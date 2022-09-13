Read full article on original website
Related
Myles Garrett eyes Cleveland Browns sack record: 'Maybe they can chant my name again'
BEREA — For defensive end Myles Garrett, Sunday could be another step toward, as he put it, “standing on the shoulder of giants.” With 60.5 career sacks, three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro Garrett needs two to pass linebacker Clay Matthews’ franchise record of 62 sacks. The NFL didn’t make sacks an official statistic...
How to Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars Games Live This Season (2022)
Many experts believe the Jacksonville Jaguars have the potential to be a playoff team after having the worst record in
Erin Andrews Says Her Uber Driver Fell Asleep on the Highway
Sportscaster Erin Andrews’ Uber driver fell asleep at the wheel while ferrying her down the highway from Chicago to Green Bay to cover the first week of football season, according to the New York Post. Andrews discussed the harrowing ride on her podcast, explaining that she was on a conference call with colleagues from Fox Sports and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers—moving at a steady 65 mph clip—when she heard the driver up front, snoring. I put my phone on mute and I go “ARE YOU EFFING SLEEPING?!” Andrews recalled. “... This is not the way I want to go down. This is not the way I want to die…” She said she had the driver pull over at a McDonald’s after Rodgers hung up, and bought the sleepy man a coffee—but he didn’t drink it.Read it at New York Post
NFL・
Comments / 0