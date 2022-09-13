Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"I Need People To Help Me," Alabama Mother Pleads In Search For Missing 20-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
WSFA
Technology convention for students held in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - North American Network Operators Group, or NANOG, held a technology convention at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl for students interested in the industry. NANOG’s program, NANOG U, has been offered around the country every fall and spring since 2019. Executive director of NANOG, Edward McNair,...
WSFA
Family Sunshine Center launches ‘We Wish You Knew’ campaign
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Family Sunshine Center has launched a new campaign with hopes to promote information and spark conversations on the impact of trauma from domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Family Sunshine Center providers, clients, and staff know the trauma inflicted by domestic violence, sexual assault...
WSFA
Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile. When she found out that she was nominated for a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award, she was emotional. She said she does her job because she truly loves it.
WSFA
ADEM approves $473M for water, sewer projects across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management approved $473 million for water and sewer projects around the state. At least 48 counties have projects approved, and more are expected. The town of Camp Hill is one of the recipients. “What we need to do for regular water...
WSFA
Humane Society of Elmore Co. holds 16th annual Bark in the Park
WETUMPKA Ala. (WSFA) - The Humane Society of Elmore County held its 16th annual Bark in the Park for dogs and their families. “People that have adopted for us remember us sometime a do and sometimes its been 10 years,” said Rea Cord, executive director of the humane society.
WSFA
Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on...
WSFA
Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile was wounded in a Friday night shooting. Authorities responded to the 3400 block of Woodpark Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. in regards to a person being shot, according to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tyneshia James. There, they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
WSFA
First Alert: Dry, hot week ahead for Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A long stretch of dry, hot weather continues across the Deep South. Our last measurable rain in Montgomery was on September 12, and we have at least another week of dry conditions in the forecast. Soil moisture levels will continue to fall, and it is possible that drought will become a problem as October begins. But, back to what’s in front of us - the heat will gradually build over the next few days. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, authorities responded to the incident in the 200 block of School Street around 11:50 p.m. Friday. There, they found a man fatally shot in a vehicle. Jordan said a female victim was also found with a gunshot wound to the leg.
WSFA
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening. Police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of North University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a person having been shot. On arrival, first responders found the boy, whose name and exact age were not released, in life-threatening condition.
WSFA
Eufaula man killed in early morning crash
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, was killed around 2:40 a.m. when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.
WSFA
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week. The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website. This location will...
WSFA
1 dead, 2 wounded after crash in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Autauga County has left one person dead and two others injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 76-year-old Othell Motley, a passenger in an SUV that was struck by a van, sustained critical injuries in the crash. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he later died, ALEA confirmed. Officials added Motley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
WSFA
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An emergency plane landing on an Alabama highway is causing lane closures and slow traffic. According to ALEA, the right westbound lane of US 280 near the 117-mile marker in Lee County is currently blocked. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says a single-engine light aircraft...
WSFA
Millbrook residents concerned about recent crime
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook residents say a group of teenagers is terrorizing their streets. Property is being vandalized near Lakeview Drive, but it’s more than just spray paint. Resident Kathleen Harrell said it’s getting dangerous. “They focus some of their efforts towards hurting individuals, breaking into cars,”...
WSFA
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are searching for a murder suspect after an early morning shooting. On Monday, Sept. 19 at approximately 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of S College Street in reference to a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 32-year-old...
WSFA
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Alabama Department of Transportation began making improvements to the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road in Montgomery. This project will include concrete pavement, traffic signs and traffic striping. The intersection will be closed throughout the project. Detour signage will direct motorists...
WSFA
First Alert: Major warm-up as we closeout Summer and welcome in Fall
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday is looking mostly sunny and afternoon highs will again warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Tuesday is looking a bit warmer. Highs will be in the middle to lower 90s under...
