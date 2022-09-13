Nias LLC, Located In Mission Viejo, Ca, Unveils Its New Clothing Brand, “Saina”, To Introduce a New Approach to Women’s Fashion

Read full article on original website
Related
Reform RX Brings the Future of Pilates to Southern California With the Opening of Its First Experiential Location
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Reform RX, the next generation digitally connected Pilates reformer, is set to open a new experiential showroom in Southern California. The studio, in Newport Beach, California, will offer in-person demos of the new state-of-the-art reformer–the first to provide key biometric user feedback–and serve as a studio location to film its contemporary, results-driven workouts with industry-leading celebrity instructors for its digital platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914006017/en/ Ready, Set, RX: Reformer Pilates instructor Kourtney McCullough, one of the founding trainers, pictured on Reform RX, the commercial grade, digitally connected Pilates reformer. Visit reformrx.com for more information. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
PacLights Providing Top-Notch Commercial Lighting Fixtures
PacLights offer complete commercial LED lighting solutions with energy efficiency and high performance. Its products can help you provide great first impressions, which are critical for success in commercial buildings. PacLights is a US-based lighting manufacturer that has its headquarters in Chino, California, including its main offices of sales, management,...
hotelnewsresource.com
Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, Ca Debuts $30 Million Guest Room Refresh
Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club has announced a $30 million guest room refresh of its 400-guest rooms and suites set to debut in September. “Following the property’s addition to the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts portfolio last year, we are excited to reimagine our room product and deliver a refreshed resort experience for our guests in the heart of Southern California,” said George Munz, general manager, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club. “We look forward to building upon the brand’s commitment to offering an exceptional and unforgettable experience for our guests, local community and club members with our thoughtfully-redesigned accommodations reflective of all that this iconic coastal destination has to offer.”
idesignarch.com
Farmhouse Style Beach Cottage with Open Concept Living
This welcoming cottage in Newport Beach, California combines the design aesthetic of a classic European farmhouse with coastal style living. William Guidero Planning and Design created spaces by opening up the home’s three pocket doors to allow more room for indoor-outdoor entertaining. Interior living areas and an exterior courtyard become one massive, open living space.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
volumesandvoyages.com
How to Have a Perfect LA to Big Sur Road Trip
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Out of all the travel destinations that California has to offer, one of the most memorable travel experiences...
oc-breeze.com
Pioneering Mexican restaurant El Torito honors 68 years and Hispanic Heritage Month with special programming and events
El Torito, the leading authority in Mexican food since 1954, is marking their 68th anniversary in a big way, with a series of celebrations paying tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month and the restaurant’s storied past. Starting Sept. 15, 2022, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and culminating in El Torito’s 68th anniversary party on Oct. 13, 2022, guests can expect specials and programming that illustrate the restaurant’s rich history and promising future as a pioneer in Mexican cuisine.
abc10.com
New Chipotle menu item goes national after Orange County test
DENVER — Chipotle customers across the country owe a debt of gratitude to Colorado for a new menu item. Garlic Guajillo Steak, Chipotle's latest creation, is available starting Wednesday at restaurants across the U.S. and Canada for a limited time. The steak was previously tested at 102 restaurants in...
Eater
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Star Hotel or Ketamine Clinic? Beverly Hills' Pasithea Seeks to Turn Drug Therapy Into a Luxury Experience
On the stretch of Sunset Boulevard, where the line between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills becomes faint, inside an eight-story, low-rise medical building, wrapped with a 60-foot poster of J.Lo’s pixel-perfect naked body, the ketamine clinic of the near future is preparing for the clinically depressed. Pasithea is the...
vegnews.com
Vegan Food Near Me: Orange County’s Best Plant-Based Restaurants and Dishes
Orange County occupies 42 miles of coastline in between the vegan mecca of Los Angeles and the more laid-back vibes of San Diego. It’s a largely suburban county that encompasses a handful of private and state college campuses, a hippy beach vibe, and just enough pretention to be worthy of its own reality show. Despite its general health-and-fitness-oriented residents, this family-centric area has never matched the vegan innovations of its neighbor to the north (LA). However, that’s not to say that the OC doesn’t have its vegan hidden gems and downright destination eateries. It is also worth noting that Orange County is home to The Happiest Place on Earth, which has been continually upping its plant-based offerings over the past several years. Besides the boutique beaches, sunny weather, and Disneyland, here are 16 vegan restaurants that make Orange County a plant-based destination.
Sweet Rolled Tacos shop in Orange County is a local hot spot
This dessert hot spot in Orange County serves up a local favorite - ice cream tacos!
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maryland Daily Record
Larry Hernandez Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Birth Place: Los Angeles, California, United States. Kids/Children Name: Yes(4) Larry Hernandez is a mainstream TV character who has yearningly gained his fantasy vocation in the field of singing and, furthermore, in songwriting. Larry is most famous for his exceptional work in the territorial Mexican music kind. Larry is exceptionally roused by the Mexican vocalist ‘Chalino Sanchez’ who has given the world the absolute best sort of music in Mexican. Then again, Larry is a powerful music craftsman who has governed the music business with other prominent specialists.
Two New California Restaurants Rated Best In America
Bon Appetit put together a list of the 10 best new restaurants across the country.
New Documentary Critical of Disney, Created by a Disney Heiress
Contrary to popular belief, Disneyland is not the happiest place on Earth, particularly for many of its workers. In fact, a significant number of Disneyland Resort workers toil at poverty-level wages, can’t afford to buy a house or pay rent for an apartment, need to survive on food assistance and can’t afford health insurance. Many attest to having slept in their vehicles to get by, even while working fulltime.
What’s the deal with those giant ‘Barbie Jeeps’ cruising around Orange County?
California here we come, indeed! KTLA’s Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer and Bobby Gonzalez took a trip to Orange Country to highlight some fun activities to bring out your inner Summer Roberts or Seth Cohen (just don’t let your inner Marissa Cooper drive). Rent a giant “Barbie Jeep” to tool around Balboa Island with the Newport […]
Orange County Business Journal
Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community
Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
Hate Increases in Orange County For 7th Straight Year, New Report Drops Today
Orange County saw yet another rise in combined hate crimes and incidents in 2021, which began escalating in 2015, according to a new local report tracking hate trends expected to be released today. “There’s a lot of concern there,” said Orange County Human Relations CEO Allison Lehmann Edwards in a...
fullertonobserver.com
Michelle Steel Called Out for Gift of Public Land to Donor
About 40 residents turned out to protest a proposed “gift” of public land by former Supervisor Michelle Steel to her political donor, Buck Johns. Gathering on the adjacent public tidelands trail on Thursday, September 8, an orderly group of individuals posted signs on the fence erected by Johns on the land that Steel sought to sell at a bargain rate.
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right now
One of the most popular Mexican bakeries in Los Angeles is expanding its menu to include savories for lunch and dinner. Here is a look at the new menu at La Monarca Bakery and why you might be thinking of them for more than just Pan Dulce. Read all the way to the end for my ultimate favorites.
Comments / 0