CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've ever wanted to be a 911 dispatcher, there's a class for it at the City Colleges of Chicago, and you can apply now.Malcolm X College is teaming up with the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) to offer an "Introduction to Emergency Management" course.It will be night class taught by OEMC staff from Oct. 4 through Dec. 1.The course will teach students about 911 dispatch center operations, emergency management, traffic management, 311 city services, and the qualifications to become an OEMC employee. The course will include roleplaying and simulation of the basics of 911 center operations.The class costs $385, but tuition can be waived for eligible Chicago residents through the Future Ready Program. Students must be 18 or older.There are limited spots available, and you can apply at ccc.edu.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO