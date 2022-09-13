Sportscaster Erin Andrews’ Uber driver fell asleep at the wheel while ferrying her down the highway from Chicago to Green Bay to cover the first week of football season, according to the New York Post. Andrews discussed the harrowing ride on her podcast, explaining that she was on a conference call with colleagues from Fox Sports and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers—moving at a steady 65 mph clip—when she heard the driver up front, snoring. I put my phone on mute and I go “ARE YOU EFFING SLEEPING?!” Andrews recalled. “... This is not the way I want to go down. This is not the way I want to die…” She said she had the driver pull over at a McDonald’s after Rodgers hung up, and bought the sleepy man a coffee—but he didn’t drink it.Read it at New York Post

NFL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO