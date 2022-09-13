Read full article on original website
Related
These great iPhone 14 cases will keep your new phone stylish and safe
Whether you were lucky enough to get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro on launch day or you’re waiting for your order to ship, it’s always a good idea to add a case to your shiny new gadget that will not only help protect it but allow you to personalize the look.
The best budget laptops in 2022
It's a great time to buy a cheap laptop — right now you can get a good Windows laptop or Chromebook with a fast processor, plenty of memory, a blazing-fast SSD and a high-quality display for less than $500 — so we tested seven leading models to find the best budget laptops.
California AG sues Amazon over allegedly anticompetitive pricing contracts
(CNN Business) — California's attorney general sued Amazon on Wednesday, alleging the company has forced third-party sellers to offer only their lowest prices in listings with the e-commerce giant and harming competition in the process. The complaint filed in San Francisco Superior Court takes aim at contractual language Amazon...
Digital Trends
Have the Intel Arc GPUs been canceled? I sure hope not
A rumor is circulating that Intel’s Arc graphics cards are being canceled, and unlike previous rumors we’ve heard on the matter, this one seems to hold some weight. The first discrete desktop GPUs from Intel have seen ups and downs since being announced around a year ago, but this is the first word we’ve gotten that the company may abandon the project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
There's A Reason Our Readers Loved These Amazon Products So Much Last Month
There is no testament to a good product better than knowing that so many other people are buying them. Our readers have been snapping up these items in their droves in the past month. So you might want to check them out before they sell out.
‘Splatoon 3’ Refines a Great Idea But Fails to Innovate
Splatoon has always been an odd series—a competitive, third-person shooter produced by Nintendo, which stars children who can turn into squids and octopi. Upon the first game’s release, it felt like a real experiment by Nintendo. It was putting the full weight of its company behind a gyroscope aiming third person shooter, designed to be played on the bulkiest controller-handheld hybrid in the history of console gaming. It, in spite of everything, was a huge success.
Stocks fall after FedEx warns of global recession
US stocks fell on Friday after FedEx served investors a brutal pre-earnings announcement about the state of the global economy.
The Valve Index is the best VR headset for PC gamers
The Valve Index is the best PC-based VR headset you can buy, with excellent controllers, great overall performance and a fantastic game library.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adobe to buy Figma in $20 billion bid on future of work that spooks investors
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc agreed on Thursday to acquire cloud-based designer platform Figma for $20 billion, sparking investor concerns about the rich price tag that led to a drop of more than $30 billion in the market value of the Photoshop maker.
Google faces $25.4 billion damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices
BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google (GOOGL.O) will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers.
FOXBusiness
Starbucks projects double-digit revenue growth as it 'reinvents' itself
Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz said during its Investor Day Tuesday that the largest U.S. coffee chain will see double-digit revenue growth as it continues to "reinvent" the store, customer and partner experience. Schultz, who will be replaced in April 2023 by incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan, touted the company's success...
TechCrunch
On cloud platforms and SME antitrust complaints
TechCrunch picked up its complaint last month. In a blog post confirming the resolution yesterday, Tutanota writes that Microsoft got in touch with it “within a week” after media outlets such as this one raised the issue with Microsoft. It had been complaining about the issue through Microsoft’s official support channels since January 2021 — without any resolution. But after the oxygen of publicity arrived the problem was swiftly fixed last month. Fancy that!
37 Things That Will Make Your Home Look 10x Better For Less Than $35 On Amazon
It's never a wrong time to do a little home refresh, but not all of us want to spend an arm and a leg updating our homes. This list gives subtle changes that will make the house so much better while keeping you on track for that monthly budget. Everything on this list is under $35, but the impact is enormous!
CoinDesk
Blockchain Tool Developer Infura Plans to Launch Decentralized Protocol
Blockchain development tool Infura plans to launch a decentralized infrastructure protocol early next year to address concerns that its product is too centralized to underpin the Ethereum ecosystems’ decentralized applications (dapps). The introduction of a decentralized infrastructure protocol is a significant development in Infura’s plan to progressively decentralize its...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft’s former enviro chief joins gaming-focused private equity firm
Lucas Joppa, Microsoft’s first-ever chief environmental officer, is leaving the software, cloud and gaming giant for a role at a new private equity firm called Haveli Investments. Haveli was created by Brian Sheth, the billionaire co-founder of Austin-based Vista Equity Partners. The firm is focused on video gaming and...
CoinDesk
Linux Foundation Project Will Tackle Digital Wallet Interoperability
The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to open-source software development, plans to form the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), a collaborative effort to encourage the development interoperable digital wallets for a variety of use cases. The OWF will focus on building an open-source software engine that other organizations and companies can use...
Digital Trends
Google slapped with record-setting antitrust fine in the EU
Google has been handed a blistering setback totaling over $4 billion in Europe. The company was slapped with a record fine by the European Union in 2018, following a 2015 investigation alleging that the company abused its market position as the dominant smartphone operating system (via Android) and engaged in anticompetitive practices.
New Penguin Edge IFC6720 Platform Enables Innovation for Video Content Distribution
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Penguin Solutions ™, an SGH ™ brand (Nasdaq: SGH ) that provides HPC, AI, and IoT technologies for edge, core, and cloud, today announced the Penguin Edge ™ IFC6720 application-ready platform designed to drive networked video content distribution in edge applications. Based on the Qualcomm SDA845 system-on-chip (SoC), the Penguin Edge IFC6720 platform is a turnkey box solution for dual simultaneous 4K displays with concurrent HDMI input and wireless content-sharing in an optimized, reliable and secure digital environment. This production-ready fanless platform enables AI-powered edge AV applications such as digital signage, including virtual and augmented reality innovations, video conferencing systems, and collaboration platforms in areas such as enterprise and education. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005514/en/ The Penguin Edge IFC6720 application-ready platform from Penguin Solutions enables AI-powered AV applications for digital signage, including virtual and augmented reality innovations, video conferencing systems, and collaboration platforms in enterprise and education. (Photo: Business Wire)
TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did
The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
Adobe builds collaborative design muscle with $20 billion deal for Figma
Adobe Inc will buy startup Figma for about $20 billion in its biggest deal, the Photoshop maker said on Thursday, bulking up on applications that support online collaboration amid a global shift to hybrid working.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0