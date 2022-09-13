Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Omicron Booster Side Effects, Respiratory Viruses in Kids
Which side effects can you expect with the new omicron-specific booster shots?. Many are wondering as they begin to get the newest dose of the COVID vaccine. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Which Respiratory Illnesses Are Behind the Recent Surge in Child...
Which COVID Symptoms Should You Watch For Heading Into Fall and Winter?
As the COVID-19 pandemic treads into its third winter, Chicago health experts noted on Tuesday that newer variants can bring changes in symptoms and mutations are possible heading into the coming months. Still, the latest BA.5 variant remaining the top driver of cases in the United States, but as new...
WGNtv.com
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
getnews.info
Top Luxury Chicago Real Estate Agent Rafael Murillo makes waves in the industry with his solutions-oriented approach
Rafael Murillo takes the helm at the RM Luxury Group, one of the leading real estate teams for high-end, luxury Chicago homes. Rafael has been widely commended in various industry awards and has a long list of satisfied, high-profile clients, including CEOs and professional athletes. Rafael Murillo, one of Chicago’s...
Chicago cash assistance program for COVID-19 economic recovery fully enrolled
City leaders say a program aimed at ending poverty in Chicago and putting vulnerable residents on the road to economic recovery is now fully enrolled.
thereporteronline.net
Advocate Christ Hospital And Medical Center
Founded in 1960, Advocate Aurora Health includes the 788-bed teaching hospital Advocate Christ Medical Center (ACMC), which is situated in the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn, Illinois. The hospital saw 40,517 hospitalizations, 3,738 deliveries, 102,279 ER visits, 334,958 outpatient visits, and 24,745 surgeries in the most recent year for which data were available.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Date set for Chicago Whole Foods Market closure
Whole Foods Market announced months ago that its store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood would shut its doors, but the exact date of the closure wasn’t known until now. The Whole Foods Market store at 832 W. 63rd St., is scheduled to close on Nov. 13, local publication Block Club Chicago reported Wednesday. Employees began receiving 60-day notices Tuesday and were told that they could “transfer to other (Whole Foods Market) locations in Chicago.”
cohaitungchi.com
15 Exhilarating And Adventurous Activities For Thrill-Seekers In Chicagoland
From axe-throwing to skydiving, these thrill-seeking activities will certainly have your pulse racing. From axe-throwing to skydiving, these thrill-seeking activities will certainly have your pulse racing. Chicago is a city full of energy and enthusiasm. It’s a city will an abundance of possibilities and a population who are eager to...
Bed, Bath & Beyond stores closing: 6 Illinois locations among closures, company says
The company has released a list of stores that will close by the end of the year.
One of the Best Brewery Tours in the US is here in Illinois
Breweries are popping up all over the country, and brewery tours are becoming a must-do for beer lovers. And it is no surprise to me that one of the Best brewery tours in the entire US is right here in the Land of Lincoln. According to the website homeroomtravel.com, Goose...
Amtrak starts suspending service as freight railroad strike deadline looms
Amtrak canceled lines from Chicago to Los Angeles, the Pacific Northwest and San Francisco starting today so that passengers and trains would not be stranded in the middle of a trip.
Here's how to apply for Cook County's new income pilot program
CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County residents will soon be able to apply for the upcoming income pilot program. We're learning more about who is eligible and what you need to do to apply.Applications for the program open on Oct. 6. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be a Cook County resident, and have income at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. The program will provide $500 monthly payments to over 3,200 residents for two years starting this winter.The $42 million program is being billed as the largest of its kind in the country.
fox32chicago.com
FBI Chicago warns of new computer scam targeting Illinois residents
CHICAGO - If you have parents or grandparents that aren't tech-savvy, the FBI Chicago is asking you to give them a heads-up about a new scam targeting older Illinoisans. The scam starts with a pop-up window and for some victims, has ended in them losing thousands of dollars. "Imagine being...
purewow.com
The 15 Best Spas in Chicago by Neighborhood￼
Between work, making dinner for the kids (and let’s be real, doing the dishes afterward) and your 6 a.m. Spin classes, we’ve got some news for you: You’ve earned yourself a break, sister. And no, we’re not talking about a 30-minute respite in front of the boob tube with a glass of $2 buck Chuck. We mean a full-on, self-indulgent day of hedonistic bliss at one of the very best spas in Chicago. Lucky for you, we happen to know just the spot(s) to make you feel like a brand new woman, from an all-natural "farm to facial" gem to a posh hotel retreat.
Metra Cancels Some Train Schedules on 4 Chicago-Area Lines Ahead of Potential Rail Worker Strike
In preparation for a potential freight rail worker strike Friday, Metra on Wednesday said it will curtail service for several Chicago-area train lines beginning Thursday night. The affected lines are ones that shuttle thousands commuters to and from the suburbs and the city: BNSF, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific West...
Malcolm X College offering course on how to become 911 dispatcher
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've ever wanted to be a 911 dispatcher, there's a class for it at the City Colleges of Chicago, and you can apply now.Malcolm X College is teaming up with the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) to offer an "Introduction to Emergency Management" course.It will be night class taught by OEMC staff from Oct. 4 through Dec. 1.The course will teach students about 911 dispatch center operations, emergency management, traffic management, 311 city services, and the qualifications to become an OEMC employee. The course will include roleplaying and simulation of the basics of 911 center operations.The class costs $385, but tuition can be waived for eligible Chicago residents through the Future Ready Program. Students must be 18 or older.There are limited spots available, and you can apply at ccc.edu.
thehinsdalean.com
AdventHealth announces new affiliation
AdventHealth and the University of Chicago Medicine have signed a definitive agreement to enter into an affiliation that will increase access to a spectrum of services, treatment options and cutting-edge clinical trials for residents in Chicago's western suburbs. Under the proposed affiliation, UChicago Medicine will acquire a controlling interest in...
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through Chicago
Peak migration happened this weekend, but you can still spot plenty of these beauties through the rest of the month and even into October. (CHICAGO) From Canada to Mexico, these one-of-a-kind butterflies are making their annual trek to their wintering grounds. They are the only butterfly known to migrate in both directions, like birds. They travel 3,000 miles each way, further than any other tropical butterfly.
Possible freight railroad strike could shut down multiple Metra lines
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A possible railroad strike is looming – and it could have a major impact on your travel plans and beyond.The Biden administration has been working to avert the strike, which could begin late this coming Friday and could cost the U.S. economy at least $2 billion daily in lost productivity, potentially sparking yet another supply chain crisis.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, service on nine different Metra lines in the Chicago area could also come to a halt if the strike happens. The tracks on the Metra lines are owned by freight railroad companies...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Tax increases, COVID relief funding help Illinois pay down bills
(The Center Square) – The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is talking about getting old bills off the books and getting money in the bank. Comptroller Susana Mendoza told a crowd at The City Club of Chicago that Illinois has cut its backlog of unpaid bills from $16.7 billion in 2017 to just a fraction of that today.
