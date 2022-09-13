Read full article on original website
Related
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone
Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
CNET
So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
TechRadar
Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?
With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
Business Insider
After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple has stopped selling 4 older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 Pro
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. At their "Far Out" event on September 7th, Apple announced four new iPhone models: The iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They all feature better cameras, satellite connectivity,...
CNET
iOS 16 Is Out Today. But Is Your iPhone Compatible?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The latest iPhone software update has arrived. Apple introduced iOS 16 during its WWDC keynote back in June and then announced the official release date at last week's iPhone 14 event. And iOS 16 is now here, available for you to download and install on your iPhone.
Urgent warning for anyone sending iMessage texts on iPhone after new update rolled out this week
An urgent warning has been issued for anyone sending iMessages on iPhone after a new update rolled out on Monday. The iPhone software update IOS 16 issued this week allows users to delete a sent text within two minutes, and edit one within 15 minutes. The feature is meant to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Here's everything Apple just announced at its iPhone 14 event
This is CNBC's live blog covering everything Apple announced at this year's iPhone 14 and Apple Watch launch event from Apple Park, its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple just wrapped up its big fall iPhone event where it announced new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches. Here's what it announced:. The...
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
itechpost.com
Apple Releases iOS 16: Here's What's New, How to Install Update
IPhone users can now download and enjoy the newest features Apple has to offer with iOS 16. Apple has just released iOS 16, the "biggest update" it brings to the iPhone Lock Screen, as well as the capability to edit iMessages. The free update for iPhone 8 and newer devices comes after the tech giant last week revealed the iPhone 14, which became the subject of many memes on the internet.
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
CNET
New Apple iPhone Release: When Will the iPhone 14 Go on Sale?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We're likely only a few days away from learning all the details of the official release of the next iPhone. The iPhone 14, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
iPhone users are showing off their awesome new iOS 16 lock screens
When Apple finally unleashed customisable home screens with the release of iOS 14 in 2020, iPhone users relished the chance to share their personalised designs with the world. And now, history is (sort of) repeating itself with the advent of customisable lock screens. With iOS finally released to the public...
iOS 16 out now with new Lock Screen and message editing – here’s how to update your iPhone
As Apple announced last week at the iPhone 14 event, iOS 16 is now available to download. The update rolled out to the public on Monday, September 12, bringing a fresh coat of paint to Apple’s mobile OS ahead of the iPhone 14 launch on Friday. As long as you have a compatible device, you can download iOS 16 right now.
ZDNet
iOS 15.7: Apple patches new iPhone security flaw, so it's time to update
Apple has released patches to address kernel flaws affecting iOS/iPadOS 15 and macOS Big Sur and Catalina that are under attack. Apple in an advisory says the two newly disclosed kernel flaws "may have been actively exploited". One kernel flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-32917, is addressed in iOS/iPadOS 15.7, macOS Monterey...
CNET
Apple's New iOS 16 Is Here Now. Can Your iPhone Get It?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the most recent update to Apple's iPhone operating system, is now available for all iPhone users -- that is, all iPhone users with compatible iPhones. Not every...
TechCrunch
Apple releases iOS and macOS fixes to patch a new zero-day under attack
The zero-day flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-32917, allows a malicious app to run arbitrary code on an affected device with kernel privileges, Apple said in a security advisory on Monday, which means full access to the device and its data. Apple warned that it is aware that this flaw “may have been actively exploited,” believed to be the eighth zero-day vulnerability fixed by Apple since the start of the year.
Digital Trends
The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors
Now that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has been officially revealed following Apple's "Far Out" September showcase, iPhone fans have been rushing to preorder the larger Pro version. Although buyers are already spending a good chunk of change on the phone itself, most are also looking to buy a screen protector to ensure the safety of the display.
Comments / 0