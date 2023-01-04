ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase to lay off 20% of staff as crypto winter continues

The crypto winter is apparently not over yet. Coinbase announced Tuesday that it was laying off 950 people, about 20% of its staff. The job cuts come only a few months after another major round of layoffs. The crypto brokerage firm let 1,100 people go in June, about 18% of its headcount at the time.
Asian stocks enter bull market as investors bet on China

Stocks in Asia are starting 2023 in a bull market. Investors have been cheered by China's pivot away from its zero-Covid policy, the ending of its crackdown on tech companies and Beijing's renewed commitment to growing the world's second biggest economy.
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with DemandTec’s Kevin Sterneckert

Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Kevin Sterneckert, chief strategy officer at unified autonomous commerce platform DemandTec by Acoustic, discusses the impact of a “caring culture” and what retailers get wrong about forecasting.   Name: Kevin Sterneckert Title: Chief strategy officer, DemandTec by Acoustic Company: Acoustic Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn? The past few years have taught us that virtually every industry—including apparel—has supply chain issues that must be addressed. These industries, from...
LinkedIn is having a moment thanks to a wave of layoffs

In a normal year at this time, a typical LinkedIn feed might be full of posts about year-end reflections on leadership and professional goals and suggested lifehacks for the year ahead — possibly with a few posts from CMOs offering tips on brand strategy, for good measure.
