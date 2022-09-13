Nike is gearing up to release a rare Air Force 1 that’s never been available to the public at retail. According to an internal brand document viewed by Complex, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” is on schedule to release next spring. Not many specifics about the upcoming retro are known, but the pair is expected to feature its signature knight chess piece embroidery at the heel. Based on an image provided, it looks like the colorway releasing could be the white-and-green St. Vincent-St. Mary high school-esque make up, but that has not been confirmed.

