Report: PNB Rock, 30, Confirmed Dead After Being Shot in LA Following Robbery

By Zuliesuivie
 3 days ago

PNB Rock, Philadelphia’s iconic rapper was shot and killed during a robbery at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant in LA on Monday afternoon.

The LAPD confirmed that the pop rock star rapper was confirmed dead not too long after he was transported to the hospital. LA Capt. Kelly Muniz said a shooting took place at 1:15 p.m PST (4:15 pm EST).

PNB Rock, born as Rakim Allen was only 30 years old.

PNB Rock Reportedly Shot in LA at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles

While at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, PNB Rock’s girlfriend posted and geotag location post to her Instagram, which has since then been deleted.

As reported by the LA Times, “LA Capt. Kelly Muniz said a suspect brandished a firearm inside the restaurant and demanded items from the victim. Sources reported that PNB Rock was targeted for his jewelry”.

In the last video, PNB Rock posted to his Instagram account on his stories, his neck was dripped in his jewelry. When the gruesome video of PNB Rock surfaced, it seemed that his jewelry was missing from his neck.

Muniz said “He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot.”

Muniz said PNB Rock was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m PST (4:5pm EST).

PNB Rock had a powerful influence on Philadelphia. His music resonated with many and his journey inspired others as well.

It’s sad to lose one of ours as Philly celebrates anyone who makes it out to put Philly on the map.

Our condolences go out to PNB Rocks, family, friends, and fans.

