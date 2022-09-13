Read full article on original website
Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye Remake Announced With Contrasting Features for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
British super spy James Bond returns to the gaming world with the remake of the iconic Nintendo 64 title, GoldenEye 007. The title was first announced around 25 years after its release for the N64 at the September Direct event, with the remake expected to arrive soon for the Nintendo Switch. Some time later, Xbox also confirmed that a 4K remaster of the classic action title will also be making its way to the Xbox Game Pass.
Ashfall Gameplay World Premiere
Ashfall is a shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio. After a devastating nuclear attack from an AI gone rogue strikes humanity, nothing is left of the world but ruin and desolation. Your mission is to explore the post-apocalyptic wasteland, and search for the legendary key known as the Core of...
Sangonomiya Kokomi Ascension Materials Guide
If you're on the hunt for Genshin Impact Sangonomiya Kokomi Ascension Materials then you're in the right place. Nearly everything for Kokomi can be found around Watatsumi Island in Inazuma, which can make her a fairly time-efficient character to collect items for.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Exclusive Character Customization First Look | TGS 2022
Check out this exclusive first look at the deep character customization system in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed from Tokyo Game Show 2022. From adjusting body type and voice to choosing outfits and accessories, here's a good look at what's on offer in the upcoming proton pack-wielding, asymmetrical multiplayer game's character creator.
Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued
Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
Street Fighter 6 Gameplay - Ken vs. Kimberly 4K 60fps
Ken Masters has been confirmed to be making his glorious return in Street Fighter VI, and IGN has you covered with some footage of him in action. We went hands-on with the former US National Fighting Champ and put his skills to the test against Street Fighter newcomer Kimberly.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Best Tips and Guides to Enhance the Magic
Disney has captured the heart of many children and adults with its animated films. Whether it's one of the best Pixar movies or an animated classic like The Little Mermaid, most folks have a favorite they can point to with fond memories. And it's that nostalgia that Disney Dreamlight Valley taps into to make a fun and addicting life-sim adventure game.
Street Fighter 6 Will Get Closed Beta Next Month
Players eager to get their hands on Street Fighter 6 may not have to wait too long as Capcom has announced the game is getting a closed beta in October. Revealed during the publisher’s Tokyo Game Show presentation, players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam can join the closed beta taking place from October 7 to 10.
IGN Deals x Lost Epic PS5 Giveaway Terms & Conditions
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. IGN X Lost Epic PS5 Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is governed by these official rules (the “Sweepstakes Rules”). The Sweepstakes begins on Friday September 16, 2022 at 11 AM ET and ends on Friday September 23, 2022 at 11 AM ET (the “Sweepstakes Period”).
Ashfall Showcase 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
Ashfall is an upcoming adventure shooter MMORPG from Legendary Star Studio that is set in a stylized post-apocalypse wasteland that tasks player to leave their Vault in the aftermath of a nuclear war to search out the Core of Creation, which may be the only hope of ensuring the survival of the human race.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 18 Things to Pay Attention to in the New Trailer
The sequel to Breath of the Wild is inching ever closer and thanks to the newest trailer we now know a whole lot more. We know it’s officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we know it’s coming out on May 12, 2023, and we’ve been given some intriguing hints about the game’s story, world and mechanics. Here are 18 things we think are worth calling out in the new trailer.
Street Fighter 6: All Supers So Far (Ken, Kimberly, Guile, & Juri)
As Capcom unveils more Street Fighter VI characters as part of the Tokyo Game Show, IGN has put together a compilation of all the Supers we’ve seen so far, including newly announced characters like Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken. As an added bonus, many of these Supers include their Critical Art forms, which include some additional flair for a low-health nail-biting finish.
PlayStation VR2: The First Hands-On
When the original PlayStation VR launched in 2016, it already felt a bit dated, with its stationary setup and PlayStation Move controllers outclassed by the room-scale VR offered by its PC competitors. PlayStation VR2, thankfully, brings things up to parity. Room-scale VR is on offer here thanks to inside-out headset-based tracking, and the controllers feel on-par with Meta’s latest.
Farming Guide: Where to Buy All Seeds and Best Seeds to Grow for Money
Farming is something that you'll be doing a lot of in Disney Dreamlight Valley, so it helps to know exactly how the process works, and how to reap the rewards of what you sow! This Farming Guide provides a comprehensive breakdown of how farming works in the game, where to purchase all seeds, as well as how to make the process most efficient and beneficial.
Lorcana Interview: How the New Disney TCG Prioritizes Players Over Collectors
The trading card game (TCG) scene is about to get a familiar face, or maybe a lot of familiar faces given how popular Disney’s movies are. At D23, board game company Ravensburger and Disney officially unveiled Lorcana, a new Disney trading card game featuring many of the company’s iconic characters ranging from Mickey Mouse to Elsa from Frozen.
Samsung S95B QD OLED Review
It’s hard to put into words just how good QD OLED – Samsung’s new and improved OLED technology – is compared to other 4K TV options. I love the LG C2 and I’ve had great experiences with mini LED technologies, but there is nothing out there right now that delivers the mix of brightness, color depth, color accuracy, and pixel response time like a QD OLED.
See a New Card From the Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 Crossover!
On October 7, two geek culture titans - Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer 40,000 - are coming together in a hugely exciting collaboration. It will see the characters, lore and world of Games Workshop's epic Warhammer 40,000 universe appearing in the form of playable cards that utilise Magic: The Gathering's gameplay architecture. A part of the "Universes Beyond" initiative, it's a brilliant idea to bring gritty sci-fi into Magic's normally more fantasy-oriented foundation, and to do so with a property as renowned for its incredible art as Magic itself.
The Price of Fame
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Where to Preorder PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset in Gray Camo
I am a total sucker for color variants on electronic devices. There's no functional difference between a white Pulse 3D Wireless headset and the upcoming Gray Camouflage Pulse 3D headset, and yet I find myself much more intrigued by it than the standard or Midnight Black models. Where to Preorder...
Nilou Guide - Best Builds and Tips
Looking for a Genshin Impact Collei build guide? In 3.1 Nilou will debut, making her the first character to focus on the new Bloom reaction! This page will serve as a guide for building Nilou, from weapons, artifacts, talent-investment, team compositions, and more! With her "stance change" skill, Nilou can serve most roles on Bloom teams, helping you deal tons of damage with your new Dendro characters.
