Council chair Barbara Tidwell seeks cease-fire in Cache County feud – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – During a workshop session on Sept. 13, members of the Cache County Council took a deep breath and frankly discussed their sometimes-combative relationship with County Executive David Zook. With some of the council’s more belligerent members absent from the beginning of the meeting, cooler heads prevailed....
Climate Debate between Utah Congressional Candidates to be moderated by PCHS student
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) will be hosting a public debate about climate issues between Utah National House Congressmen and their challengers on September 26, […]
Utah lawmakers threaten abortion providers with prosecution
Two dozen state lawmakers have threatened Utah abortion providers with prosecution, despite a judge's order blocking the state's anti-abortion "trigger law" from going into effect.
Utah's housing, homeless crisis is at a peak. What are state, city leaders doing about it?
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the past week, there's been a lot of movement to pump tens of millions of dollars — including $55 million at the state level and $6 million from Salt Lake City — toward funding affordable housing and homelessness projects across the state of Utah.
Utah taking lead on environmental issues
While the Great Salt Lake reminds us daily of the need to take environmental problems seriously, we can take heart in the ways our state is leading on the issue. From clean energy innovations to our elected officials embracing serious policy solutions, Utah is where the rest of the country can look for inspiration.
A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape
SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
New state director responds to Utah Dems' lawsuit to get him off ballot
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's new executive director of the Division of Natural Resources, former state Rep. Joel Ferry, said the Utah Democratic Party's lawsuit to get him off November's ballot is an "attempt to silence the voice of the county." The party filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against...
Cast vote for valley open space initiative
The Cache County Council has approved putting an open space initiative on the ballot this November. What this means is you can vote for a $20 million bond for the protection of open space. This bond money would be used as matching funds from other sources for the purchase of development rights from willing landowners. As we know, Cache County is changing. We ought to leave a legacy of special lands, even as we do change.
Two Utah elementary schools recognized for 2022 National Blue Ribbon award
UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utah schools were recognized as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Thursday, Sept. 16. Adams Elementary School in Logan and Horizon Elementary School in Washington were both recognized for their exceptional academic performance. The two become the 20th and 21st Utah schools […]
Utah Gov. Cox signs joint letter asking Biden to 'immediately' withdraw student loan plan
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox joined nearly half of the governors across the nation on Monday in a letter to President Joe Biden, denouncing the president's student loan forgiveness plan and asking for it to be withdrawn. Under the plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000...
Trial set for southern Utah man accused of rape, promoting 'pure seed' lineage
KANAB — A five-day trial has been scheduled in southern Utah for a man who prosecutors say used religious beliefs — including promoting the idea of a pure race line — to psychologically and sexually abuse a woman for years. Ross Wesley LeBaron, 79, of Kanab, is...
Deseret Power breaks ground on a solar project in rural Utah
Uintah County — Deseret Power broke ground on a new 15 megawatt solar project adjacent to the company’s Bonanza Power Plant that will provide low-cost electricity to rural cooperative customers throughout the state of Utah and the West. “Deseret Power is a leader in affordable, reliable energy for...
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
SALT LAKE CITY — A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it. "It’s been an incredible hit," said Dr. Kelly Kopp, a professor of plant, soils and climate at Utah State University, who helped design it. "I can’t tell you the amount of people who have contacted me."
Rabid bat found in Franklin County
Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed that a bat has tested positive for rabies in Franklin County. This is the sixth bat to test positive in southeast Idaho (4 in Bannock, 1 in Bingham, and 1 in Franklin) and the 16th in the State of Idaho. While most bats do not carry rabies, rabies is a virtually 100% fatal viral illness in humans and other animals.
Orem woman arrested for felony obstruction of justice after 2 men shot at illegal Utah County event
OREM, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem woman has been charged with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, after she allegedly misled deputies about her male companion’s involvement in a double shooting near Utah Lake. Iran Torres, 46, was allegedly with Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman, 25,...
Two dead in Idaho plane crash near Utah border
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho’s Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced two people were found deceased Wednesday in a downed aircraft. “The aircraft has been located in Franklin County,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “There are two victims that are deceased. Recovery is...
Great Salt Lake a sovereign entity 'worthy of legal rights,' group says
An environmental group is pushing for the Great Salt Lake to be treated like a sovereign entity worthy of its own legal rights.
Logan Pride Festival a gleaming success
On Saturday, Sept. 10, friends, family, and locals from all over northern Utah and southern Idaho came together to celebrate Logan's LGBTQIA+ community at the annual Logan Pride Festival. Hosted by the Logan Pride Foundation, the event's theme was "You Are Welcome,” emphasizing the inclusiveness and sense of community that was abundant on the sunny day at Logan's Willow Park.
Utah leads nation in road rage and confrontational driving
UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all been there. Driving along I-15 with another car tailing closely behind or being on the receiving end of a car horn honked in annoyance or anger. Most of us have seen our fair share of birds being flipped while driving. As much as we may not like to admit it, […]
