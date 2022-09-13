The Illinois Women's Volleyball team began the season, facing two ranked opponents in their first four matches. In those first four matches, the Fighting Illini found themselves dropping three matches to begin play. Illinois did not let that start define their season. The team went into the Dayton Invitational, and took all three matches on the weekend. In their match against Missouri State, the Illini only dropped one set, winning by a final score of 3 to 1. They finished their weekend taking on opponents Villanova and hosts Dayton. Illinois did not miss a beat, taking both matches, 3 sets to none.

