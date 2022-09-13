ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

The State’s Attorney’s Office Will Not Prosecute Two Frederick Officers Involved In A Taser Incident Last Year

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Man faces murder charge for 'brutal assault' on senior citizen in Beltsville

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen in Beltsville, Maryland is facing new charges related to the incident. 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington was indicted on a murder charge Thursday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office. The incident happened in...
BELTSVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Gun Charges Filed Against Frederick Man

He was arrested early Saturday morning. Traye Juan Pierce (Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man has been charged in connection with a weapons complaint. Traye Juan Pierce, 22, was taken into custody early Saturday morning. Police say at around 2:00 AM, officers responded to the...
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
wfmd.com

Teenager Charged As Adult In Hagerstown Shooting

Victim was shot in the right hip. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old Hagerstown boy has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting Wednesday night. Jordan Noah Hamilton was taken into custody. Hagerstown Police say at around 7:00 PM, officers responded to the area of Frederick Street and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
FOX 43

2 charged in connection to Chambersburg robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department announced charges against two allegedly involved in a robbery. Charles Diehl (left) was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. Brandon Fahnestock (right) was charged with robbery, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition. According to police, the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wfmd.com

Frederick 7-11 Store Robbed

Employee was assaulted, suspect fled with cash. Suspect in 7-11 store robbery ((Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect is being sought in the robbery of a 7-11 store in Frederick. At around 1:30 AM on Friday, police responded to the store at 204 Amber Drive. They...
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Holley
rockvillenights.com

Rockville police called after assault at restaurant

Rockville City police were called to a restaurant on Rockville Pike yesterday afternoon, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Rockville Pike at 1:33 PM, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
ROCKVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Man Charged With Assault For Waving Machete At Three Individuals in Frederick

He’s currently being held without bond. Donald Lamar Myers, Sr. (Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A man waving a machete was arrested Sunday morning in downtown Frederick. Police say Donald Lamar Myers, Sr., 50, who has no fixed address, is charged with three counts each of 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He’s also charged with one count of disturbing the peace.
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taser#Police#State#General S Office#Frederick Health Hospital
WUSA

Prince George's Co. Police find man shot in car

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in a car in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers responding to reports of a shooting near Lanham-Severn Road and Cipriano Road around 10 p.m. When...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WHSV

Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman from Middletown Sunday. According to a release on Facebook, 39-year-old Natasia James was reportedly parked along the side of a driveway in the Mt. Olive area inhaling something in her vehicle. As a deputy responded to the scene to investigate, James allegedly drove away and hit the deputy with her vehicle.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Morgan County Authorities arrest a murder suspect

According to the Morgan Messenger Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputies have made an arrest in a murder. The MCSO Deputies have charged 21 year old Gabriel Cardwell of Matinsburg with the stabbing death of a Berkeley Springs man. Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in the 9000...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
Daily Voice

Underage Suspect Apprehended In Frederick County For String Of Home Burglaries: Sheriff

An underage suspect has been apprehended following the investigation into a string of residential burglaries in Maryland toward the end of the summer, authorities announced. In late August and early September, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple residential burglaries in Ijamsville that happened overnight while homeowners were home, according to the agency.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Armed Robbery of a Germantown Beer and Wine Store, Surveillance Footage Released

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Wisteria Beer and Wine located in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive. Detectives have released surveillance video and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
GERMANTOWN, MD
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Man charged with trying to rape woman in bathroom of Langston Blvd business

A former county employee arrested and convicted for assaulting a police officer after being fired is back behind bars. Vincent Moody, a 57-year-old Arlington resident, is now accused of trying to rape a woman in the restroom of a business on the 4800 block of Langston Blvd. The name of the business was not given, but that block includes a McDonald’s, a body piercing business, a tattoo parlor, and an Indian grocery store.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy