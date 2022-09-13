Read full article on original website
Related
74-year-old man dies while snorkeling in Florida Keys
A Florida man died Monday during a snorkeling incident in the Florida Keys, according to authorities.
keysweekly.com
LOCAL HISTORY LEGEND LEFT HIS FOOTPRINT ON THE FLORIDA KEYS
Cudjoe Key’s John Viele, age 99, has passed away. He not only lived a long life but left a tremendous footprint on the Florida Keys, the local history and my historical endeavors. I never met the legendary historian or had the opportunity to thank him for his incredible contribution...
keysweekly.com
INAUGURAL BEST OF THE UPPER KEYS AWARDS OPENS WITH VOTING SEPT 16
The time has come to crown the best restaurant, best doctor, best park, best elected official and more in the Upper Keys. This year marks the inaugural Best of the Upper Keys, where the people select the winners with all money raised used to support a local children’s shelter.
flkeysnews.com
Snorkeler passes out while on a Florida Keys dive tour and then dies, authorities say
A Fernandina Beach man died after he was pulled from the water unconscious during a snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was snorkeling with Sundiver Snorkel Tours at a dive site called White Banks Dry Rocks reef off Key Largo when he passed out in the water shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS News
Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo
MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m. The boat crew immediately began CPR...
keysweekly.com
MEET KYLA SHOEMAKER: TEACHING FREEDOM 1 WORD AT A TIME
“Idle hands, I don’t like them. I like to stay busy,” says Kyla Shoemaker, who is far from idle. She volunteers at the Key West Police Department’s horse barn at Truman Waterfront and walks dogs for the Florida Keys SPCA in addition to tending to her own two young lab mix rescues, River Grace and Costa Bean. She founded and runs the Southernmost Jeep Club and teaches paddleboard yoga every Sunday. But she stays busiest at Key West High School, where she has taught English for eight years, influencing and inspiring 10th graders.
Click10.com
Keys gas station clerk turns tables on robber who pulled knife on him, sheriff says
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A gas station clerk in the Florida Keys turned the tables on a robber who threatened to stab him over the weekend, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the clerk drew his own knife instead, stabbing 33-year-old Aaron Vincent Cipollone, who...
keysweekly.com
VACATION RENTAL TALK PACKS KEY WEST CITY HALL
Forcing Key West homeowners to rent their properties for at least 6 months at a time — rather than a month at a time — will do nothing to preserve long-term rentals for full-time workers in Key West. So said scores of real estate agents, vacation rental owners and rental property managers, who shared their concerns with city officials during a three-hour meeting on Sept. 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
keysweekly.com
CROOKED PALM DISTILLERY DEVELOPMENT AGENDA ITEM PUSHED BACK TO A SPECIAL MEETING
A major conditional use request to develop the former BB&T bank building to a distillery and tasting room on Plantation Key was tabled during the Sept. 15 meeting of Islamorada Village Council. Village officials say they’re planning a special call meeting in roughly two weeks to discuss the item for...
keysweekly.com
KEYS WEEKLY CELEBRATES 19 YEARS OF LOCAL NEWS & LOCAL OWNERS
We’ve made some epic blunders. Epic. Blunders. Somewhere in the beginning we extended credit to an out-of-town developer who left the Keys owing us nearly $20,000. This represented about a month of operating capital that we didn’t have. Those were the days when the Weekly staff hovered around five full-time employees working out of a one-window commercial space between a laundry and a kayak/bike rental business.
hotelnewsresource.com
Sonnenblick-Eichner Arranges $82 Million Loan to Refinance Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West, FL
Sonnenblick-Eichner Company, on behalf of Noble House Hotels & Resorts, has arranged $82.425 million of fixed rate first mortgage financing for the Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West, FL. Ocean Key Resort and Spa is a 100-room, full-service, waterfront resort recently honored by Forbes as the Best Luxury...
keysweekly.com
COUNTY CONTRACTORS BOARD URGES PUBLIC TO HELP TACKLE HOUSE BILL 735
The clock is still ticking on specialty contractors in the Florida Keys. And though it could not provide a definitive resolution, a Sept. 13 meeting of the Monroe County Contractors’ Examining Board saw plenty of ideas put forward to combat House Bill 735. Passed in 2021, the bill prevents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
keysweekly.com
SPORTS WRAP: ’CANES & CONCHS VICTORIOUS IN VOLLEYBALL
Key West had a big road win against Marathon on Sept. 8, taking down the Dolphins in three sets as the Lady Conchs’ consistent serving and aggressiveness at the net proved too much for the Fins. The first W of the season had eluded the Conchs’ talented team until then, and subsequent losses on Sept. 9 came against powerhouse programs Jensen Beach, Huntsville (Alabama) and the Episcopal School of Jacksonville.
keysweekly.com
SPORTS WRAP: ALL WINS FOR MONROE COUNTY FOOTBALL
Three high schools are celebrating big wins this week in a rare trifecta of success for Monroe County prep football. The wins themselves couldn’t be more diverse, though. Coral Shores put up huge numbers in a shutout win, Marathon had to grind for its win, fighting mother nature as well as their opponent, and Key West was credited with a win despite being outscored by 20 points.
keysweekly.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: KEY WEST’S REESE HAGGARD
In the Sept. 8 game against Marathon, Reese Haggard shouldered the responsibility of manning the team’s new offensive structure on the court, something which impressed her coach and held the team together when they had a few minor adjustments to make early in the game. As a setter, Haggard does the heavy lifting to make her teammates look good. In the big win, she had an amazing 21 assists. Her precision serving has become a thing of beauty this season, and she racked up six aces in three sets of play. For her fantastic game play, on-court leadership and hustle, Reese Haggard is this week’s Keys Weekly Athlete of the Week.
keysweekly.com
MARATHON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BUDGET & MOVES CLOSER TO BOAT RAMP FEES
With a unanimous vote, the Marathon City Council approved Marathon’s tentative tax rate and 2022-2023 budget at its first public hearing ahead of the regularly scheduled city council meeting on Sept. 13. City finance director Jennifer Johnson proposed a tentative millage rate of 2.72 mills – in other words,...
keysweekly.com
TAX RATE IN ISLAMORADA COULD DECREASE
Islamorada Village Council adopted a tentative millage rate of 3.000 via a 3-1 vote during a special budget hearing on Sept. 8 at Founders Park Community Center. That millage number could change, however, if two council members dissent during final budget adoption on Monday, Sept. 19. With a millage rate...
Comments / 0