With all the attention on celebrities, it’s crucial that every element in their pregnancy announcements are carefully planned out from when they share the news to what they wear when they debut their bump. Take Rihanna, for example, who selected a Chanel look to announcement her pregnancy in — this ensemble made headlines. And who could forget Kylie Jenner’s cutout LBD when she told the world she was expecting her second child. On Sept. 15, another star earned their spot on the list of most memorable pregnancy announcements: Blake Lively. Her outfit for the big reveal felt unexpectedly glamorous for the usually low-key actor, who rocks breezy summer dresses and overalls. This time around, she opted for a sequin-embellished sheer mini dress from Valentino, which hugged her growing belly.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO