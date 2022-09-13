ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Technology convention for students held in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - North American Network Operators Group, or NANOG, held a technology convention at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl for students interested in the industry. NANOG’s program, NANOG U, has been offered around the country every fall and spring since 2019. Executive director of NANOG, Edward McNair,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Family Sunshine Center launches ‘We Wish You Knew’ campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Family Sunshine Center has launched a new campaign with hopes to promote information and spark conversations on the impact of trauma from domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Family Sunshine Center providers, clients, and staff know the trauma inflicted by domestic violence, sexual assault...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe

COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile. When she found out that she was nominated for a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award, she was emotional. She said she does her job because she truly loves it.
COOSADA, AL
WSFA

ADEM approves $473M for water, sewer projects across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management approved $473 million for water and sewer projects around the state. At least 48 counties have projects approved, and more are expected. The town of Camp Hill is one of the recipients. “What we need to do for regular water...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile was wounded in a Friday night shooting. Authorities responded to the 3400 block of Woodpark Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. in regards to a person being shot, according to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tyneshia James. There, they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Dry, hot week ahead for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A long stretch of dry, hot weather continues across the Deep South. Our last measurable rain in Montgomery was on September 12, and we have at least another week of dry conditions in the forecast. Soil moisture levels will continue to fall, and it is possible that drought will become a problem as October begins. But, back to what’s in front of us - the heat will gradually build over the next few days. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, authorities responded to the incident in the 200 block of School Street around 11:50 p.m. Friday. There, they found a man fatally shot in a vehicle. Jordan said a female victim was also found with a gunshot wound to the leg.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening. Police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of North University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a person having been shot. On arrival, first responders found the boy, whose name and exact age were not released, in life-threatening condition.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Eufaula man killed in early morning crash

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, was killed around 2:40 a.m. when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week. The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website. This location will...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 2 wounded after crash in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Autauga County has left one person dead and two others injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 76-year-old Othell Motley, a passenger in an SUV that was struck by a van, sustained critical injuries in the crash. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he later died, ALEA confirmed. Officials added Motley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An emergency plane landing on an Alabama highway is causing lane closures and slow traffic. According to ALEA, the right westbound lane of US 280 near the 117-mile marker in Lee County is currently blocked. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says a single-engine light aircraft...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Millbrook residents concerned about recent crime

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook residents say a group of teenagers is terrorizing their streets. Property is being vandalized near Lakeview Drive, but it’s more than just spray paint. Resident Kathleen Harrell said it’s getting dangerous. “They focus some of their efforts towards hurting individuals, breaking into cars,”...
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are searching for a murder suspect after an early morning shooting. On Monday, Sept. 19 at approximately 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of S College Street in reference to a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 32-year-old...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Alabama Department of Transportation began making improvements to the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road in Montgomery. This project will include concrete pavement, traffic signs and traffic striping. The intersection will be closed throughout the project. Detour signage will direct motorists...
MONTGOMERY, AL

