POTUS

Oicu812
3d ago

Hillary Clinton didn't ask for a Special Master, only guilty people do that, she answered questions for 11 hours never once pleading the fifth, only guilty people plead the fifth.

Brenda Hapner
3d ago

Good! David Laufman knows his laws, rules and the Constitution. Perhaps he should be the special master. 👏👏👏

1021kendogg
3d ago

all I can do anymore is laugh at anything CNN puts out. I also don't trust fox news or any other news media they all have an agenda and it's not about putting out the truth. we need to be able to start holding the media accountable and start charging them with crimes for spreading fake information

Business Insider

Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents

Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
Rolling Stone

Liz Cheney Leaks Audio Contradicting Trump-Backed Rival’s Accusations

What should have been a quick phone call between primary opponents has now devolved into a televised, audio-leaking debacle between the defeated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman. It started when Cheney said that once the election was decided she tried to call Hageman to concede three times, and ultimately left a voicemail that was never returned. During an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, however, Hageman claimed Cheney only left a “very brief two-second message” on her phone. Hageman said Cheney had simply said “Hello, Harriet” before hanging up, and didn’t address “any kind of concession...
Hillary Clinton
Donald Trump
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
CNN

'Very damning letter': John Dean reacts to letter sent to Trump's legal team

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says the letter released by the National Archives showing it told former President Donald Trump’s legal team in May informing them that it was sharing hundreds of pages of classified material it had retrieved in January with the FBI, so that an assessment could be done on potential damage from how the classified documents had been handled, is very damning.
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.

“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
The Independent

‘Unhinged’ Rudy Giuliani behaved in drunken and Islamophobic manner at law firm dinner, book claims

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, reportedly went on “unhinged” rants about Muslim people at a dinner party he attended in 2016 at the same time when he was being considered by his former boss to head a commission on “radical Islamic terrorism”, according to a new book.The former mayor of New York was attending a law firm dinner where Geoffrey Berman, a former US attorney for the southern district of New York (SDNY) and author of a forthcoming memoir about his legal battles with the Trump administration, described Mr Giuliani as behaving erratically towards people...
CNN

CNN

