ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tomase: The numbers suggest that Bogaerts is getting PAID this winter

The Red Sox live by the numbers, and in the case of Xander Bogaerts, they may die by them, too. Anyone paying attention knows that Bogaerts hasn't had a great year by his standards. He might only hit 15 homers, he's batting just .182 with two outs and runners in scoring position, and his disappearing act for about a month between July and August coincided with the Red Sox falling hopelessly out of contention.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Alejandro Kirk sitting again for Blue Jays against Rays

Toronto Blue Jays catcher/designated hitter Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. Kirk is absent from the lineup for a second straight game. Gabriel Moreno will start behind the plate and George...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers sitting Wednesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Austin Hays will move to left field in place of Stowers and lead off the order. Anthony Santander will be in the other corner of the outfield and bat out of the cleanup spot. Jesus Aguilar will replace Stowers in the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
numberfire.com

Luis Robert sitting Thursday afternoon for White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is not in the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against right-hander Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians. Robert is reportedly managing some soreness in his left hand and will sit out Thursday's matinee. The White Sox will start Andrew Vaughn, A.J. Pollock, and Gavin Sheets across the outfield.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Brooks Raley
Person
Kolten Wong
The Associated Press

Still no timetable for La Russa's return to White Sox dugout

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa was back at his home ballpark Tuesday. Just not in the dugout for the team’s game against Colorado. The 77-year-old La Russa is on the mend after dealing with a heart issue, but he is awaiting clearance in terms of returning to his usual duties. La Russa rejoined the team in Oakland on Sunday and then flew home with the club for the two-game set against the Rockies. There is no timetable for the Hall of Famer when it comes to returning to the stress of in-game managing. Chicago begins a four-game trip on Thursday in Cleveland. “For now, it’s just taking it day by day and following the lead of the medical professionals and talking to Tony,” general manager Rick Hahn said before Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt sitting Thursday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays. Rene Pinto will catch for Shane McClanahan and hit eighth. Pinto has a $2,000 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 5.9...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Canadian#The Johnson Johnson#Major League Baseball
NBC Sports

Report: Rodón interested in signing with Cubs in free agency

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón reportedly is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodón. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top-of-the-rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Belt offers update on Giants future: 'I love the Bay Area'

SAN FRANCISCO — The uncertainty about Brandon Belt’s future seems to have dissipated since his latest knee surgery, and on Wednesday, Belt made it clear he wants to play again. He hopes it’s in San Francisco, too. Belt joined Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper on the NBC...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Triston Casas batting sixth in Boston's Friday lineup

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is starting in Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Casas will man first base after Christian Arroyo was shifted to second, Enrique Hernandez was positioned in center field, and Robert Refsnyder was benched. In a matchup versus Kansas City's Jon Heasley, our...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies beat Sandy Alcantara again thanks to The Replacements

MIAMI – Chalk up another victory for the Phillies over the Miami Marlins and give the credit to The Replacements. No, we’re not talking about that great rock band. We’re talking about Bailey Falter and Nick Maton. They co-starred in the Phillies’ 2-1 win over Miami on Tuesday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell shows incredible talent at rookie camp

Boston Bruins fans are very excited about what top prospect Fabian Lysell could potentially bring to the NHL club during the 2022-23 season, and they got another look at his exciting talent Wednesday at the team's first rookie camp practice. Lysell's speed and skill were on full display in drills.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy