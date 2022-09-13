Read full article on original website
Related
x95radio.com
Joint narcotics unit arrests two on meth charges
MOUNT VERNON — Two women are in the Jefferson County Jail on meth-related charges following their arrests Thursday by members of the Mt Vernon Police Department / Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant just...
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 16TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 45-year-old Timothy Noe of Mt. Vernon was arrested Thursday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Violation of Bail Bond. 21-year-old Harleigh Hodges of Mt. Vernon...
x95radio.com
Multi-county warrant sweep nets nearly 40 arrests
CENTRALIA — Nearly 40 people were taken into custody on various charges Wednesday during a multi-county warrant sweep through the area called “Operation Washout.”. According to the Centralia Police Department, warrants executed were for offenses ranging from possession of controlled substances to federal firearms charges. Operation Washout was...
x95radio.com
Irvington woman falls to her death in work-related accident
CENTRALIA — A 44-year-old Irvington woman was killed while working Tuesday afternoon in a freak work-related accident at Intermountain Electronics on Swan Avenue in Centralia. According to Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon, among other things, Intermountain constructs large enclosures containing heavy electrical equipment for industrial applications. Trina Dennison was...
Comments / 0