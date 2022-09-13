EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and rankings, has released the 2023 edition of the best colleges & universities in Alaska. EDsmart’s ranking of the best colleges & universities in Alaskais the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction, and student outcome, according to data gathered from the U.S. Department of Education.

