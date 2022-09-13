Read full article on original website
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Experience Senior Living Plans 158-Unit The Gallery at Naples in Florida
NAPLES, Fla. — Experience Senior Living (ESL) has unveiled plans for The Gallery at Naples, a 169,327-square-foot community in the Gulf Coast city of Naples. Plans call for 125 assisted living apartments and 33 memory care suites in a four-story building. ESL plans to break ground in the fourth quarter of 2022.
businessobserverfl.com
After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion
As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Salon Bellezza makes short but major move in North Naples
Salon Bellezza made a major move this week from the southwest corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard to the southeast corner of that same busy Collier County intersection. Although relocating only a short distance away, it was a big move for the local beauty salon, which has operated for more than 20 years.
Naples-based company brokers deal to distribute national coffee brands
Hoffman Family of Companies has entered into a deal with J.M. Smucker to expand the reach of Rowland Coffee Roasters products, including Cafe Bustelo and Pilon.
businessobserverfl.com
PGA golfer lists $4.25M Naples luxury home for sale through auction
Elite Auctions, a Naples company that handles non-distressed luxury real estate and yacht auctions, is aiming high with one of its latest listings: a Naples home owned by former PGA golfer and Golf Channel TV analyst Mark Lye. The 4,117-square-foot, four bedroom, five-bath luxury residence is in the 1,700-acre, gated,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Prima Luce condo tower construction begins in Fort Myers with riverfront drilling
Prima Luce means “first light” in Italian. But for the two 22-story condominium towers to finally see the light of day near downtown Fort Myers, the developers must dig down deep before they can build up the structure. Jaxi Builders, based in Doral near Miami, has been drilling...
naplesillustrated.com
Rush Bowls Opens Naples Shop
Rush Bowls, the Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl, recently debuted its first location on Florida’s Gulf Coast (and its second in Florida). The new restaurant is helmed by local husband-and-wife duo Ruben and Pierrette Marcellus and is located in Naples at 12450 Tamiami Trail E.
Marconews.com
3 To Know: Amazon drops SWFLA plans, more
1. Pulling back: Amazon drops plans for massive warehouse and distribution center in Fort Myers. Amazon has backed out of "Project Rainforest" in Fort Myers. It’s yet another casualty of the e-retail giant’s decision to pull back on its U.S. expansion plans, in the wake of unexpected losses.
gulfshorebusiness.com
New Cape Coral inventory home to hit market in 2023
Southwest Florida home builder Frey & Son Homes announced a new home is underway in Cape Coral, featuring direct sailboat access to the Caloosahatchee River. Located at 140 SW 57th St., the four-bedroom, three-bathroom St. Lucia Grande model showcases two floors of contemporary living space, with a loft area and covered deck and an open floorplan. Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2023.
WINKNEWS.com
UPS expects to hire over 900 in SWFL despite low unemployment
Florida is one of many states experiencing low unemployment, but what does that mean for companies that need workers? UPS says it should have no problem hiring people, especially not in Southwest Florida. According to a survey by WalletHub, 23 states had unemployment claims last week that were lower than...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bellasera Resort in Naples sells for $5.4 million
Resort Hospitality Partners LLC purchased Bellasera Resort at 221 Ninth St. S. in Naples from Gulf Star Holdings LLC for $5.42 million. Copyright 2022 Gulfshore Life Media, LLC All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
gulfshorebusiness.com
More residential units to join the Grand Lely area off Collier Boulevard
A new residential development project at the southern parcel of Grand Lely Drive and Collier Boulevard was approved by the Collier County Commissioners on Tuesday. Up to 184 residential units are planned to be built to the east of the Saratoga and Verandas communities and south of the commercial Stock Plaza.
NBC 2
Naples woman uses pliers to steal thousands in merchandise from fashion store
NAPLES, Fla. – Collier County deputies arrested a woman caught stealing from a Naples fashion store. Deputies were called to True Fashionistas on Vanderbilt Beach Road after shop employees spotted a woman who they said had previously shoplifted from the store. Deputies met with the shop owners, who pointed out the woman.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Aqua plans second location at former Perkins restaurant in Bonita Springs
A second location for the Naples-based Aqua restaurant and lounge is planned for the former space of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Bonita Springs. The space has been vacant since May 2020. The Perkins chain permanently closed that corporate-run location after operating it for nearly 25 years on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road.
Marconews.com
Guest opinion: Is Kingston the Next ‘Stadium Naples’ Scandal?
Twenty-five years ago, Collier County suffered the worst public corruption scandal in local history. It determined that developers of the gluttonous ‘Stadium Naples’, pitched by ESPN founder Bill Rasmussen, were enmeshed with local politicians, public officials, business leaders and attorneys. Originally only one commissioner was implicated; however, it...
capecoralbreeze.com
LadyCakes Bakery celebrates eighth anniversary, earns top seven ranking of bakeries in the state of Florida
LadyCakes Bakery, celebrating eight years in business in Cape Coral, was recently named one of the top seven bakeries in the state of Florida. The Best Things in Florida ranking by Americantowns Media states, “Locals love this place because of their high-quality cakes that lack no detail. They also have read-to-go cakes on a regular basis alongside their fresh cookies, brownies, and cupcakes. This makes it easy for you to add a last-minute treat to any occasion.”
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Med restaurant coming this month to Bayshore Drive in East Naples
The owner of Hotel Escalante in downtown Naples is bringing some of her exceptional hospitality experience to Bayshore Drive. Mary Brandt plans to launch The Med, a Mediterranean restaurant, to replace Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub, which closed at the end of this past season after operating for more than three years at 3929 Bayshore Drive, a location that previously was a succession of taverns such as The Anchor Bar & Grill, Ozzy’s Place, Bayshore Breeze Inn and The Ship’s Inn Tavern. The restaurant’s fenced yard, which partially sported a putting green during Sicilia’s run, will add more outdoor seating to that northeast corner of Bayshore and Lunar Street in East Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Rockin’ on the River concert exemplifies Fort Myers progress
The Rockin’ on the River concert at the new amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers had a great turnout, representing the city’s growth and progress. A spokeswoman for the city told WINK News, that events like Rockin’ on the River, exemplify the music, culture, and personality of Fort Myers.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers industrial buildings sell for $5.95 million
Spitzer Cook LLC purchased a 38,873-square-foot, three-building industrial portfolio at 6182-6184 Idlewild St. and 11040 Plantation Road in Fort Myers from Positive Improvements Inc. Randy Thibaut, ALC, and Alexis North, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. Represented the seller, and Theresa Blaunch-Mitchell, CCIM, with Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates represented the buyer.
WINKNEWS.com
Business owners in Collier County plaza fed up with homeless issue
Business owners in one shopping plaza in Collier County say they are fed up with homeless people and drug addicts yelling and screaming and harassing customers. It’s happening on the corner of Collier Boulevard and Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples. Meanwhile, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office has promised...
