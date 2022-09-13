Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Sekushi at The Plaza - Bellair BluffsWalk In Talk: the restaurant lifeClearwater, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UF’s Butterfly and Master Gardeners’ fall plant sales are coming up.Matthew C. WoodruffSarasota, FL
Rays make MLB history with all-Latin lineup on Clemente Day
TORONTO — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays made major league history on Thursday by starting nine Latin American players against the Toronto Blue Jays. It happened as baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico. Third baseman Yandy Díaz and...
NBC Sports
Tomase: The numbers suggest that Bogaerts is getting PAID this winter
The Red Sox live by the numbers, and in the case of Xander Bogaerts, they may die by them, too. Anyone paying attention knows that Bogaerts hasn't had a great year by his standards. He might only hit 15 homers, he's batting just .182 with two outs and runners in scoring position, and his disappearing act for about a month between July and August coincided with the Red Sox falling hopelessly out of contention.
numberfire.com
Alejandro Kirk sitting again for Blue Jays against Rays
Toronto Blue Jays catcher/designated hitter Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. Kirk is absent from the lineup for a second straight game. Gabriel Moreno will start behind the plate and George...
numberfire.com
Kyle Stowers sitting Wednesday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Austin Hays will move to left field in place of Stowers and lead off the order. Anthony Santander will be in the other corner of the outfield and bat out of the cleanup spot. Jesus Aguilar will replace Stowers in the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
WATCH: Drew Robinson Throws Out First Pitch, Rangers Recognize Suicide Prevention Month
The former Texas player, who attempted suicide in 2020, is now a mental health advocate.
MLB Odds: Rays vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/15/2022
The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays will finish their epic five-game series at the Rogers Centre on Thursday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rays-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below. Tampa Bay has...
Yardbarker
Rays field MLB's first all Latin-American lineup on Roberto Clemente Day
Major League Baseball celebrated Roberto Clemente day on Thursday, with players across the league wearing No. 21 to honor the legacy of the Hall of Fame outfielder and humanitarian. The Tampa Bay Rays also made some fitting history on the day when they became the first team in Major League...
numberfire.com
Luis Robert sitting Thursday afternoon for White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is not in the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against right-hander Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians. Robert is reportedly managing some soreness in his left hand and will sit out Thursday's matinee. The White Sox will start Andrew Vaughn, A.J. Pollock, and Gavin Sheets across the outfield.
NBC Sports
Harper, Realmuto go boom-boom as Phillies continue march toward postseason
MIAMI -- The loudest sound inside the Miami Marlins' almost empty home ballpark Wednesday night was the steady drumming of rain pelting the retractable roof. Then Bryce Harper came to the plate in the top of the sixth inning. The Phillies slugger squared up a full-count changeup from Miami starter...
Still no timetable for La Russa's return to White Sox dugout
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa was back at his home ballpark Tuesday. Just not in the dugout for the team’s game against Colorado. The 77-year-old La Russa is on the mend after dealing with a heart issue, but he is awaiting clearance in terms of returning to his usual duties. La Russa rejoined the team in Oakland on Sunday and then flew home with the club for the two-game set against the Rockies. There is no timetable for the Hall of Famer when it comes to returning to the stress of in-game managing. Chicago begins a four-game trip on Thursday in Cleveland. “For now, it’s just taking it day by day and following the lead of the medical professionals and talking to Tony,” general manager Rick Hahn said before Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over Colorado.
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt sitting Thursday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays. Rene Pinto will catch for Shane McClanahan and hit eighth. Pinto has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 5.9...
Julio Rodriguez makes history in Mariners’ win over Padres
Julio Rodriguez became the first player in major league history to hit 25 home runs and steal 25 bases in
NBC Sports
Report: Rodón interested in signing with Cubs in free agency
San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón reportedly is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodón. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top-of-the-rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
NBC Sports
Belt offers update on Giants future: 'I love the Bay Area'
SAN FRANCISCO — The uncertainty about Brandon Belt’s future seems to have dissipated since his latest knee surgery, and on Wednesday, Belt made it clear he wants to play again. He hopes it’s in San Francisco, too. Belt joined Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper on the NBC...
numberfire.com
Triston Casas batting sixth in Boston's Friday lineup
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is starting in Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Casas will man first base after Christian Arroyo was shifted to second, Enrique Hernandez was positioned in center field, and Robert Refsnyder was benched. In a matchup versus Kansas City's Jon Heasley, our...
NBC Sports
Rhys Hoskins exits Phillies game after being hit by pitch on right hand
MIAMI -- Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins left Wednesday night's win over the Miami Marlins after being hit by a pitch on the right hand. Hoskins was hit by Miami's Edward Cabrera in the top of the third inning. Hoskins stayed in the game and played first base in the bottom...
NBC Sports
Phillies beat Sandy Alcantara again thanks to The Replacements
MIAMI – Chalk up another victory for the Phillies over the Miami Marlins and give the credit to The Replacements. No, we’re not talking about that great rock band. We’re talking about Bailey Falter and Nick Maton. They co-starred in the Phillies’ 2-1 win over Miami on Tuesday night.
NBC Sports
Meneses sends signed ball to 10-year-old fan robbed of catch
A Nationals fan went viral for all the wrong reasons Sept. 1 when outfielder Joey Meneses tried to throw a ball to a group of young fans and he stepped in front of them to intercept it. The video was posted by Gina Hilliard who is the mother of 10-year-old...
NBC Sports
Foerster's different look, a roster candidate and more from Flyers rookie camp
VOORHEES, N.J. — Ian Laperriere said a player won't win a roster spot in a rookie game. But one can definitely make an impression. The Flyers' 2022 rookie training camp commenced Thursday. Day 1 gives way to a pair of prospect games for the Flyers at PPL Center against the Rangers' rookies.
NBC Sports
Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell shows incredible talent at rookie camp
Boston Bruins fans are very excited about what top prospect Fabian Lysell could potentially bring to the NHL club during the 2022-23 season, and they got another look at his exciting talent Wednesday at the team's first rookie camp practice. Lysell's speed and skill were on full display in drills.
