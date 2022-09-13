Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy
Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
Gen Z and millennials aren't the only ones quitting their jobs. Gen X is quietly helping drive the Great Resignation.
Research shows the midlife crisis is real — it could be why so many Gen Xers have joined the Great Resignation. They're in search of a better deal.
The Fed could crash the housing market
A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. New York (CNN business) — Investors are getting spooked that the Federal...
Elon Musk is receiving weekly reports detailing how many Tesla employees are staying away from the office
Elon Musk and other Tesla executives receive weekly reports on employees' office attendance. Tesla employees told CNBC that the reports were based on data from workers scanning badges at facilities. Employees have also complained that Tesla facilities are not able to properly accommodate office work. Elon Musk and other senior...
Markets are starting to acknowledge the Fed is on track for a hard landing, Nomura strategist says
Tuesday's CPI report killed expectations for a soft-landing of the economy, Nomura strategist Charlie McElligott said. The hot inflation reading has solidified expectations for another 75 basis point rate hike. But the Fed risks overtightening the economy, meaning a recession could be in the cards. Stocks saw their largest one-day...
Flurry of eco-friendly NFTs minted just minutes after Ethereum merge
Ethereum’s merge upgrade, completed Thursday, reduced the blockchain’s ecological footprint by more than 99%. With the Ethereum merge complete, many in the crypto world are celebrating the only way they know how—with a new batch of NFTs. Immediately after the merge was completed early Thursday, some creators...
People race to exchange paper banknotes before deadline
Consumers are racing to exchange their old paper banknotes for new plastic versions, just over a fortnight before they cease to be legal tender at the end of September. The Bank of England has warned people to expect long queues at its headquarters at Threadneedle Street in the City of London as they try to swap paper £20 and £50 notes.
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while 616 markets go higher
Over the next 12 months, Zillow predicts that U.S. home values will climb 1.4%. Here’s the forecast for your local housing market.
Microsoft executive says the economic environment is 'arguably the most uncertain we've seen in decades'
This week Goldman Sachs' largest ever tech conference is happening in San Francisco. Tech executives from Microsoft, Qualcomm and Western Digital among others shared dour outlooks. Chipmakers feel the early signs of weakened consumer demand, which could last well into the next two quarters. At the end of the first...
getnews.info
Precast Concrete Market Size Worth USD 154.89 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research
Increasing investments in infrastructure is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Precast Concrete market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Precast Concrete market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers.
Motley Fool
Why Moderna Stock Is on Fire Today
Moderna is reportedly in talks with China to supply that country with its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
getnews.info
Lissun Offers Trusted Mental Illness Solutions in India
Lissun, a trusted mental and emotional health wellness platform, provide solutions to mental illness in India. Through effective resources, individuals can monitor and handle their health in more efficient way. Lissun is a mental health platform in India, that provides end-to-end solutions for mental and emotional problems. The platform provides an mobile application that offers people access to treatment and counselling for various mental disorders. With their team of mental, wellness, and technology professionals, they are focused on transforming the lives of people through psychological support. The needs of thier patients are their priority, and Lissun ensure to provide their users with solutions that fully meet their demands, as they understand that there are many people with peculiar mental problems. Thus, some of the online resources for mental illness include dialysis care, Care & therapy for LGBTQ + community, life & relationship, mental health relief post-covid, support for cancer patients & caregivers, meditation, women’s mental health, and general assessment.
getnews.info
Putting The ‘Aspira’ In ‘Aspirational’ With World-Class Continuing Education For The Mental Health Industry
As an online Continuing Education institution, Aspira CE is a leader in providing quality online continuing education for mental health professionals. They offer CEU courses for Psychologists, MFTs, Social Workers, Professional Counselors, and Addiction/Substance Abuse Counselors. Camarillo, CA, United States – For mental health professionals looking to further their online...
Ethereum Sell Pressure Post The Merge Unlikely: Nansen Report
Nansen published a report on censorship risk and the selling pressure of Ethereum following The Merge. It does not believe there to be selling pressure for a variety of reasons. Meanwhile, investors are anticipating a bump in the price of Ethereum, while some traders are shorting ETH to hedge their...
California files antitrust lawsuit against Amazon
SACRAMENTO -- California is suing Amazon, accusing the company of violating the state's antitrust laws by stifling competition and engaging in practices that push sellers to maintain higher prices on products on other sites. The 84-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court mirrors another complaint filed last year by the District of Columbia, which was dismissed by a district judge earlier this year and is now going through an appeals process. But officials in California believe they won't encounter a similar fate, partly due to information collected during a more than two-year investigation that involved subpoenas and interviews...
Job candidates are hiring people to do their interviews for them. We explain how the tactic, bait-and-switch fraud, works.
Some job candidates are hiring people to do their interviews for them.
