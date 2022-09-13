Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County School Board struggles with two recent state laws
ELIZABETHTON — The impact of two new state laws were felt by the Carter County School Board during its monthly meeting on Thursday. One of the new laws allows school systems to excuse students to attend off-campus religious instruction. The other law mandates that most third-grade students who do not achieve satisfactory scores on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment’s Program’s English and language arts test.
Kingsport re-entering public pension plan, Johnson City considering it
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — What seemed like a wise move at the time — ditching the traditional public-sector pension plan in favor of a 401k-like option — has become a liability for some area cities in the increasingly difficult task of attracting and retaining employees. Tuesday, Kingsport’s board of mayor and aldermen did something about […]
Bitcoin miner facing financial woes as Limestone lawsuit settlement still incomplete
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — It was June 9 when Bitcoin miner GRIID’s CEO Trey Kelly personally spoke to Washington County residents angered about a noisy Bitcoin mine in Limestone. That night, after grilling Kelly and extracting multiple concessions, county commissioners agreed to terms settling their lawsuit against GRIID subsidiary Red Dog Technology and local utility […]
Police find body of Elizabethton man in Doe River
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police on Thursday found the body of an Elizabethton man believed to have fallen into the Doe River. Authorities responded to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. and found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased,” a release from the Elizabethton Police Department states. Investigators identified […]
JCPD: Man arrested after sending obscene messages to a minor
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested after an investigation into complaints of obscene messages being sent to a juvenile on social media. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Roger Pollard, of Piney Flats, was arrested and charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor. Pollard is currently being […]
wvlt.tv
Wander with llamas at Greeneville farm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nestled between mountains in Greene County is a farm full of love and llamas. “I think llamas are pretty unique. They are really smart. They’re easy to train and they’re very curious,” said Sandy Sgrillo, owner of the Wandering Llamas. She started caring for llamas more than 20 years ago. One llama quickly turned into 20. Now, she’s opening up her farm to others to eat, play, hike and even stay the night with the llamas.
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton man slides down steep wall, drowns in Doe River
An Elizabethton man apparently fell down a steep wall on the Doe River overnight Wednesday, slid into the river and drowned. Elizabethton Police responded about 10 a.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Academy Street, where a body had been discovered in the river. The man was identified as Roger...
993thex.com
Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI
An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City and Washington County schools recognized for achievement and growth
The Tennessee Department of Education has recently released the School Accountability data for the 2021-22 school year, and both Johnson City and Washington County Schools have a great deal to be proud of. Each year, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) assesses the performance and growth of Tennessee school districts...
Police warn of scammer calling Elizabethton Electric customers
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a scammer has been targeting Elizabethton Electric customers. According to the Elizabethton Police Department, someone falsely claiming to be from Elizabethton Electric has been calling people claiming that the customer has overpaid and needs their banking information to give a refund. The scammer also has been spoofing the electric […]
Bristol casino grossed $14.3 million in August
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock’s Bristol casino posted adjusted gross revenue (wagers minus winnings) of $14.3 million in August, its first full month of operation, up 22% from its take in July. The Virginia Lottery’s second official report on the new facility showed the amount spent on table games nearly doubled, from $1.5 million […]
Bristol Casino gives race fans more entertainment options
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — With NASCAR returning to Bristol Motor Speedway this week, it will mark the first race week since the opening of the temporary Bristol Casino. As fans flock to the speedway, the casino offers even more entertainment options on top of the on-track action to those visiting from out of town. “We […]
Patients accuse Erwin medical clinic of abrupt closure, withholding medical records
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A News Channel 11 investigation found that patients are accusing an Erwin medical clinic of withholding their medical records. Patients of Bradshaw Family Medical, a healthcare provider located in downtown Erwin, say it shut down abruptly in July. William Wilson was a patient for a few months at the clinic, and […]
National builder cranking out homes in new Kingsport subdivision
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
These Northeast TN school systems were ranked best in student success
(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced that two Northeast Tennessee school systems — Greene County Schools and Greeneville City Schools — ranked at the top within the state in student growth and success. The 2022 District Accountability program aims to address achievements as well as shortcomings in strategy for future improvement. The top […]
Johnson City Press
EPD discovers body in the Doe River
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department reported the discovery of a body in the Doe River on Thursday. The police said officers were called to the 200 block of Academy Street at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The officers said that upon arrival they found “a body in the river that was obviously deceased.” The Carter County Rescue Squad and the Elizabethton Fire Department assisted the police department and the Carter County Coroner in retrieving the body.
JCPD reports finding meth, heroin in Gray woman’s vehicle
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vehicle search Thursday night led to various drug charges for a Gray woman, according to Johnson City police. Officers reportedly saw the suspect, identified as Summer R. Bentley, drive into a parking lot on North Roan Street before arresting her on undisclosed charges out of Washington County. When police […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport bidding for former Colonial Heights Middle School
The city of Kingsport will bid to purchase the former Colonial Heights Middle School, but city officials said they are concerned about showing their hand to other bidders. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said the bidding process for the school is not sealed and any other bidders will know what the city bid.
wcyb.com
Weapon found in student's backpack
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A knife was found in a student's backpack by a school resource officer, according to the Johnson City Police Department. The weapon was discovered Wednesday morning during a search of the male student's backpack, who was was under suspicion of using marijuana. The student...
