thezoereport.com
Anne Hathaway’s Dress Made A Serious Statement On The Last Day Of NYFW
During New York Fashion Week, stars arrived to the Big Apple to take in the Spring/Summer 2023 collections. This meant celebrities were out and about, grabbing coffee at your favorite neighborhood spot or attending a runway show near your apartment. In the process, you might’ve even had time to catch a look at their outfits. Lori Harvey, for example, attended the Michael Kors show in a standout gray tweed look. Sydney Sweeney, meanwhile, made an appearance at Tory Burch. On the final day of NYFW, Anne Hathaway, in a fringe dress, attended the Neiman Marcus cocktail party on Sept. 14.
Anne Hathaway Just Cosplayed As Her ‘Devil Wears Prada’ Character At NYFW & We’re Living For It
It’s certainly not unusual to see a star-studded front row at New York Fashion Week, but what *is* slightly jarring is a celebrity showing up looking like one of their most famous movie characters. Such was the scenario at the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 runway show earlier today when Anne Hathaway’s bangs and leather jacket combo brought back memories of her role as Andy Sachs in the iconic movie, The Devil Wears Prada.
Blake Lively Announced Her Fourth Pregnancy In A Full Valentino Look
With all the attention on celebrities, it’s crucial that every element in their pregnancy announcements are carefully planned out from when they share the news to what they wear when they debut their bump. Take Rihanna, for example, who selected a Chanel look to announcement her pregnancy in — this ensemble made headlines. And who could forget Kylie Jenner’s cutout LBD when she told the world she was expecting her second child. On Sept. 15, another star earned their spot on the list of most memorable pregnancy announcements: Blake Lively. Her outfit for the big reveal felt unexpectedly glamorous for the usually low-key actor, who rocks breezy summer dresses and overalls. This time around, she opted for a sequin-embellished sheer mini dress from Valentino, which hugged her growing belly.
Jennifer Lopez’s Fall Outfits Will Inspire Your Looks From September to December
Jennifer Lopez has been a style icon for decades thanks to her wardrobe filled with standout yet timeless pieces. As you curate your autumn ensembles, take a glimpse at how the actor puts together her fall outfits. Lopez’s styling tips and tricks will help you craft your best look.
Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford Wore Opposing Outfits For A Book Launch Party
Celebrity mother-and-daughter duos are out in full force attending events and parties this month. Lila Moss and her mom Kate Moss, for example, were spotted at New York Fashion Week. (Lila, 19, opened Fendi’s special runway show and walked for Tommy Hilfiger while her mother sat front row to cheer her on. Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner attended the latter show together, as well. Skipping out on NYFW, Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attended a book launch party instead. On Sept. 13, the duo celebrated British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful OBE’s new book — A Visible Man — in Los Angeles. At the event, Gerber and Crawford rubbed elbows with other notable names in the fashion industry, including Moschino’s Creative Director Jeremy Scott, Miranda Kerr, and Alessandra Ambrosio.
Kaley Cuoco’s Latest Look Is A Gentle Reminder To Have Fun With Suits
The pantsuit is one of the most beloved outfits for fashion girls as it’s polished, comfortable, and so versatile. There is a wide array of coordinating two-pieces or three-pieces (depending on your preference) available, so you can find a version that feels true to your personal style. If you’re a minimalist, you may prefer a neutral gray trouser and blazer combination that gives off major cool girl vibes. Maximalists, on the other hand, may gravitate towards bright colors or funky patterns, like the green skirt suit Kaley Cuoco wore earlier this week. (She chose the look for a party she had attended, prior to going to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.)
Sarah Ellison Announces Her FLOAT Collection, Which Includes A Collaboration With Pantone
If you’re looking to upgrade your home or office to next-level elegance, Australian furniture designer Sarah Ellison just announced the debut of her FLOAT collection. It includes a collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute™ and features a luxurious new chocolate brown velvet corner sectional and sofa. With angled arms, enveloped seating, and deep-channel quilting, the chic pieces will definitely give your space some retro ‘70s vibes.
Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Redefined Minimalism For Next Year
Over the past year, the one word you likely heard repeated from every corner of the internet is: maximalism. In fashion, this aesthetic is the anthesis to the minimalism movement as it encourages you to embrace your brightest, campiest, and most out-there looks with an unabashed attitude. This was evidenced through chunky baubles and psychedelic prints seen throughout fashion lately, but the tides might be turning back to a time of simplicity for next season. At least, that’s what you would think if you tuned into Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Katie Holmes’ Edgy New Bangs Channel A Punk-Rock Audrey Hepburn
Katie Holmes has always been one of the most quietly influential names in beauty. Largely sticking to polished, girl-next-door hairstyles and makeup choices, she’s been a stalwart of casual glamour ever since her Dawson’s Creek days. But Holmes doesn’t always play it safe — and the moments when she does step out of her aesthetic comfort zone instantly become iconic. For this September’s New York Fashion Week, Katie Holmes’ new bangs — short, razor-cut, and so French — stole the show as she traipsed through the city to assorted shows, appointments, and events. The definitively edgier look is an exciting change-up and suits the star unbelievably well. Could this be the next bang craze, poised to finally topple the curtain bang throne?
