti Te'o will be in South Bend for Saturday's game against the California Golden Bears. He will walk with the team from the Basilica to Notre Dame Stadium, per Fighting Irish insider Pete Sampson. Te'o joined the Fighting Irish as the No. 1 linebacker recruit in...
Troubling Scott Frost Story Goes Viral: Football World Reacts
The win-loss record was probably enough for any athletic director to fire former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. But some pretty stunning revelations suggest that there were far more problems behind the scenes than anyone realized. In a recent appearance on Hurrdat Sports, Nebraska insider Mike'l Severe pointed out that...
College football predictions Week 3: Picks for Auburn vs. Penn State, Miami at Texas A&M and other top games
Coming off one of the wildest college football weekends we can remember with a rash of upsets, Week 3 across the top 25 has a chance to offer several more unexpected results as we finish up the first quarter of the season. The Sun Belt's trio of memorable wins significantly altered the national rankings and put the spotlight on major programs needed bounce-back wins in a big way.
WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out
West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
Kenny Payne adds to recent recruiting comments, rebuilding rivalry with Kentucky
The moment that Kenny Payne was introduced as the next head coach at the University of Louisville, the expectations for recruiting rose tremendously. With a lengthy track record of recruiting at a high level, it is understandable why the anticipation of recruiting success climbed within that instant. Once he took...
How to Watch: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State channel, stream, game time
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to move to 3-0 as they welcome the Missouri State Bears into Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 8th meeting between the two programs and first since 2011. The Hogs have won all seven of the matchups to this point.
Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018
Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko updates recruitment
Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko has been taking his official visits after cutting down his list to nine. Nwoko is down to NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Miami. “I just recently cut my list down from 30 offers to nine schools,” he...
Look: Top Running Back Cancels Major Recruiting Trip
2023 five-star running back Reuben Owens gave a verbal commitment to Louisville this past summer, but is still being courted by some of the major powerhouses in and around his native Texas. Owens is making some visits to major programs this fall. But one visit he was ready to make...
Expert Pick: Mississippi State At LSU
Chip Patterson and Barrett Sallee join Chris Hassel to share their expert pick for Mississippi State at LSU.
247Sports
Tennessee football: Bru McCoy triggers media reaction after first two games with Vols
Tennessee football knew it needed additional reliability at the wide receiver spot behind Cedric Tillman this season and USC transfer Bru McCoy has been a pleasant surprise over his first two games. Cleared by the NCAA days before the opener, McCoy has tallied seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, stirring up media reaction across the SEC as one of the league's talented playmakers.
Listen: What's the bigger issue for Buckeyes? The play of Burke or the penalties? Can they both be corrected?
What is the bigger issue right now for Ohio State? The play of sophomore cornerback Denzel Burke, or the Buckeyes committing far too many penalties? And can both of those problems be corrected? Dave Biddle joined the Morning Juice show with Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter on Thursday on 97.1 The Fan to discuss that and much more about the 2022 Buckeyes. You can listen to the segment here:
PODCAST: Predicting No. 25 Oregon vs No. 12 BYU
What are the major storylines for this weekend's Top 25 matchup between the No. 25 ranked Oregon Ducks and the No. 12 ranked BYU Cougars? How do we see this game playing out on either side of the football? Who could decide this outcome? What are the final picks from our staff?
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"
There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
More than 110 U-M football players have already seen game action
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team’s blowout wins over Colorado State and Hawaii gave coaches the opportunity to explore their full depth chart, and they have taken advantage. Through two games, 112 Wolverines have earned game action, according to the official program notes. Thirty-one of those...
247Sports
