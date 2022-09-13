Small Marine Engines Market Size to Reach $10.3 billion by 2027 | Increase Demand for Commercial Vessels to Boost Growth

Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Precast Concrete Market Size Worth USD 154.89 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research
Increasing investments in infrastructure is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Precast Concrete market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Precast Concrete market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers.
TechCrunch
Industrial IoT startup Litmus Automation bags new cash to grow its product
Despite the crowdedness in the industrial IoT sector, Vatsal Shah argues that there’s room for one more competitor. He’s somewhat biased in this belief given that he’s the co-founder of Litmus Automation, which helps manufacturers collect edge device data so they can use it for applications such as AI. But proving his point somewhat, Litmus today closed a $30 million Series B funding round led by industrial automation company Belden, $20 million of which came from Belden and $10 million of which was furnished by a “large strategic” investor that Shah wouldn’t reveal by name.
Wall St tumbles amid Fed tightening jitters, economic rumblings
Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures fell on Thursday, suggesting traders expect Wall Street to open down in its next session, after FedEx withdrew its financial forecast and added to worries about a slowing global economy.
getnews.info
Treatment Resistant Depression Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s “Treatment Resistant Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Treatment-Resistant Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Treatment Resistant Depression market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan. DelveInsight’s “Treatment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Turbulent current sheet frozen in bursty bulk flow: observation and model
Utilizing four-point joint observations by Magnetospheric Multiscale Spacecraft (MMS), we investigate the main features of the current sheet frozen in (CSFI) the bursty bulk flow. Typical event on the steady long-lasting BBF on July 23, 2017 shows the enhanced dawn-dusk current (Jy0) in the CSFI (Î²"‰~"‰10). The magnitude of the Jy0 in the CSFI is about 5.5Â nA/m2. The CSFI is highly turbulent, with the ratio of âˆ†J/J0 of"‰~"‰2 (where âˆ†J is perturbed J). The turbulent CSFI is characterized by intermittent current coherent structures. The magnitude of the spiky-J at coherent structures is typically above 30Â nA/m2. Spectrum analysis exhibits that BBF turbulence follows distinct dissipation laws inside and outside the CSFI. Based on MMS observations, we propose a new model of the BBF in the framework of magnetohydrodynamics. In this model, the BBF is depicted as a closed plasma system with the localized current sheet frozen at the center of the flow (Taylor's hypothesis). In the light of principle of Helmholtz-decomposition, the BBF motion in the tail plasma sheet is explained. The model also predicts the thermal expansion of the BBF after leaving the reconnection source region.
Adobe to buy Figma in $20 billion bid on future of work that spooks investors
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc agreed on Thursday to acquire cloud-based designer platform Figma for $20 billion, sparking investor concerns about the rich price tag that led to a drop of more than $30 billion in the market value of the Photoshop maker.
Strategy Analytics/TechInsights: IoT Cellular Connections Continue Its Double-Digit Growth, Despite Global Uncertainties
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Strategy Analytics latest report on IoT Cellular Connections forecasts a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2022-2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005678/en/ IoT Cellular Connections by Region, Source: Enterprise IoT Practice, Strategy Analytics
TechCrunch
Sightfull, a startup that tracks key business activities, raises $18M
The software became the first product from Sightfull (no, that’s not a typo), a startup that today closed an $18 million Series A round led by Dell Technologies Capital with participation from Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global. The new investment will be put toward product development and expanding the Sightfull team, Liran said, with the goal of growing from 25 employees to 50 within the next year and opening an office in New York City (Sightfull is Tel Aviv-based).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic Offers Homeopathic Treatment For PCOS in India
Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic is a reputable facility that offers homeopathic treatment for several diseases. A well-known cancer specialist, Dr. Devendra Singh, founded Cancer Expert Homoeo Clinic in 1979. His clinic has been a ray of hope for many patients with chronic and feared diseases such as cancer, kidney failure, aplastic anemia, hepatitis B, C, etc. Over the last 38 years, his team of experts has helped innumerable patients to recover from their illnesses using homeopathy.
Slime trail leads German customs officials to bag of giant snails
BERLIN — A slime trail led German customs officials to a bag filled with giant snails. According to The Associated Press, German customs officials found a stash of 100 giant African land snails and other hidden items at the Duesseldorf Airport earlier this month. The AP said that authorities...
SoftBank considers launching third Vision Fund - source
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is considering launching a third Vision Fund, likely using its own capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
getnews.info
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest Regulatory Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook and Key Companies
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 70+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 70+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
CNBC
Oracle reports 18% revenue growth after Cerner deal closes
Oracle came up short on profit, but its revenue met expectations. The company closed its $28 billion acquisition of health data software maker Cerner in the quarter. Revenue growth in the quarter ended Aug. 31 accelerated from the 5% it posted in the prior quarter, according to a statement. Oracle...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Tool Developer Infura Plans to Launch Decentralized Protocol
Blockchain development tool Infura plans to launch a decentralized infrastructure protocol early next year to address concerns that its product is too centralized to underpin the Ethereum ecosystems’ decentralized applications (dapps). The introduction of a decentralized infrastructure protocol is a significant development in Infura’s plan to progressively decentralize its...
Billboard
Kobalt Neighboring Rights Rebrands as Kollective Neighbouring Rights
Kobalt Neighboring Rights changed its name to Kollective Neighboring Rights (KNR) on Tuesday (September 13). Along with the rebrand, KNR, whose clients include A$AP Rocky, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Miley Cyrus, among others, announced that it will roll out a new platform with the Orchard encompassing “a full range of global administration and performance royalty maximization services.”
TechCrunch
Ashby lands $21.5M to automate key aspects of recruiting
In a sign that the enthusiasm isn’t dying down, Ashby, a new recruitment platform launching out of stealth, has raised $21.5 million in equity financing. F-Prime Capital led the Series B with participation from Elad Gil, Lachy Groom, Semper Virens, Base Case Capital and Gaingels, bringing Ashby’s total raised to $34.5 million.
TechCrunch
On cloud platforms and SME antitrust complaints
TechCrunch picked up its complaint last month. In a blog post confirming the resolution yesterday, Tutanota writes that Microsoft got in touch with it “within a week” after media outlets such as this one raised the issue with Microsoft. It had been complaining about the issue through Microsoft’s official support channels since January 2021 — without any resolution. But after the oxygen of publicity arrived the problem was swiftly fixed last month. Fancy that!
Investopia and SALT Announce New Strategic Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced new strategic partnership with SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, at SALT New York 2022. The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining collaboration on a joint event to take place in 2023 in the UAE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005606/en/ Photo during the signing of the MoU at SALT New York (photo: AETOSWire)
CoinDesk
Linux Foundation Project Will Tackle Digital Wallet Interoperability
The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to open-source software development, plans to form the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), a collaborative effort to encourage the development interoperable digital wallets for a variety of use cases. The OWF will focus on building an open-source software engine that other organizations and companies can use...
Germany commits $67 billion to aid energy companies hurt by soaring prices as European countries work to combat crisis
Germany pledged €67 billion ($66.9 billion) in funding to assist utility companies, the FT reported. The money will be redeployed from a COVID-19 bailout fund established to help companies avoid insolvency. Gas importers have been forced to pay higher prices as Russia reduces its flow of natural gas to...
Comments / 0