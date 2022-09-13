Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Treatment Resistant Depression Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s “Treatment Resistant Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Treatment-Resistant Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Treatment Resistant Depression market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan. DelveInsight’s “Treatment...
getnews.info
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Pipeline Analysis | Insights into the Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, Latest Regulatory Approvals, Clinical Trials, Treatment Outlook and Key Companies
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, nearly 70+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 70+ pipeline drugs in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
Fast Company
How to build a business in an industry that has been reluctant to embrace technology
In my experience, industries that do not rely on technology to function are often the ones to resist innovation the longest. The construction and home service industries, for instance, have established systems that provide sturdy foundations for best practices and standards. However, these traditional systems can stifle innovation and impede growth.
getnews.info
According to DelveInsight, the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032
“The increase in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market size is a direct consequence of an increase in R& D activity, increasing prevalent population, expected commercial success of upcoming therapies in the 7MM. The Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022...
New Cadence Joint Enterprise Data and AI Platform Dramatically Accelerates AI-Driven Chip Design Development
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the delivery of the Cadence ® Joint Enterprise Data and AI (JedAI) Platform, enabling a generational shift from single-run, single-engine algorithms in electronic design automation (EDA) to algorithms that leverage big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize multiple runs of multiple engines across an entire SoC design and verification flow. The Cadence JedAI Platform enables engineers to glean actionable intelligence from massive volumes of chip design and verification data, opening the door to a new generation of AI-driven design and verification tools that dramatically improve productivity and power, performance and area (PPA). With the Cadence JedAI Platform, Cadence is unifying big data analytics across its AI platforms—Verisium ™ verification, Cadence Cerebrus ™ implementation, and Optimality ™ system optimization—as well as third-party silicon lifecycle management systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005383/en/ The new Cadence(R) Joint Enterprise Data and AI (JedAI) Platform is enabling a generational shift from single-run, single-engine algorithms in EDA to algorithms that leverage big data and AI to optimize multiple runs of multiple engines across an entire SoC design and verification flow. (Photo: Business Wire)
Motley Fool
Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Sold Off Today
High inflation and rising interest rates can be challenging for hydrogen stocks. The green hydrogen industry, however, has strong potential. Companies that are focused on long-term growth should be able to navigate the storms. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Cheniere Energy boosts buyback, earnings forecast
Sept 12 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter, Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A), on Monday raised its earnings outlook and laid out plans to pay higher dividends and share repurchases while adding to its production facilities.
getnews.info
Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic Offers Homeopathic Treatment For PCOS in India
Expert Cancer Homoeo Clinic is a reputable facility that offers homeopathic treatment for several diseases. A well-known cancer specialist, Dr. Devendra Singh, founded Cancer Expert Homoeo Clinic in 1979. His clinic has been a ray of hope for many patients with chronic and feared diseases such as cancer, kidney failure, aplastic anemia, hepatitis B, C, etc. Over the last 38 years, his team of experts has helped innumerable patients to recover from their illnesses using homeopathy.
getnews.info
Lissun Offers Trusted Mental Illness Solutions in India
Lissun, a trusted mental and emotional health wellness platform, provide solutions to mental illness in India. Through effective resources, individuals can monitor and handle their health in more efficient way. Lissun is a mental health platform in India, that provides end-to-end solutions for mental and emotional problems. The platform provides an mobile application that offers people access to treatment and counselling for various mental disorders. With their team of mental, wellness, and technology professionals, they are focused on transforming the lives of people through psychological support. The needs of thier patients are their priority, and Lissun ensure to provide their users with solutions that fully meet their demands, as they understand that there are many people with peculiar mental problems. Thus, some of the online resources for mental illness include dialysis care, Care & therapy for LGBTQ + community, life & relationship, mental health relief post-covid, support for cancer patients & caregivers, meditation, women’s mental health, and general assessment.
TechCrunch
Samsung aims to make global operations and products carbon neutral by 2050
The company says the strategy includes reducing emissions from the production process and power/water consumption throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to recycling and disposal. Samsung plans to remove Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for all operations in the device experience (DX) business, which includes consumer...
Investopia and SALT Announce New Strategic Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, announced new strategic partnership with SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, at SALT New York 2022. The parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining collaboration on a joint event to take place in 2023 in the UAE. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005606/en/ Photo during the signing of the MoU at SALT New York (photo: AETOSWire)
FOXBusiness
Starbucks projects double-digit revenue growth as it 'reinvents' itself
Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz said during its Investor Day Tuesday that the largest U.S. coffee chain will see double-digit revenue growth as it continues to "reinvent" the store, customer and partner experience. Schultz, who will be replaced in April 2023 by incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan, touted the company's success...
TechCrunch
Chameleon raises cash to help SaaS companies build better onboarding experiences
One recent, noteworthy shift in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has been toward “consumerized” business models, Agrawal told me in an interview. Month-to-month payments from end-users are replacing annual corporate contracts sold to executives — one recent survey found that more than 50% of SaaS companies now leverage usage-based pricing. Tangibly, this means that the decision-making power is increasingly in the hands of the individual user, posing a problem for software vendors that lack a way to engage these users.
TechCrunch
Sightfull, a startup that tracks key business activities, raises $18M
The software became the first product from Sightfull (no, that’s not a typo), a startup that today closed an $18 million Series A round led by Dell Technologies Capital with participation from Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global. The new investment will be put toward product development and expanding the Sightfull team, Liran said, with the goal of growing from 25 employees to 50 within the next year and opening an office in New York City (Sightfull is Tel Aviv-based).
Nature.com
From Paper to Industrial-scale Platform: a 7-year Behind the Paper Journey from iPANDA to PandaOmics AI-Powered Target Discovery Platform
PandaOmics: Behind the Development of Insilico Medicine’s Sophisticated Tool for Turning Complex Biological Data Into Novel Therapeutic Targets. PandaOmics is an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven target discovery platform developed by Insilico Medicine that applies deep learning models to identify therapeutic targets associated with a given disease through a combination of omics data analysis put in the context of prior information coming from publications, clinical trials and grant applications. The algorithm optimizes for the best potential therapeutic targets by scoring results on factors such as: novelty, confidence, commercial tractability, druggability, safety, and other key properties that drive target selection decisions. PandaOmics has been used to identify new targets for cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and COVID-19 and related variants, among other diseases, and the novel target it discovered for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis has been developed into a lead drug candidate (designed through Insilico Medicine’s Chemistry42 AI platform) that is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials, the first AI-discovered and AI-designed drug to reach this milestone.
TechCrunch
Sigmoid raises $12 million to scale its data engineering and analytics platform
Sequoia Capital India led the San Francisco-headquartered startup’s Series B funding, which included some secondary shares purchase, the two said. The investment giant, which unveiled $2.85 billion funds earlier this year for India and Southeast Asia, has invested $19.3 million in Sigmoid to date, according to a statement. Founded...
Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market
BASEL, Switzerland & ROSARIO, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Customers seeking cutting-edge biological seed treatment solutions will benefit from a global commercial and R&D collaboration announced today between Syngenta Crop Protection’s Seedcare business and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOX), a leader in biological crop productivity solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005172/en/ Syngenta Seedcare and Bioceres Crop Solutions collaborate to bring innovative biological seed treatments to market (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
China markets fall despite economic data beating expectations; Chinese yuan weaker than 7 against dollar
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell Friday as investors digest U.S. economic data and China's industrial production and retail sales figures for August, which beat expectations. The Shenzhen Component in mainland China briefly pared some losses after the data release but then extended losses and closed 2.303% lower at 11,261.50, and the Shanghai Composite was down 2.3% at 3,126.40.
Phenom Expands Intelligent Talent Experience Platform for HR and HRIS Teams
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, today announced the expansion of its platform to include personalized solutions for HR leaders and HRIS teams. This builds on Phenom’s single platform for candidates, employees, recruiters and hiring managers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005782/en/ Phenom Expands Intelligent Talent Experience Platform for HR and HRIS Teams (Graphic: Business Wire)
Skybox Security featured in 6 Gartner® Hype Cycles™, 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Skybox Security is proud to announce that Gartner® featured its cybersecurity solutions in six Hype Cycle Reports™ this year. Gartner Hype Cycles evaluate must-watch enterprise technologies so end-users can identify high-value innovations. According to Gartner, “executive leaders should use this research to make decisions about investing in the right innovations at the right time.” 2 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005047/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
