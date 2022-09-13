ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The best budget laptops in 2022

It's a great time to buy a cheap laptop — right now you can get a good Windows laptop or Chromebook with a fast processor, plenty of memory, a blazing-fast SSD and a high-quality display for less than $500 — so we tested seven leading models to find the best budget laptops.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Have the Intel Arc GPUs been canceled? I sure hope not

A rumor is circulating that Intel’s Arc graphics cards are being canceled, and unlike previous rumors we’ve heard on the matter, this one seems to hold some weight. The first discrete desktop GPUs from Intel have seen ups and downs since being announced around a year ago, but this is the first word we’ve gotten that the company may abandon the project.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy Fold#Iphone Se#Smart Phone#Ios
Vice

‘Splatoon 3’ Refines a Great Idea But Fails to Innovate

Splatoon has always been an odd series—a competitive, third-person shooter produced by Nintendo, which stars children who can turn into squids and octopi. Upon the first game’s release, it felt like a real experiment by Nintendo. It was putting the full weight of its company behind a gyroscope aiming third person shooter, designed to be played on the bulkiest controller-handheld hybrid in the history of console gaming. It, in spite of everything, was a huge success.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Amazon
FOXBusiness

Starbucks projects double-digit revenue growth as it 'reinvents' itself

Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz said during its Investor Day Tuesday that the largest U.S. coffee chain will see double-digit revenue growth as it continues to "reinvent" the store, customer and partner experience. Schultz, who will be replaced in April 2023 by incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan, touted the company's success...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

On cloud platforms and SME antitrust complaints

TechCrunch picked up its complaint last month. In a blog post confirming the resolution yesterday, Tutanota writes that Microsoft got in touch with it “within a week” after media outlets such as this one raised the issue with Microsoft. It had been complaining about the issue through Microsoft’s official support channels since January 2021 — without any resolution. But after the oxygen of publicity arrived the problem was swiftly fixed last month. Fancy that!
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Blockchain Tool Developer Infura Plans to Launch Decentralized Protocol

Blockchain development tool Infura plans to launch a decentralized infrastructure protocol early next year to address concerns that its product is too centralized to underpin the Ethereum ecosystems’ decentralized applications (dapps). The introduction of a decentralized infrastructure protocol is a significant development in Infura’s plan to progressively decentralize its...
COMPUTERS
CoinDesk

Linux Foundation Project Will Tackle Digital Wallet Interoperability

The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to open-source software development, plans to form the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), a collaborative effort to encourage the development interoperable digital wallets for a variety of use cases. The OWF will focus on building an open-source software engine that other organizations and companies can use...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Google slapped with record-setting antitrust fine in the EU

Google has been handed a blistering setback totaling over $4 billion in Europe. The company was slapped with a record fine by the European Union in 2018, following a 2015 investigation alleging that the company abused its market position as the dominant smartphone operating system (via Android) and engaged in anticompetitive practices.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

New Penguin Edge IFC6720 Platform Enables Innovation for Video Content Distribution

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Penguin Solutions ™, an SGH ™ brand (Nasdaq: SGH ) that provides HPC, AI, and IoT technologies for edge, core, and cloud, today announced the Penguin Edge ™ IFC6720 application-ready platform designed to drive networked video content distribution in edge applications. Based on the Qualcomm SDA845 system-on-chip (SoC), the Penguin Edge IFC6720 platform is a turnkey box solution for dual simultaneous 4K displays with concurrent HDMI input and wireless content-sharing in an optimized, reliable and secure digital environment. This production-ready fanless platform enables AI-powered edge AV applications such as digital signage, including virtual and augmented reality innovations, video conferencing systems, and collaboration platforms in areas such as enterprise and education. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005514/en/ The Penguin Edge IFC6720 application-ready platform from Penguin Solutions enables AI-powered AV applications for digital signage, including virtual and augmented reality innovations, video conferencing systems, and collaboration platforms in enterprise and education. (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
CNN

TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did

The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy