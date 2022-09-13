MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A long stretch of dry, hot weather continues across the Deep South. Our last measurable rain in Montgomery was on September 12, and we have at least another week of dry conditions in the forecast. Soil moisture levels will continue to fall, and it is possible that drought will become a problem as October begins. But, back to what’s in front of us - the heat will gradually build over the next few days. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

