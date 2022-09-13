ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Trading Adobe Stock After Fall on Figma Deal, Mixed Report

In a surprise move, Adobe Systems (ADBE) before the open announced a sizable acquisition, agreeing to acquire Figma for $20 billion. It also reported its quarterly results, which were scheduled for after the close. As for the first bit of news, the company plans to acquire the collaborative design platform...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Industrial IoT startup Litmus Automation bags new cash to grow its product

Despite the crowdedness in the industrial IoT sector, Vatsal Shah argues that there’s room for one more competitor. He’s somewhat biased in this belief given that he’s the co-founder of Litmus Automation, which helps manufacturers collect edge device data so they can use it for applications such as AI. But proving his point somewhat, Litmus today closed a $30 million Series B funding round led by industrial automation company Belden, $20 million of which came from Belden and $10 million of which was furnished by a “large strategic” investor that Shah wouldn’t reveal by name.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Lido, Coinbase, Kraken and Binance stake majority of ETH. Does that matter?

The upgrade to the blockchain has raised concerns in the crypto community that Ethereum could become less decentralized — more centralized — by moving to PoS from PoW, the latter of which powers the Bitcoin blockchain, for example. Concerns regarding an increase in centralization due to PoS on...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Strategy#Backtesting#Trading Strategies#Spreadsheet Software#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Edgescore
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Affirm Are Trading With Volatility Today

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to regulate "buy now, pay later" companies similarly to how it does those in the credit card business. The regulator also published a report on the BNPL industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Software
CoinDesk

Blockchain Tool Developer Infura Plans to Launch Decentralized Protocol

Blockchain development tool Infura plans to launch a decentralized infrastructure protocol early next year to address concerns that its product is too centralized to underpin the Ethereum ecosystems’ decentralized applications (dapps). The introduction of a decentralized infrastructure protocol is a significant development in Infura’s plan to progressively decentralize its...
COMPUTERS
getnews.info

Treatment Resistant Depression Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Treatment Resistant Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Treatment-Resistant Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Treatment Resistant Depression market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan. DelveInsight’s “Treatment...
MARKETS
CNBC

Oracle reports 18% revenue growth after Cerner deal closes

Oracle came up short on profit, but its revenue met expectations. The company closed its $28 billion acquisition of health data software maker Cerner in the quarter. Revenue growth in the quarter ended Aug. 31 accelerated from the 5% it posted in the prior quarter, according to a statement. Oracle...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

NelsonHall Names Mercans as a Global Payroll Technology Leader in NEAT Assessment for Payroll Services 2022

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Mercans, the global payroll technology leader, has been named a Leader in NelsonHall’s annual NEAT assessment of the leading payroll companies across the globe. NelsonHall has ranked Mercans highly as a Multi-Country Payroll firm for its ability to meet the future needs of global payroll clients as well as for its ability to deliver immediate benefits to its clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005728/en/ Payroll Services NEAT 2022 Mercans MCP (Graph: AETOSWire)
SOFTWARE
FOXBusiness

Starbucks projects double-digit revenue growth as it 'reinvents' itself

Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz said during its Investor Day Tuesday that the largest U.S. coffee chain will see double-digit revenue growth as it continues to "reinvent" the store, customer and partner experience. Schultz, who will be replaced in April 2023 by incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan, touted the company's success...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Dotcom crash history lessons, post-M&A strategies, climate tech heats up

What can today’s founders learn from the 2000 dotcom bubble burst?. The late 1990s were a fascinating time to work in startups and live in San Francisco. I didn’t need to be an economist to realize that many of the companies I worked for and patronized were lacking solid fundamentals: The same unprofitable startups that offered in-house massages, catered meals and laundry service were also purchasing Super Bowl ads and freeway billboards.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
US News and World Report

U.S. Yields Jump After CPI Surprises to Upside in August

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation. The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy