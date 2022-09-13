Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrate Lauren Bacall’s 98th Birthday by Reliving Her Campy Viral Coffee Commercials
To have coffee or to not have coffee, that is the question answered by discontinued decaffeinated instant coffee brand High Point Coffee, who tapped Lauren Bacall as a spokesperson in the 1980s. The resurfaced commercials put screen legend and “To Have and Have Not” actress Bacall in a new light: Hilariously slinging instant coffee as the easiest way to look refreshed on set. Bacall, who would have turned 98 on September 16, starred in iconic films like “How to Marry a Millionaire,” “Dark Passage,” and “The Big Sleep” before dying in August 2014. The “Designing Woman” alum starred in “Misery,” “Dogville,” and “Ernest...
‘Blonde’: Ana de Armas Is a Revelation as Marilyn Monroe in This Dark Portrait of Misogyny
Blonde opens with spherical spotlights and flashbulbs violently illuminating Marilyn Monroe (Ana de Armas), along with glimpses of the circuitry and mechanisms within them—an ideal metaphor for this blindingly striking and harrowing biography-cum-myth of victimization and performance.Writer/director Andrew Dominik’s adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 fictionalization of the iconic actress’ life is a kaleidoscopic movie about dreams and reality, sanity and delusion, the authentic and the phony, the past and the present, and the self and the guises constructed to both mask and convey its true nature. Led by de Armas’ hypnotically soulful evocation of Monroe’s longing and despair, it’s...
Harrison Ford Reunited With Ke Huy Quan 38 Years After "Indiana Jones," And The Picture Is Legit Really Cute
This is one of those rare good things that has happened in 2022.
Comments / 0