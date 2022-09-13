BEREA — For defensive end Myles Garrett, Sunday could be another step towards, as he put it, “standing on the shoulder of giants.” With 60.5 career sacks, three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro Garrett needs two to pass linebacker Clay Matthews’ franchise record of 62 sacks. The NFL didn’t make sacks an official statistic...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 MINUTES AGO