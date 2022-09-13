Nias LLC, Located In Mission Viejo, Ca, Unveils Its New Clothing Brand, “Saina”, To Introduce a New Approach to Women’s Fashion

Orange County occupies 42 miles of coastline in between the vegan mecca of Los Angeles and the more laid-back vibes of San Diego. It’s a largely suburban county that encompasses a handful of private and state college campuses, a hippy beach vibe, and just enough pretention to be worthy of its own reality show. Despite its general health-and-fitness-oriented residents, this family-centric area has never matched the vegan innovations of its neighbor to the north (LA). However, that’s not to say that the OC doesn’t have its vegan hidden gems and downright destination eateries. It is also worth noting that Orange County is home to The Happiest Place on Earth, which has been continually upping its plant-based offerings over the past several years. Besides the boutique beaches, sunny weather, and Disneyland, here are 16 vegan restaurants that make Orange County a plant-based destination.

