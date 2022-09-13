Read full article on original website
Oicu812
3d ago
Hillary Clinton didn't ask for a Special Master, only guilty people do that, she answered questions for 11 hours never once pleading the fifth, only guilty people plead the fifth.
Reply(29)
34
Brenda Hapner
3d ago
Good! David Laufman knows his laws, rules and the Constitution. Perhaps he should be the special master. 👏👏👏
Reply(1)
10
1021kendogg
3d ago
all I can do anymore is laugh at anything CNN puts out. I also don't trust fox news or any other news media they all have an agenda and it's not about putting out the truth. we need to be able to start holding the media accountable and start charging them with crimes for spreading fake information
Reply(5)
6
Related
John Dean: Trump is going to be very unhappy about this document
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says that former President Donald Trump will not be happy about the contents of the redacted affidavit supporting the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home.
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense
The DOJ said it had examined documents retrieved by the FBI from its Mar-a-Lago raid. It said only a small number of them were covered by attorney-client privilege. Trump has sought to claim this privilege to shield the documents from being examined. The Department of Justice has found that a...
Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents
Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
Liz Cheney Leaks Audio Contradicting Trump-Backed Rival’s Accusations
What should have been a quick phone call between primary opponents has now devolved into a televised, audio-leaking debacle between the defeated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman. It started when Cheney said that once the election was decided she tried to call Hageman to concede three times, and ultimately left a voicemail that was never returned. During an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, however, Hageman claimed Cheney only left a “very brief two-second message” on her phone. Hageman said Cheney had simply said “Hello, Harriet” before hanging up, and didn’t address “any kind of concession...
RELATED PEOPLE
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
He's seen Hillary Clinton's emails. Here's why he says Trump's situation doesn't compare
Former CIA lawyer Brian Greer, who saw the contents of Hillary Clinton’s emails while working for the agency, weighs in on how that situation differs from former President Trump keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Rep. Jim Jordan's Judiciary Twitter Account Finds 'Threat' In Pic Of Docs At Trump Home
The House Judiciary Committee Twitter account, which lists Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as its ranking member, overlooked a “huge threat” in a sea of classified documents and Twitter users told them to take a closer look on Wednesday. The Twitter feed weighed in on a picture grabbed from...
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liz Cheney says she's 'disgusted' the names of the Mar-a-Lago raid FBI agents were leaked and accused Republicans of 'dangerous hypocrisy'
Liz Cheney said it was hypocritical for Republicans to say "back the blue" and then attack FBI agents "for doing their jobs" in the Mar-a-Lago raid.
'Very damning letter': John Dean reacts to letter sent to Trump's legal team
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says the letter released by the National Archives showing it told former President Donald Trump’s legal team in May informing them that it was sharing hundreds of pages of classified material it had retrieved in January with the FBI, so that an assessment could be done on potential damage from how the classified documents had been handled, is very damning.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'
David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.
“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Devastating blow”: Weisselberg’s agreement to testify could mean “death penalty” for Trump Org.
Former Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg is expected to admit to a 15-year tax fraud scheme on Thursday and is willing to testify against former President Donald Trump's companies, according to multiple reports. Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and a longtime Trump confidant going...
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
Aileen M. Cannon, Judge in Trump Special Master Case, Has Ties to Federalist Society
The Federalist Society has been showing its influence over the U.S. legal system for years, especially with six of the nine current U.S. Supreme Court justices as members. Now another member, Aileen M. Cannon, has granted Donald Trump a special master in the Mar-a-Lago case. Cannon, a U.S. district judge...
Jared Kushner said Trump wouldn't have been president if he acted 'like a normal person'
Jared Kushner said the truth about Trump's real-life persona is "hiding in plain sight." He acknowledged that many people wish his father-in-law would "act like a normal person." Kushner said Trump probably "wouldn't have been president" if he behaved like the average person. Jared Kushner said this week that he...
“They called Trump’s bluff”: Legal expert says new DOJ filing “decimates Trump lawyers’ brief”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) The United States Department of Justice criticized Donald Trump's legal arguments in a 12-page motion filed on Tuesday that mentions potential damage to national security in the first paragraph.
CNBC
The Koch network and other Trump allies are quietly backing his biggest GOP critic: Rep. Liz Cheney
Two PACs backing Liz Cheney hired i360, a data and technology company financed by billionaire Charles Koch, according to Federal Election Commission filings. People close to Donald Trump told CNBC that the former president and his allies could try to get people to stop working with Cheney. Republican Rep. Liz...
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
‘Unhinged’ Rudy Giuliani behaved in drunken and Islamophobic manner at law firm dinner, book claims
Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, reportedly went on “unhinged” rants about Muslim people at a dinner party he attended in 2016 at the same time when he was being considered by his former boss to head a commission on “radical Islamic terrorism”, according to a new book.The former mayor of New York was attending a law firm dinner where Geoffrey Berman, a former US attorney for the southern district of New York (SDNY) and author of a forthcoming memoir about his legal battles with the Trump administration, described Mr Giuliani as behaving erratically towards people...
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 75