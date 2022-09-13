ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I found out today he’s dead’: Jennifer Coolidge lauded for ‘iconic’ response to dating question

Jennifer Coolidge left reporters lost for words when they asked a question about her dating life.After The White Lotus star took the Emmys 2022 stage on Monday (12 September) evening to claim her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she went backstage for press interviews. Speaking to Access, the 61-year-old actor was asked: “If you could shoot your shot with anybody, who would it be?”With a straight face, Coolidge answered: “Well, I was very excited about somebody – I can’t say their name – but I found out today he’s dead.”The two stunned interviewers reacted awkwardly...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Josh Duhamel taken to ER hours before Audra Mari wedding

Busting a move busted his back. Josh Duhamel was rushed to the emergency room mere hours before he married wife Audra Mari earlier this month. The former pageant queen, 28, told Vogue Australia on Wednesday that the “Transformers” star, 49, threw his back out after “pulling some wild dance moves” on a party bus the night before the big day.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Parade

See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet

Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Floor8

McDreamy is a blonde: Patrick Dempsey debuts shocking platinum hair

Until the actor (and his coif) left the show in 2015, Patrick Dempsey's hair could have been considered a supporting character on Grey's Anatomy. His thick waves were a big part of what made Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy, so, well… dreamy. His iconic dark locks, turned peppered silver with age, have now been traded in for a shocking bleached platinum look.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

See Every Stylish Red Carpet Look at the 2022 Emmys

The red carpet officially rolled out at the 2022 Emmys, taking place on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year's ceremony saw many stylish first-time nominees, including Lizzo, who presented and received a nod for "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls," and "Squid Game" star HoYeon Jung, who arrived in a multicolor, sequin patchwork Louis Vuitton dress with a thigh-high leg slit. Her strappy black sandals, mini leather bucket bag with a chain-link strap, diamond rings, and sequined barrette set the tone for an evening that featured an assortment of glamorous ensembles, catering to each actor's personality and aesthetic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Hall
ETOnline.com

Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night

Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Cara Delevingne Skips Her Own New York Fashion Week Event After Sparking Concern About Her Erratic Behavior

Where's Cara?Though Cara Delevingne lent half of her famous moniker to Karl Lagerfeld’s CARA LOVES KARL collection, which she helped create for the late Chanel designer’s eponymous fashion house, the model was nowhere to be found when it came to the capsule’s New York Fashion Week launch party. On Monday, September 12, attendees, including stars like model Candice Swanepoel and Lara Stone, walked the black carpet and into Saga restaurant in Manhattan’s Financial District, finding Delevingne’s collection but not Delevinge at her namesake event.Despite her conspicuous absence from the event, the runway maven addressed her collection both on social media...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Network#Filming Location#Abc#Cinemaholic
Distractify

'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Catches Up With (Almost) All of the Season 2 Cast Members

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special for Season 2. There are quite a few couples and plenty of singular cast members from Season 2 of Love Is Blind that fans are still talking about. Like Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee, who made waves as the "villain" of the season when he made multiple comments about fiancé Deepti Vempati ahead of their wedding. So, is Shake in the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special?
TV SERIES
Distractify

Quoth the Raven, "Nevermore" for Parker in 'NCIS' — Who Is Behind the Mysterious Raven?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of NCIS on CBS. Poor Agent Parker (Gary Cole) has his work cut out for him in the Season 20 opener of NCIS. He's on the lamb, running from the law with his ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo) and whoever the mysterious Raven is, all while being framed for the murder of his former partner at the FBI, Frank Ressler (Jene Bush).
TV SERIES
Distractify

Praise Be, 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Has Finally Arrived! Here's Your Official Episode Guide

We've been sent good weather, and what we mean by that is The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 has officially arrived! The fifth installment of the unsettling dystopian series dropped on Hulu on Sept. 14, and fans finally get to see the sadistic drama unfold as the fate of June (Elisabeth Moss) — deemed 'Offred' and eventually 'Ofjoseph' — is unveiled subsequent to beating Fred to death with a group of (totally supportive) refugee Handmaids during the Season 4 finale.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Halloween
The Guardian

When we asked the Queen to tea with Paddington, something magic happened – the most lovely goodbye

In 1972, Rick Sylvester skied off the edge of Mount Asgard in Canada in one of cinema’s most electrifying stunts. It’s the bit in The Spy Who Loved Me where Bond is chased over the edge of a cliff to his certain death. Except it turns out that Bond takes a parachute with him when he goes skiing just in case –a union jack parachute. In his brilliant book about Bond and the Beatles, Love and Let Die, John Higgs quotes the film’s writer Christopher Wood: “All over the world, instead of howling and throwing stones at the union jack, they were bursting into spontaneous applause.”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Why did 'Harvest Moon' Change its Name to 'Story of Seasons'

The name Harvest Moon is synonymous with the classic farm simulator developed by Marvelous Inc and published by Natsume, but with the original series changing its name to Story of Seasons and the title Harvest Moon appearing on a different series of games is sure to leave fans asking what's happening.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Jean Smart Wins Second Consecutive Emmy For Lead Actress In A Comedy Series For ‘Hacks’: “I Didn’t Realize The Breadth Of The Appeal Of Our Show”

Jean Smart has won her second consecutive Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series for her role as legendary Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s Hacks. “Thank you for a second time honoring this show,” Smart said during her on-stage acceptance speech. “I have to tell you, I’m so blown away by our writers who not only matched season 1 but surpassed it, and as we all know, season 2 of a show is kind of a litmus test. This has just been a thrill. She went on to thank our crew and ad because we were on...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
173K+
Followers
26K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy