California AG sues Amazon over allegedly anticompetitive pricing contracts
(CNN Business) — California's attorney general sued Amazon on Wednesday, alleging the company has forced third-party sellers to offer only their lowest prices in listings with the e-commerce giant and harming competition in the process. The complaint filed in San Francisco Superior Court takes aim at contractual language Amazon...
Amazon closing, canceling, delaying fulfillment centers nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying means a proposed Greensboro facility may never come to fruition. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
What are hot-swappable keyboard switches?
Many of us who use keyboards every day know the benefits of having a good keyboard. We care about how the keyboard feels. How responsive is it? Does it make the right kind of noise when a key is activated? How hard do you have to press, and how easy is it to sense key activation?
The Valve Index is the best VR headset for PC gamers
The Valve Index is the best PC-based VR headset you can buy, with excellent controllers, great overall performance and a fantastic game library.
How to dry laundry sustainably, according to experts
Sticking your wet laundry in a dryer can actually be harmful for the environment. That's why we talked to experts to figure out ways to lower your impact while drying your clothes.
Canva’s new Visual Worksuite has its sights set on Google and Microsoft
Canva is moving beyond its roots as an online graphic design tool, announcing a new suite of workplace products that expand into other areas of visual communication. The Canva Visual Worksuite will provide design-focused alternatives to products offered by Microsoft and Google, such as Canva Docs and Canva Whiteboards, as well as introduce new features to existing tools within the Canva product family.
Samsung aims to make global operations and products carbon neutral by 2050
The company says the strategy includes reducing emissions from the production process and power/water consumption throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to recycling and disposal. Samsung plans to remove Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for all operations in the device experience (DX) business, which includes consumer...
Smithsonian reveals shortlisted designs for $130M Bezos Learning Center
The Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum is seeking public feedback on five shortlisted designs for its new Bezos Learning Center.
Yakuza spinoffs ‘Judgment’ and ‘Lost Judgment’ finally arrive on Steam
In a surprising turn of events, Sega has released Yakuza series spinoffs Judgment and Lost Judgment on Steam. The former first arrived on PlayStation 4 in before making its way to current generation consoles and Stadia . Judgment casts players as Takayuki Yagami, a private detective investigating a serial murder case in a fictional part of Tokyo modeled after the city’s famous Kabukicho district. The game’s 2021 sequel, Lost Judgment, takes place three years later and has a darker tone and new gameplay elements.
Tech stocks crushed in market selloff
The six largest U.S. tech companies lost more than $500 billion Tuesday after an unexpectedly high August inflation report sent tech stocks tumbling. The Nasdaq Composite sank 5.16% to end the day at 11,633.5, steeper than any day since June 2020. The six largest U.S. tech companies lost more than...
