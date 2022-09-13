Jennifer Coolidge Jokes About Feeling Bloated, Dances Along to Play-Off Music in Hilariously Unhinged Emmys Speech

Jennifer Coolidge took a bath before the 2022 Emmy Awards , hoping to wind down before a big night of glitz and glam, but as she took the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role in The White Lotus , the actress expressed some playful regret about her pre-show ritual.

“I took a lavender bath tonight and right before the show, and it made me swell up inside my dress,” she comfortably overshared. “I’m having a hard time speaking.”

The detour for a quick story time ate up a chunk of her time as she accepted the award, and, from there, it was battle against the clock — and Coolidge refused to lose.

The actress managed to squeeze in nearly a dozen names and shoutouts before the music started playing to prompt her to wrap it up. “Hold on! This is a once in a lifetime thing!” she said, pleading to give her more time.

When the music threatened to play her off stage during her grand moment, itching to move on to a pre-taped sketch, Coolidge threw in the towel, cut her list of names short, and just danced along.

The win marks Coolidge’s first Emmy Award and comes from her first-ever nomination.