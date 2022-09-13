Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Astronaut’s photo from ISS shows Earth in a different light
An American astronaut has shared a wonderfully unique image of Earth taken from the International Space Station (ISS). Three-time space visitor Don Pettit, who currently has his feet on terra firma, posted the remarkable photo on his Twitter account on Monday. It may not be obvious at first glance —...
Digital Trends
ISS astronaut’s photos capture a ‘wonderful world’
It may not be a perfect world, but if you look in the right places it’s certainly wonderful. International Space Station (ISS) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, for one, definitely thinks so. Inspired by Louis Armstrong’s 1967 classic What a Wonderful World, the Italian space traveler recently posted four sublime Earth images alongside lyrics from the legendary track.
This Attorney On TikTok Is My "Legally Blonde" Fantasy Come True, And I'm Completely Obsessed With Her
"My boss fired me from my first lawyer job for not 'fitting in' with the conservative culture and refusing to make him coffee. So I started my own firm, where we wear whatever we want and ran my old boss out of business. Best part? He recently applied for a job at my firm. I told him we need some help making the girls coffee."
Trisha Paytas announces the birth of her daughter, Malibu Barbie
Trisha Paytas, a YouTube star who has courted controversy for more than a decade as a vlogger, announced the birth of her daughter on Thursday. "She has arrived," Paytas wrote in an Instagram post, adding a heart emoji in the caption. "Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon." The post features...
Take a look at the 31 new emoji that have just been approved to roll out soon, including a shaking face, ambiguous hands, a donkey, and a long-awaited pink heart
The 31 new emoji include a shaking head, a donkey, and hands that either express approval or disapproval, depending on how you look at them.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Ushers in a New Age of Air
Following months of early looks, is now set to introduce the “Air Max Scorpion” to usher in a new age of Air. The upcoming footwear silhouette serves as the first demonstration of a major evolution in Nike Air technology, attained through new digital product creation capabilities and informed by athlete insights.
Complex
Nike to Release ‘Four Horsemen’ Air Force 1 in 2023
Nike is gearing up to release a rare Air Force 1 that’s never been available to the public at retail. According to an internal brand document viewed by Complex, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” is on schedule to release next spring. Not many specifics about the upcoming retro are known, but the pair is expected to feature its signature knight chess piece embroidery at the heel. Based on an image provided, it looks like the colorway releasing could be the white-and-green St. Vincent-St. Mary high school-esque make up, but that has not been confirmed.
TechCrunch
Snapchat rolls out iOS 16 Lock Screen Widgets with latest app update
The company announced today that it’s releasing an app update to include support for iOS 16 and Lock Screen widgets. There are two Snapchat Lock Screen Widgets that you can choose from. The first Lock Screen widget option is a small square that opens directly to the Snapchat camera. The second option is a larger rectangle that opens to a conversation with a friend or group. The widget will also display your streak with this friend, alongside the other emojis that are shown next to that specific chat in the app.
Paper Girls canceled by Amazon after 1 season
The delivery route has come to an end. The acclaimed series Paper Girls has been canceled by Amazon Prime Video after one season. The sci-fi show, based on the comic series of the same name, has not been renewed for a second season by the streamer. The news comes after the first eight episodes of the fan-favorite aired in July to praise from both critics and audiences.
