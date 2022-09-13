Read full article on original website
Related
Some schools implementing four-day weeks to combat teacher shortage
As students head back to school, a teacher shortage is causing some rural districts to shorten their weeks to only four days. The districts believe the four-day week will attract employees, competing with larger school systems that can afford to pay teachers more. However, some experts say the hours lost in the classroom can be detrimental to students over time.Aug. 23, 2022.
When can students, parents reach out after hours to teachers?
Dr. Kem,Do you have any advice for setting boundaries when it comes to students reaching out after school hours? I want to be available for my students but I’ve also had parents complain when I don’t email a student back right away, even if it’s late at night. How do I find a balance? — Access or Excess[Are you a teacher? Submit your question for our advice column here.] ...
Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard
Everywhere, it seems, the return to school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage.
ABC News
Teachers open up about classroom safety as new school year begins
Three months after the Robb Elementary School shooting took the lives of two teachers and 19 students in Uvalde, Texas, the topic of school safety continues to be a concern for teachers across the country. In the 2020-2021 school year, there were at least 145 shootings at elementary and secondary...
Comments / 0