ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 2

Related
Taste Of Home

How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last in the Fridge?

Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicone#Mat#Tinfoil#Foil#Mmmat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
HEALTH
shefinds

2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs

Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
DRINKS
shefinds

5 Haircut Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs—They Add Years To Your Face

This post has been updated since its initial 01/22/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Having a hairstyle that suits your face shape, a color that highlights your skin tone, and a cut that is current are all ways someone might look younger. If you’re looking for anti-aging hairstyle tips to avoid looking older with the wrong cut, we’ve got you covered! We spoke with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, who gave five examples of styles that can add years to your appearance over 50— and how you can ask your stylist to alter them in more modern ways.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
shefinds

The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy