Read full article on original website
Related
Food & Wine
If You Need New Sheet Pans, Shoppers Say Roasted Veggies, Cookies, and Nachos 'Slide Right Off' This Now-$13 Set
Think about the last time you bought a set of sheet pans. If it's been a minute, then you'll want to pick up this set of top-rated nonstick trays while they're just $13 at Amazon. The Nutrichef Nonstick Cookie Sheets have over 2,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who say their...
The Cool Item You Did Not Know You Can Order at McDonald's That You Will Never See on the Menu
It only seems right, especially in this heat. And it will save you money and time. But before you drive there, here's what you need to know. (Los Angeles, CA) - Did you know there are other items you can order at the McDonald's drive-thru besides your favorite burger and fries?
How Long Do Hard-Boiled Eggs Last in the Fridge?
Dietitians often hail whole eggs as one of the most perfect foods on the planet because they contain all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. It’s no surprise that you’d want to keep healthy hard-boiled eggs on hand for snacks, quick sandwiches and even salad toppers!
I’m a child behaviour expert & this is why you should never tell your little one to ‘use their words’- say this instead
WHEN A child is kicking off, parents will say anything to calm them down and understand what the problem is. Plenty of mums and dads will ask their little one to "use their words" during a melt-down to get them to communicate the problem. But according to the experts this...
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a flight attendant and there is a gross thing passengers always do which makes you sick
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed how a common mistake which could be making you sick on the plane. Using a plane toilet is never the nicest experience, but there are mistakes that passengers regularly make, which end up making everything worse. One thing passengers often do on a long flight...
I earn up to $720 a day with my side hustle and I don’t have to talk to anyone but start small so you get a good rating
TRANSCRIPTION services can score you over $700 daily, but it may take a while to make big money. Janine is a TikToker, content creator, and hustler when it comes to earning extra money. As a self-prescribed digital nomad, side hustles are the perfect gig for her to grab cash when...
Burger King Just Introduced The Craziest Menu Item–What Is An ‘Ice Whopper’?
As temperatures rise outside, Burger King has invented a new way for customers to stay cool in the sweltering summer heat. Just add some ice to your burger!. Yes, you read that right. The fast food chain concocted a brand new sandwich they call the “Ice Whopper,” which is essentially just what it sounds like: a Whopper topped with a layer of shaved ice. How strange!
EatingWell
Should You Be Drinking a Glass of Water Before Bed? Here's What Dietitians Have to Say
While it's easy to overlook, next to the muscle, bone, organs and fat in our bodies that often step into the spotlight, water actually makes up 55% of the average adult female body and about 60% of adult male bodies, according to Cleveland Clinic. Just like the grass in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Condiments You Should Stop Eating ASAP Because They Ruin Your Metabolism, According To Nutritionists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation
Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs
Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
5 Haircut Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs—They Add Years To Your Face
This post has been updated since its initial 01/22/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Having a hairstyle that suits your face shape, a color that highlights your skin tone, and a cut that is current are all ways someone might look younger. If you’re looking for anti-aging hairstyle tips to avoid looking older with the wrong cut, we’ve got you covered! We spoke with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, who gave five examples of styles that can add years to your appearance over 50— and how you can ask your stylist to alter them in more modern ways.
8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think
Here's some extra motivation to get some cleaning and organizing done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home...
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
"With her baggage, it seemed like a waste of time" Man refuses to grab dinner with friend because she has a child
Dating a single parent is different because they have to care for their child, which might consume a lot of their time. Due to the same reason, they might be more mature and responsible than a childless person.
I’m an etiquette expert – 10 ways to spot an unhygienic home in an instant before you step in the door
THINK your house looks clean? Think again. Etiquette expert William Hanson reveals ten hints of dirt your guests will instantly spot…. ONE of my biggest bugbears is people who have cleaning products beside or behind the loo. It’s disgusting. There’s inevitably going to be some spray from those who...
The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)
This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Processed Breakfast Food You Have To Stop Buying Immediately
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2