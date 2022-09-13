ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone

Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Which iPhone models has Apple discontinued now the iPhone 14 is here?

With each new iPhone release, a selection of existing devices always gets shown the door, and now that the iPhone 14 range launched and hit pre-order, four older iPhone models (and an Apple Watch) have been removed from the Apple Store. This routine trimming of models keeps Apple's device portfolio...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple Ipad Air#Macs#Cve 2022 32917
CNET

iOS 16 Is Out Today. But Is Your iPhone Compatible?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The latest iPhone software update has arrived. Apple introduced iOS 16 during its WWDC keynote back in June and then announced the official release date at last week's iPhone 14 event. And iOS 16 is now here, available for you to download and install on your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
iPad
CNBC

Here's everything Apple just announced at its iPhone 14 event

This is CNBC's live blog covering everything Apple announced at this year's iPhone 14 and Apple Watch launch event from Apple Park, its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple just wrapped up its big fall iPhone event where it announced new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches. Here's what it announced:. The...
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Apple Releases iOS 16: Here's What's New, How to Install Update

IPhone users can now download and enjoy the newest features Apple has to offer with iOS 16. Apple has just released iOS 16, the "biggest update" it brings to the iPhone Lock Screen, as well as the capability to edit iMessages. The free update for iPhone 8 and newer devices comes after the tech giant last week revealed the iPhone 14, which became the subject of many memes on the internet.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints

Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
CELL PHONES
CNET

New Apple iPhone Release: When Will the iPhone 14 Go on Sale?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We're likely only a few days away from learning all the details of the official release of the next iPhone. The iPhone 14, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

iOS 15.7: Apple patches new iPhone security flaw, so it's time to update

Apple has released patches to address kernel flaws affecting iOS/iPadOS 15 and macOS Big Sur and Catalina that are under attack. Apple in an advisory says the two newly disclosed kernel flaws "may have been actively exploited". One kernel flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-32917, is addressed in iOS/iPadOS 15.7, macOS Monterey...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's New iOS 16 Is Here Now. Can Your iPhone Get It?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the most recent update to Apple's iPhone operating system, is now available for all iPhone users -- that is, all iPhone users with compatible iPhones. Not every...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Apple releases iOS and macOS fixes to patch a new zero-day under attack

The zero-day flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-32917, allows a malicious app to run arbitrary code on an affected device with kernel privileges, Apple said in a security advisory on Monday, which means full access to the device and its data. Apple warned that it is aware that this flaw “may have been actively exploited,” believed to be the eighth zero-day vulnerability fixed by Apple since the start of the year.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors

Now that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has been officially revealed following Apple's "Far Out" September showcase, iPhone fans have been rushing to preorder the larger Pro version. Although buyers are already spending a good chunk of change on the phone itself, most are also looking to buy a screen protector to ensure the safety of the display.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy