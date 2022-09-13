Read full article on original website
Myles Garrett eyes Cleveland Browns sack record: 'Maybe they can chant my name again'
BEREA — For defensive end Myles Garrett, Sunday could be another step towards, as he put it, “standing on the shoulder of giants.” With 60.5 career sacks, three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro Garrett needs two to pass linebacker Clay Matthews’ franchise record of 62 sacks. The NFL didn’t make sacks an official statistic...
How to Watch the Jacksonville Jaguars Games Live This Season (2022)
Many experts believe the Jacksonville Jaguars have the potential to be a playoff team after having the worst record in
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed
Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
