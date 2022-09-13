Read full article on original website
Jason Momoa Said Getting A Traditional Native Hawaiian Tattoo On His Head Was A "Powerful Moment" In His Life
Getting a traditional Polynesian tattoo is a great honor, as it connects you with your ancestors and symbolizes your dedication to the culture.
Blake Lively Subtly Announces She’s Pregnant with Baby No. 4
Blake Lively just dropped some major news during her latest public appearance...it turns out the Gossip Girl star is pregnant with her fourth child!. While stopping by the Forbes Power Women's Summit, E! News reported that the 35-year-old appeared to be sporting a new baby bump, and she confirmed the news when she sneakily told an interviewer, “I just like to create—whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”
Reese Witherspoon Posts Shares Rare Picture of Her Grandmother (and We Can Totally See the Resemblance)
Time and time again, Reese Witherspoon continues to prove her family genes are stronger than ever. (Exhibit A: Her eldest children, Deacon and Ava, practically look like carbon copies of their mother.) The Morning Show actress posted a snapshot of a novel by Cheryl Strayed and an old photo of...
Naomi Ackie Transforms into Whitney Houston for Upcoming Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’
Grab a partner and head to the dance floor: Naomi Ackie truly embodies the late singer Whitney Houston in the official trailer for the upcoming biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody. On Thursday, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the first look teaser for the new biopic. Directed by Harriet director Kasi...
Every 'House of the Dragon' Wig, Ranked by a Wig Expert
When House of the Dragon was announced, we had no doubt it was going to be one of the best shows to watch in 2022. While nothing can ever replace our love for Game of Thrones, we enjoy tuning in every Sunday to catch up on the new characters gracing our screens.
Gwyneth Paltrow Marks the End of Summer with New Photo of Her Lookalike Children
Summer has officially come to a close. In honor of fall (pumpkin spice, anyone?) actress Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her fondest summer memories with her grown-up children. The Goop founder posted a slideshow of photos on her Instagram page (see below), highlighting a few fun moments from the summer. In one of the photos, she stood beside her two teenage kids, Apple (18) and Moses (16), in what appears to be an outdoor dining setup. Paltrow and Apple practically looked like twins, rocking stylish summer ensembles. Moses sported a white T-shirt with gray trousers.
