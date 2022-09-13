ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Hill

Amazon closing, canceling, delaying fulfillment centers nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying means a proposed Greensboro facility may never come to fruition. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
CNN

TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did

The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
Digital Trends

What are hot-swappable keyboard switches?

Many of us who use keyboards every day know the benefits of having a good keyboard. We care about how the keyboard feels. How responsive is it? Does it make the right kind of noise when a key is activated? How hard do you have to press, and how easy is it to sense key activation?
CBS San Francisco

California files antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

SACRAMENTO -- California is suing Amazon, accusing the company of violating the state's antitrust laws by stifling competition and engaging in practices that push sellers to maintain higher prices on products on other sites. The 84-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court mirrors another complaint filed last year by the District of Columbia, which was dismissed by a district judge earlier this year and is now going through an appeals process. But officials in California believe they won't encounter a similar fate, partly due to information collected during a more than two-year investigation that involved subpoenas and interviews...
The Verge

Canva’s new Visual Worksuite has its sights set on Google and Microsoft

Canva is moving beyond its roots as an online graphic design tool, announcing a new suite of workplace products that expand into other areas of visual communication. The Canva Visual Worksuite will provide design-focused alternatives to products offered by Microsoft and Google, such as Canva Docs and Canva Whiteboards, as well as introduce new features to existing tools within the Canva product family.
TechCrunch

Samsung aims to make global operations and products carbon neutral by 2050

The company says the strategy includes reducing emissions from the production process and power/water consumption throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to recycling and disposal. Samsung plans to remove Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for all operations in the device experience (DX) business, which includes consumer...
Engadget

Yakuza spinoffs ‘Judgment’ and ‘Lost Judgment’ finally arrive on Steam

In a surprising turn of events, Sega has released Yakuza series spinoffs Judgment and Lost Judgment on Steam. The former first arrived on PlayStation 4 in before making its way to current generation consoles and Stadia . Judgment casts players as Takayuki Yagami, a private detective investigating a serial murder case in a fictional part of Tokyo modeled after the city’s famous Kabukicho district. The game’s 2021 sequel, Lost Judgment, takes place three years later and has a darker tone and new gameplay elements.
CNBC

Tech stocks crushed in market selloff

The six largest U.S. tech companies lost more than $500 billion Tuesday after an unexpectedly high August inflation report sent tech stocks tumbling. The Nasdaq Composite sank 5.16% to end the day at 11,633.5, steeper than any day since June 2020. The six largest U.S. tech companies lost more than...
CNN

The 23 best exercise dresses, according to fitness experts

It’s hard to miss the exercise dresses trending all over TikTok. Comfortable, flirty and fun, these appear to take you from the gym to brunch — and beyond. And while dresses in the athletic arena are nothing new they are now stretching beyond the court and taking us through hiking, running, grocery shopping and more.
CNN

CNN

