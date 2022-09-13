ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

CNN

The best budget laptops in 2022

It's a great time to buy a cheap laptop — right now you can get a good Windows laptop or Chromebook with a fast processor, plenty of memory, a blazing-fast SSD and a high-quality display for less than $500 — so we tested seven leading models to find the best budget laptops.
The Verge

Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Wednesdays, editor-at-large David Pierce leads a selection of The Verge’s expert staffers in an exploration of how gadgets and software affect our lives — and which ones you should bring into your home.
CNN

TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did

The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
Digital Trends

Intel accidentally leaks Raptor Lake specs, with one major surprise

Intel has just accidentally revealed the full and official specifications of its upcoming Raptor Lake processors. The leak includes three of the most popular CPUs and confirms a lot of the previous rumors. However, there is one change compared to the leaks we’ve seen so far, and that’s the performance...
The Verge

Snapchat for web is now available to everyone

Snapchat announced a new web app in July, marking the first time the platform was offered beyond mobile. Now, Snapchat says the web version — which was previously only available to paid subscribers — is open to all users. The expanded availability was announced today in a round-up...
