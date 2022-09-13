Read full article on original website
Hooker Explains Why Diaz Free Agency Is “Dangerous” For UFC
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes that the departure of MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “extremely dangerous” for the promotion. Following talk of a whole host of possible opponents and multiple calls for his release throughout this year, Diaz was finally able to fight out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279.
Holland Addresses Failed UFC 279 Glove Touch Vs. Chimaev
Kevin Holland has spoken out about the alleged fake glove touch by Khamzat Chimaev as the action in their fight began at UFC 279. Holland lost to Chimaev via first-round submission in the UFC 279 co-main event. The fight came together just hours before the event after Chimaev missed weight, forcing the UFC to pair six fighters with different opponents.
Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Flying With Left Hook
MMA fighter Daniel Konrad ended his fight against Tayron Chavarro with a punch that sent Chavarro collapsing to the canvas hard. Konrad and Chavarro fought on the main card of Cage FS 11 on Friday in Austria. The two welterweights came out swinging in the opening minute of the fight and looked to be a blood bath.
Diaz Explains What He Disliked About UFC 279 Opponent Switch
Even though a late-notice opponent switch for UFC 279 ended up working out in his favor, Nate Diaz still had some concerns when he was informed of the change. Diaz was scheduled to meet Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight bout for the main event of UFC 279 in Las Vegas. “Borz” ended up missing the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds the day before the fight, resulting in the UFC shuffling some fighters around to match Diaz up with Tony Ferguson as the card’s new main event.
Jake Paul Shares Odds That He Fights Nate Diaz Next
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has addressed the possibility of him sharing the ring with MMA superstar Nate Diaz down the line. After a 15-year presence in the UFC, Diaz fought out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279. While it appeared that he was set for a tough farewell opposite undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev, issues on the scale for “Borz” resulted in the Stockton native facing fellow Octagon veteran Tony Ferguson.
Sandhagen: O’Malley’s Track Record Doesn’t Match His Big Talk
UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen believes Sean O’Malley doesn’t back up his confident persona with high-quality wins in the Octagon. Sandhagen will battle Song Yadong in the UFC Vegas 60 headliner this Saturday. He’s looking to rebound following a short-notice loss to former champion Petr Yan at UFC 267 last October.
Watch: Bruna Brasil Lands Walk-off Head-Kick KO On DWCS
Bruna Brasil made UFC President Dana White‘s jaw drop with a walk-off knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series. Brasil faced Marnic Mann in the most recent episode of DWCS on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. The two flyweights were looking to make a name for themselves and potentially earn a shot in the UFC.
BKFC President Names “Dream Opponent” For Mike Perry
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship President David Feldman has his eyes on booking a blockbuster showdown involving Nate Diaz following the conclusion of his UFC contract. On September 10, Diaz fought out his deal on MMA’s biggest stage by submitting fellow fan-favorite veteran Tony Ferguson in the fourth round of the UFC 279 main event. Having added a fitting end to his Octagon tenure, Diaz confirmed his intentions to explore opportunities elsewhere.
UFC Vegas 60 Weigh-In Results: Ladd Misses Again, Fight Canceled
UFC Vegas 60 is set to take place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as the bouts become official. Tomorrow night inside the UFC APEX, Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC Vegas 60 opposite 24-year-old upstart Song Yadong. Sandhagen will enter the bout ranked at #4, with Yadong currently listed at #10. The co-main event will feature Chidi Njokua taking on Gregory Rodrigues.
Watch: MMA Fighter Shows Inner Jon Jones With Standing Choke
MMA fighter Bogdan Grad defeated Christian Mach with a technique that mirrored one of Jon Jones‘ greatest victories. Grad faced Mach in the co-main event of Cage FS 11 on Friday in Wiener Neustadt, AUT. The two lightweights were looking to stay on track after recent winning streaks. Following...
Watch: MMA Fighter Uses Knee To End Spectacular KO Combo
MMA fighter Armando Gjetja melted Daniel Bastidas with a nasty series of strikes in their matchup at Ring of Combat 77 on Friday. Gjetja and Bastidas fought on the early part of the main card of Ring of Combat 77 in Atlantic City, NJ. The two lightweights fought in a catchweight bout that was put together just weeks before the event.
Chandler: Nate Diaz’s Exit Proves The UFC Is The Place To Be
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes that Nate Diaz‘s future plans says a lot about where the promotion stands in combat sports. At UFC 279 this past weekend, Diaz fought out his UFC contract ahead of a venture into the world of free agency. Having consistently requested his release or final fight, hinting at other ventures such as boxing bout with YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul, the Stockton native was matched with undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev.
Khabib: Oliveira Won’t Show Up Vs. Makhachev, Dariush Will Sub
If former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s prophecy is any indication, the UFC may want to prepare for a backup to Charles Oliveira. Oliveira will face Nurmagomedov’s protégé, Islam Makhachev, for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. The matchup puts the recently vacated former champion against the rising contender Makhachev.
Only In Russia: The Bizarre World of Medieval MMA
Apparently in Russia, MMA fighters sometimes wear full chain-link armor and wield swords. This bizarre spin on traditional MMA was the brainchild of M1-Global—a leading Russian MMA promotion that birthed the likes of UFC stars Shavkat Rakhmonov and Alexander Volkov. In 2015, M1 began staging full-contact jousting matches—or “knight fights”—to keep the crowd entertained in between its traditional MMA bouts.
Videographer For ‘Stylebender’ Doc Talks Adesanya’s Star Power
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is going to be the subject of a documentary. One of the biggest stars in the UFC today is Israel Adesanya. He has been dominating the UFC middleweight division for over three years and has also found success outside of the cage. Adesanya is an interesting guy who has style, hence his nickname, “Stylebender.”
Strickland On Costa/Chimaev Clash: ‘Stop Being Women & Fight’
UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has given a colorful take on Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev‘s altercation at the UFC Performance Institute. Whilst in Las Vegas for the UFC 279 pay-per-view, Chimaev ran into more than just planned opponent Nate Diaz and eventual opponent Kevin Holland. Early on in fight week, prior to the weight miss that cost him a main event spot, “Borz” nearly came to blows with Costa at the PI.
Strickland Suggests Chimaev Weight Miss “Looked Staged”
UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has joined the group of individuals who believe that Khamzat Chimaev‘s recent weight miss was “staged.”. At UFC 279 this past weekend, Chimaev was scheduled to headline inside the Octagon for the first time in his career. “Borz” was set to share the spotlight with MMA superstar Nate Diaz for the final bout of the Stockton native’s contract with the promotion.
Whittaker Refuses To Deal With “Ladder Politics” After UFC Paris Win
Robert Whittaker isn’t going to play politics to finagle another middleweight title shot. Whittaker consolidated his position as the division’s number one contender after defeating Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris. The 31-year-old spent the opening round slickly evading Vettori’s onslaught, before finding his offensive rhythm in the last two.
Helwani: We’re About To Learn If Diaz/UFC Are On Good Terms
MMA journalist Ariel Helwani believes that UFC President Dana White‘s remarks about Nate Diaz‘s departure will be put to the test in the coming weeks and months. After a triumph on The Ultimate Fighter, 15 years, and 27 fights, Diaz’s Octagon tenure came to a close at UFC 279 in Las Vegas. In the event’s main event, the Stockton star fought out his contract with a fourth-round submission victory over Tony Ferguson, who’d been drafted into the headliner on late notice after Khamzat Chimaev’s 7.5-pound weight miss.
Chris Barnett Says Over-Dramatic Doctor Halted Weight Cut
Chris Barnett has opened up on his wild weekend. Not many had a more dramatic weekend than heavyweight Chris Barnett, who missed weight before stopping Jake Collier. Very much an elegant wrecking ball in the cage, he told firstly of his reasons behind the missed weight. This made him the second heavyweight in history to do so behind Justin Tafa. He explained the weird circumstances that led to it when speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.
