ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Blake Lively Subtly Announces She’s Pregnant with Baby No. 4

Blake Lively just dropped some major news during her latest public appearance...it turns out the Gossip Girl star is pregnant with her fourth child!. While stopping by the Forbes Power Women's Summit, E! News reported that the 35-year-old appeared to be sporting a new baby bump, and she confirmed the news when she sneakily told an interviewer, “I just like to create—whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Waddingham
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Michelle Visage
purewow.com

Every 'House of the Dragon' Wig, Ranked by a Wig Expert

When House of the Dragon was announced, we had no doubt it was going to be one of the best shows to watch in 2022. While nothing can ever replace our love for Game of Thrones, we enjoy tuning in every Sunday to catch up on the new characters gracing our screens.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Gwyneth Paltrow Marks the End of Summer with New Photo of Her Lookalike Children

Summer has officially come to a close. In honor of fall (pumpkin spice, anyone?) actress Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her fondest summer memories with her grown-up children. The Goop founder posted a slideshow of photos on her Instagram page (see below), highlighting a few fun moments from the summer. In one of the photos, she stood beside her two teenage kids, Apple (18) and Moses (16), in what appears to be an outdoor dining setup. Paltrow and Apple practically looked like twins, rocking stylish summer ensembles. Moses sported a white T-shirt with gray trousers.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy