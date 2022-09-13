The Cache County Council has approved putting an open space initiative on the ballot this November. What this means is you can vote for a $20 million bond for the protection of open space. This bond money would be used as matching funds from other sources for the purchase of development rights from willing landowners. As we know, Cache County is changing. We ought to leave a legacy of special lands, even as we do change.

CACHE COUNTY, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO