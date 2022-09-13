ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Herald-Journal

Utah taking lead on environmental issues

While the Great Salt Lake reminds us daily of the need to take environmental problems seriously, we can take heart in the ways our state is leading on the issue. From clean energy innovations to our elected officials embracing serious policy solutions, Utah is where the rest of the country can look for inspiration.
kslnewsradio.com

A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape

SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
ksl.com

New state director responds to Utah Dems' lawsuit to get him off ballot

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's new executive director of the Division of Natural Resources, former state Rep. Joel Ferry, said the Utah Democratic Party's lawsuit to get him off November's ballot is an "attempt to silence the voice of the county." The party filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against...
Herald-Journal

Cast vote for valley open space initiative

The Cache County Council has approved putting an open space initiative on the ballot this November. What this means is you can vote for a $20 million bond for the protection of open space. This bond money would be used as matching funds from other sources for the purchase of development rights from willing landowners. As we know, Cache County is changing. We ought to leave a legacy of special lands, even as we do change.
ABC4

Two Utah elementary schools recognized for 2022 National Blue Ribbon award

UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utah schools were recognized as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Thursday, Sept. 16.  Adams Elementary School in Logan and Horizon Elementary School in Washington were both recognized for their exceptional academic performance. The two become the 20th and 21st Utah schools […]
utahbusiness.com

Deseret Power breaks ground on a solar project in rural Utah

Uintah County — Deseret Power broke ground on a new 15 megawatt solar project adjacent to the company’s Bonanza Power Plant that will provide low-cost electricity to rural cooperative customers throughout the state of Utah and the West. “Deseret Power is a leader in affordable, reliable energy for...
Herald-Journal

Rabid bat found in Franklin County

Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed that a bat has tested positive for rabies in Franklin County. This is the sixth bat to test positive in southeast Idaho (4 in Bannock, 1 in Bingham, and 1 in Franklin) and the 16th in the State of Idaho. While most bats do not carry rabies, rabies is a virtually 100% fatal viral illness in humans and other animals.
Gephardt Daily

Two dead in Idaho plane crash near Utah border

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho’s Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced two people were found deceased Wednesday in a downed aircraft. “The aircraft has been located in Franklin County,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “There are two victims that are deceased. Recovery is...
Herald-Journal

Logan Pride Festival a gleaming success

On Saturday, Sept. 10, friends, family, and locals from all over northern Utah and southern Idaho came together to celebrate Logan's LGBTQIA+ community at the annual Logan Pride Festival. Hosted by the Logan Pride Foundation, the event's theme was "You Are Welcome,” emphasizing the inclusiveness and sense of community that was abundant on the sunny day at Logan's Willow Park.
ABC4

Utah leads nation in road rage and confrontational driving

UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all been there. Driving along I-15 with another car tailing closely behind or being on the receiving end of a car horn honked in annoyance or anger. Most of us have seen our fair share of birds being flipped while driving. As much as we may not like to admit it, […]
