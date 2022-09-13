Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Now That You've Installed iOS 16, Do These 3 Things First
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 yesterday, and if you haven't already installed the latest mobile software update on your compatible iPhone, there are many great new features to explore, like unsending and editing text messages and viewing all of your saved Wi-Fi passwords.
CNBC
Apple just released a major update for your iPhone — here's what's new and how to get it
Apple released its new iOS 16 software Monday, which means anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the big update for the iPhone 14. IOS16 will let users unsend and edit iMessages, schedule emails, customize their iPhone's lock screen and more. Apple released its big new iOS 16...
CNET
These iOS 16 Features on the iPhone Are Annoying. How to Turn Them Off
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iOS 16 software comes with great features including the return of the battery percentage icon and the ability to edit and unsend text messages. However, there are also several features that you'll be less excited about. For instance, there's the new search button on the home screen that's a little too easy to accidentally tap, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups that might just be a little too personal.
CNET
Apple iOS 16 Released: Here's Everything New on Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Your iPhone is getting a major upgrade. Apple released the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 16, on Monday and you can now download it to your iPhone -- as long as it's on the list of compatible devices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Your iPhone Might Be Missing Some iOS 16 Features. Here's Why
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iOS 16 is now out, and you can download it right now if you have a compatible iPhone. Unfortunately, even if your iPhone is capable of running iOS...
TechCrunch
iOS 16 turns your iPhone into a more personal device
With iOS 14, Apple revamped widgets. It led to a new wave of apps that help you completely transform the home screen. People started uploading screenshots to social networks and it became a viral feature. The success of these new highly customizable widgets have surpassed all expectations. With iOS 15,...
iOS 16: Apple introducing new ‘Clean Energy Charging’ option to iPhone
Apple is adding a new “Clean Energy Charging” feature to the iPhone.The company made the announcement as it released iOS 16, the new major operating system upgrade for its phones.It buried the reveal of the new feature at the bottom of a press release announcing that new software, and gave little information on what exactly it might mean. But it suggests that the new phone will be able to intelligently decide when it charges, to decrease its carbon footprint.“Clean Energy Charging aims to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone by optimizing charging times for when the grid is using...
TechCrunch
On cloud platforms and SME antitrust complaints
TechCrunch picked up its complaint last month. In a blog post confirming the resolution yesterday, Tutanota writes that Microsoft got in touch with it “within a week” after media outlets such as this one raised the issue with Microsoft. It had been complaining about the issue through Microsoft’s official support channels since January 2021 — without any resolution. But after the oxygen of publicity arrived the problem was swiftly fixed last month. Fancy that!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Apple iOS 16 is now available for download
Apple on Monday released its next-generation mobile software, iOS 16, with new features that allow users to personalize their iPhone lock screens and change how they text friends through iMessage.
These great iPhone 14 cases will keep your new phone stylish and safe
Whether you were lucky enough to get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro on launch day or you’re waiting for your order to ship, it’s always a good idea to add a case to your shiny new gadget that will not only help protect it but allow you to personalize the look.
Digital Trends
Does the iPhone 14 come with a charger? Here’s what’s in the box
The Apple iPhone 14 range featuring four models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — is available to pre-order now. While each model boasts several exciting features, they also come with a hefty price tag, starting at $799 and going up to $1,099.
The Ethereum Merge: The biggest moment in crypto history as billions of dollars make the 'switch'
IE wrote earlier this month that the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum, is now choosing to go green. In a system switchover known as 'The Ethereum Merge'- or more simply known as 'The Merge'- the digital currency is about to use a new operating model that uses 99.9% less energy.
20 Amazon products our readers loved in July
Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.
The Verge
How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16
Apps are what make the iPhone useful. Without them, you wouldn’t really be able to do much with your smartphone, which is why it’s important to keep them up to date. By making sure to update them, you’ll ensure you’ll benefit from the latest security and feature updates. Luckily, iPhones can automatically update apps for you, or you can manually update one or all of them by yourself — and it’s a pretty quick and easy process, too.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. From the outside, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max don’t look dramatically different from their predecessors, aside...
Stocks fall after FedEx warns of global recession
US stocks fell on Friday after FedEx served investors a brutal pre-earnings announcement about the state of the global economy.
CNET
iPhone 14 Preorders 'Worse' Than For iPhone 13, Analyst Says
Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup was unveiled last week, with preorders kicking off on Sept. 9 ahead of the iPhone 14 going on sale Sept. 16. But preorders of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are lower than preorders for the previous iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
TechCrunch
All the nifty iOS 16 features you want to know about
One of the most debated iOS 16 features that appeared in one of the betas: the battery indicator. You can bring back a percentage indicator from Settings > Battery. Or, if you hate the feature, you can turn it off from there as well. While there’s no official name for...
PC Magazine
Apple Watch Series 8 Review
The Apple Watch Series 8 (starting at $399) looks exactly like its predecessor, but it offers some notable health and safety improvements not available on last year's model. Its biggest upgrade is the ability to measure and track changes in your body temperature while you sleep, with a dual-sensor design for more accurate readings. If you have a menstrual cycle, the Series 8 can use your body temperature data to estimate the date of your last ovulation. And on the safety front, the watch can detect if you've been in a car crash and automatically call for help. With these upgrades, plus an already unrivaled user experience and app selection that's further enhanced by watchOS 9, the Apple Watch Series 8 remains the best iPhone-compatible smartwatch for most buyers, and remains our reigning Editors' Choice.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1