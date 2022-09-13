Read full article on original website
Royal gift or 'stolen' gem? Calls for UK to return 500 carat Great Star of Africa diamond
Calls are growing in South Africa for Britain's royal family to return the world's largest known clear-cut diamond in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Chinese and Russian militaries share a potential weakness, new US report finds
China's military leaders share a potential weakness that has undermined their Russian counterparts in Ukraine and could hamper their ability to wage a similar war, according to a new report from the US National Defense University.
Major fire breaks out at 42-story skyscraper in Changsha, China
A major fire broke out in a 42-story skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha in Hunan province on Friday.
Phys.org
'Yes, but not like this!' Why urban densification often lacks public acceptance
Densifying existing settlements while containing urban sprawl—this idea has spread far beyond urban planning circles and is now recognized as a key principle of urban development. Ultimately, dense and compact cities can contribute to several environmental, economic, and social benefits: less urban sprawl, protection of undeveloped land, shorter transport routes, lower greenhouse gas emissions, the creation and cultivation of diverse neighborhoods, and access to more social and cultural amenities.
Chairman of FromSoftware's parent company arrested in Olympic bribery case
Prosecutors suspect the chairman of handing out millions of yen for preferential treatment by Olympic organisers.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Hong Kong's grief sends message to Beijing
Hong Kongers have been lining up for hours this week to pay their respects to the Queen in what has been perhaps the biggest display of affection for the late monarch seen outside the UK. But the collective outpouring of grief says as much about the present as it does...
