Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Police investigating after Urbana home hit by bullets
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Urbana police are searching for the culprits in a shots fired incident that left a home riddled with bullets. Around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Main Street and Smith Road for a report of shots heard. Officers arrived and discovered...
foxillinois.com
Student arrested for stealing 23 exit signs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student was arrested for stealing exit signs and fire extinguishers from a dorm. Police say, William T. Turk, 18, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Thursday at his residence at Scott Hall, Champaign, for criminal damage to state-supported property. University housing staff...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested in connection with stabbing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in 2021. Tyler Granville, 62, was arrested on Tuesday in the 2300 block of W. Springfield in Champaign. Police say that Granville is the man who stabbed a 47-year-old female, who was found...
foxillinois.com
Champaign man arrested for killing daughter, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department made an arrest for a shooting that happened on July 14. Police say at 5:14 a.m. on July 14 they responded to the 400 block of E. Beardsley Avenue for a report of a shooting with someone injured. We're told when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Police: Repeat offenders involved in Champaign-Urbana car, foot chase
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police on Tuesday initiated a traffic stop near the city border of Urbana, as officers approached the car fled the scene, according to police. Officers said the incident quickly escalated when the car crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Vine and Washington...
foxillinois.com
'She sang like an angel:' Friend remembers fatal shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — An arrest has been made in a July 14th shooting death on the 400 block of East Beardsley. The suspect, Raymond Gwin, 69, is accused of killing his own daughter, LaToya Gwin, 34. Resident, Keisha C., sang with Latoya Gwin in the choir at the...
foxillinois.com
Police are searching for Iroquois County man
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill . (WICS) — Police are trying to locate an Iroquois County man. We're told that he is a Hispanic adult male, who was last seen running towards Rt. 24 from the Gilman Train Station. Police say the man was seen wearing a black button-up shirt and...
foxillinois.com
Road close for pavement patching in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The following roads will be closed to complete pavement patching. The patching will be at Prospect Avenue and William Street. One northbound and southbound lane of Prospect Avenue between Daniel Street and Charles Street. The closures will begin on Wednesday, September 14, and will reopen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Decatur police searching for missing woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Dawn Varvel, 56, was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of September 9th. Varvel was last seen in a white colored Nissan Rouge, bearing the registration of BN 95561. We're told...
foxillinois.com
Help prevent drain flooding
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — You can adopt a drain in Champaign. The city of Champaign has a program called Adopt a Drain. Adopt a Drain allows residents to adopt storm drains in their neighborhoods. If you adopt a drain you have to clean the drain four times a year,...
foxillinois.com
Illinois 105 construction begins Sept. 19
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) annouced that a bridge deck replacement project on Illinois 105/William Street over Lake Decatur begins Monday, Sept. 19. Lanes will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The project will include replacing the bridge deck, abutments, steel beams,...
foxillinois.com
Amtrak cancels long-distance rides affecting Champaign residents
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Amtrak has canceled all long-distance trains throughout the United States. The long-distance train from Chicago to New Orleans stops right here in Champaign, affecting many local passengers trying to get to and back from the city. A looming nationwide railroad worker strike is a possibility that will affect many across the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxillinois.com
Illinois Volleyball moving on from slow start
The Illinois Women's Volleyball team began the season, facing two ranked opponents in their first four matches. In those first four matches, the Fighting Illini found themselves dropping three matches to begin play. Illinois did not let that start define their season. The team went into the Dayton Invitational, and took all three matches on the weekend. In their match against Missouri State, the Illini only dropped one set, winning by a final score of 3 to 1. They finished their weekend taking on opponents Villanova and hosts Dayton. Illinois did not miss a beat, taking both matches, 3 sets to none.
Comments / 0