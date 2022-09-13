Read full article on original website
Trading Adobe Stock After Fall on Figma Deal, Mixed Report
In a surprise move, Adobe Systems (ADBE) before the open announced a sizable acquisition, agreeing to acquire Figma for $20 billion. It also reported its quarterly results, which were scheduled for after the close. As for the first bit of news, the company plans to acquire the collaborative design platform...
TechCrunch
Industrial IoT startup Litmus Automation bags new cash to grow its product
Despite the crowdedness in the industrial IoT sector, Vatsal Shah argues that there’s room for one more competitor. He’s somewhat biased in this belief given that he’s the co-founder of Litmus Automation, which helps manufacturers collect edge device data so they can use it for applications such as AI. But proving his point somewhat, Litmus today closed a $30 million Series B funding round led by industrial automation company Belden, $20 million of which came from Belden and $10 million of which was furnished by a “large strategic” investor that Shah wouldn’t reveal by name.
Danaher to spin off environmental & applied solutions unit
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp (DHR.N) said on Wednesday it would separate its environmental & applied solutions (EAS) segment to pivot growth towards the medical technology firm's life sciences and diagnostics businesses.
TechCrunch
Lido, Coinbase, Kraken and Binance stake majority of ETH. Does that matter?
The upgrade to the blockchain has raised concerns in the crypto community that Ethereum could become less decentralized — more centralized — by moving to PoS from PoW, the latter of which powers the Bitcoin blockchain, for example. Concerns regarding an increase in centralization due to PoS on...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Affirm Are Trading With Volatility Today
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to regulate "buy now, pay later" companies similarly to how it does those in the credit card business. The regulator also published a report on the BNPL industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Buy Now, Pay Later: As Regulators Step In, Should Investors Still Buy Block and Affirm?
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau just released a major report on the buy now, pay later sector. The report highlighted several concerns, and resolving them might lead to a much healthier industry. Block and Affirm are two leading players in the buy now, pay later space, and they could be...
Wall St tumbles amid Fed tightening jitters, economic rumblings
Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P 500 futures fell on Thursday, suggesting traders expect Wall Street to open down in its next session, after FedEx withdrew its financial forecast and added to worries about a slowing global economy.
Web3 founders and top VCs break down how blockchain gaming can take crypto mainstream – and explain potential hurdles for widespread adoption
Industry veterans share what you should know about how blockchain gaming will take crypto to the mainstream.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Tool Developer Infura Plans to Launch Decentralized Protocol
Blockchain development tool Infura plans to launch a decentralized infrastructure protocol early next year to address concerns that its product is too centralized to underpin the Ethereum ecosystems’ decentralized applications (dapps). The introduction of a decentralized infrastructure protocol is a significant development in Infura’s plan to progressively decentralize its...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft’s former enviro chief joins gaming-focused private equity firm
Lucas Joppa, Microsoft’s first-ever chief environmental officer, is leaving the software, cloud and gaming giant for a role at a new private equity firm called Haveli Investments. Haveli was created by Brian Sheth, the billionaire co-founder of Austin-based Vista Equity Partners. The firm is focused on video gaming and...
getnews.info
Treatment Resistant Depression Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s “Treatment Resistant Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Treatment-Resistant Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Treatment Resistant Depression market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan. DelveInsight’s “Treatment...
CNBC
Oracle reports 18% revenue growth after Cerner deal closes
Oracle came up short on profit, but its revenue met expectations. The company closed its $28 billion acquisition of health data software maker Cerner in the quarter. Revenue growth in the quarter ended Aug. 31 accelerated from the 5% it posted in the prior quarter, according to a statement. Oracle...
Fast Company
How to build a business in an industry that has been reluctant to embrace technology
In my experience, industries that do not rely on technology to function are often the ones to resist innovation the longest. The construction and home service industries, for instance, have established systems that provide sturdy foundations for best practices and standards. However, these traditional systems can stifle innovation and impede growth.
NelsonHall Names Mercans as a Global Payroll Technology Leader in NEAT Assessment for Payroll Services 2022
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Mercans, the global payroll technology leader, has been named a Leader in NelsonHall’s annual NEAT assessment of the leading payroll companies across the globe. NelsonHall has ranked Mercans highly as a Multi-Country Payroll firm for its ability to meet the future needs of global payroll clients as well as for its ability to deliver immediate benefits to its clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005728/en/ Payroll Services NEAT 2022 Mercans MCP (Graph: AETOSWire)
Top of ECB rates cycle an open question, ECB's Herodotou says
NICOSIA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has expedited its exit from ultra easy monetary policy to bring inflation back to target but it remains open how high interest rates will go, ECB policymaker Constantinos Herodotou said on Wednesday.
Google faces $25.4 billion damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices
BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google (GOOGL.O) will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers.
FOXBusiness
Starbucks projects double-digit revenue growth as it 'reinvents' itself
Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz said during its Investor Day Tuesday that the largest U.S. coffee chain will see double-digit revenue growth as it continues to "reinvent" the store, customer and partner experience. Schultz, who will be replaced in April 2023 by incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan, touted the company's success...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Dotcom crash history lessons, post-M&A strategies, climate tech heats up
What can today’s founders learn from the 2000 dotcom bubble burst?. The late 1990s were a fascinating time to work in startups and live in San Francisco. I didn’t need to be an economist to realize that many of the companies I worked for and patronized were lacking solid fundamentals: The same unprofitable startups that offered in-house massages, catered meals and laundry service were also purchasing Super Bowl ads and freeway billboards.
Brazil's Natura denies plan to spin-off, sell companies
SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's Natura & Co Holding SA (NTCO3.SA) said on Thursday its board is not considering a spinoff of its Aesop cosmetics brand or the sale of Body Shop, denying rumors of a global restructuring of its business.
US News and World Report
U.S. Yields Jump After CPI Surprises to Upside in August
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation. The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which...
