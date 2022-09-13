What can today’s founders learn from the 2000 dotcom bubble burst?. The late 1990s were a fascinating time to work in startups and live in San Francisco. I didn’t need to be an economist to realize that many of the companies I worked for and patronized were lacking solid fundamentals: The same unprofitable startups that offered in-house massages, catered meals and laundry service were also purchasing Super Bowl ads and freeway billboards.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO