The Apple Watch Series 8 (starting at $399) looks exactly like its predecessor, but it offers some notable health and safety improvements not available on last year's model. Its biggest upgrade is the ability to measure and track changes in your body temperature while you sleep, with a dual-sensor design for more accurate readings. If you have a menstrual cycle, the Series 8 can use your body temperature data to estimate the date of your last ovulation. And on the safety front, the watch can detect if you've been in a car crash and automatically call for help. With these upgrades, plus an already unrivaled user experience and app selection that's further enhanced by watchOS 9, the Apple Watch Series 8 remains the best iPhone-compatible smartwatch for most buyers, and remains our reigning Editors' Choice.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO